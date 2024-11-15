Mid-Willamette Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Mid-Willamette Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
MID-WILLAMETTE CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER 2024
Player of the year
Marley Wertz, Silverton
Coaches of the year
Don Holland, Silverton
Eric Lay, Silverton
First team
F Marley Wertz, Silverton, sophomore
F Allie Mansur, Silverton, junior
F Kristin Krug, West Albany, sophomore
F Allison Holpuch, Corvallis, junior
M Mayela Victoria, McKay, sophomore
M Violet Spencer, Woodburn, senior
D Kai Buckley, Silverton, senior
D Kelsey Bottaro, Crescent Valley, senior
D Ella Romer, Crescent Valley, senior
D Sarahi Chavez, McKay, senior
D Yazmin Estrada, Corvallis, senior
D Annie Edmiston, Dallas, senior
D Ryleigh Tarr, West Albany, junior
D Josephine Sculatti, Lebanon, senior
GK Ella Lulich, Silverton, senior
GK Lola Chamberlain, West Albany, sophomore
Second team
F Lilli Miller, Silverton, junior
M Maddie Walter, Silverton, junior
M Alexa Elias, Silverton, junior
M Elizabeth Merten, Crescent Valley, sophomore
M Amaia Arismendi, Corvallis, junior
M Vanessa Jimenez, Woodburn, senior
M Kalea Smith, Crescent Valley, junior
M Brailyn Walter, Silverton, sophomore
M Cambell Akers, West Albany, sophomore
D/M Aryanna Garcia, McKay, freshman
D Carter Roberts, West Albany, sophomore
D Chloe Buford, Crescent Valley, senior
D Sienna Perez, Central, senior
D Dora Boucher, Corvallis, junior
GK Alyna Bravo, McKay, junior
GK Sophie Culbertson, Lebanon, freshman
Honorable mention
F Thea Kevan, Crescent Valley, sophomore
F Ruby Vandenbos, Lebanon, junior
F Maddie Christiansen, West Albany, sophomore
F Yasmin Perez, Woodburn, senior
M Alondra Garcia, Central, junior
M Maya Odden, Corvallis, sophomore
M Madison Barcroft, Dallas, sophomore
M Angela Gonzalez, McKay, junior
M Adelaide Lord, Silverton, junior
M Marin Weaver, Silverton, sophomore
M Bri Walder, South Albany, junior
M Morgan Hoffman, West Albany, senior
M Marely Lopez Rodriguez, Woodburn, sophomore
D Isabella Garibay, Central, junior
D Marin Baker, Corvallis, senior
D Jessica Brown, Crescent Valley, senior
D Alyssa Zhiltsov, Lebanon, sophomore
D Perla Espinoza, McKay, junior
D Ezra McKay, South Albany, junior
GK Audrina Clampitt, Dallas, junior
