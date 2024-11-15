High School

Mid-Willamette Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Mid-Willamette Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Mid-Willamette Conference girls soccer
Mid-Willamette Conference girls soccer / Photo by Howard Lao

Mid-Willamette Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

MID-WILLAMETTE CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER 2024

Player of the year

Marley Wertz, Silverton

Coaches of the year

Don Holland, Silverton

Eric Lay, Silverton

First team

F Marley Wertz, Silverton, sophomore

F Allie Mansur, Silverton, junior

F Kristin Krug, West Albany, sophomore

F Allison Holpuch, Corvallis, junior

M Mayela Victoria, McKay, sophomore

M Violet Spencer, Woodburn, senior

D Kai Buckley, Silverton, senior

D Kelsey Bottaro, Crescent Valley, senior

D Ella Romer, Crescent Valley, senior

D Sarahi Chavez, McKay, senior

D Yazmin Estrada, Corvallis, senior

D Annie Edmiston, Dallas, senior

D Ryleigh Tarr, West Albany, junior

D Josephine Sculatti, Lebanon, senior

GK Ella Lulich, Silverton, senior

GK Lola Chamberlain, West Albany, sophomore

Second team

F Lilli Miller, Silverton, junior

M Maddie Walter, Silverton, junior

M Alexa Elias, Silverton, junior

M Elizabeth Merten, Crescent Valley, sophomore

M Amaia Arismendi, Corvallis, junior

M Vanessa Jimenez, Woodburn, senior

M Kalea Smith, Crescent Valley, junior

M Brailyn Walter, Silverton, sophomore

M Cambell Akers, West Albany, sophomore

D/M Aryanna Garcia, McKay, freshman

D Carter Roberts, West Albany, sophomore

D Chloe Buford, Crescent Valley, senior

D Sienna Perez, Central, senior

D Dora Boucher, Corvallis, junior

GK Alyna Bravo, McKay, junior

GK Sophie Culbertson, Lebanon, freshman

Honorable mention

F Thea Kevan, Crescent Valley, sophomore

F Ruby Vandenbos, Lebanon, junior

F Maddie Christiansen, West Albany, sophomore

F Yasmin Perez, Woodburn, senior

M Alondra Garcia, Central, junior

M Maya Odden, Corvallis, sophomore

M Madison Barcroft, Dallas, sophomore

M Angela Gonzalez, McKay, junior

M Adelaide Lord, Silverton, junior

M Marin Weaver, Silverton, sophomore

M Bri Walder, South Albany, junior

M Morgan Hoffman, West Albany, senior

M Marely Lopez Rodriguez, Woodburn, sophomore

D Isabella Garibay, Central, junior

D Marin Baker, Corvallis, senior

D Jessica Brown, Crescent Valley, senior

D Alyssa Zhiltsov, Lebanon, sophomore

D Perla Espinoza, McKay, junior

D Ezra McKay, South Albany, junior

GK Audrina Clampitt, Dallas, junior

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon