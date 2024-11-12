High School

Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

MID-WILLAMETTE CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024

Player of the year: Mylee Blake, West Albany

Coach of the year: Kaela Wehrman, South Albany

First team

OH Mylee Blake, West Albany, senior

OH Isabella Jacobson, Crescent Valley, senior

OH Taylor Donaldson, South Albany, junior

MB Taelyn Bentley, South Albany, senior

MB Niana King, Crescent Valley, sophomore

S Kamden Mitchell, Crescent Valley, senior

S Alexa Schnell, Corvallis, senior

L Maddie Angel, South Albany, junior

DS Karlee Swensen, Corvallis, junior

RS/OPP Malique Sweet, Corvallis, senior

Second team

OH Audrey Webb, South Albany, sophomore

OH Daisy Collins, Corvallis, junior

MB Ella Haury, Silverton, junior

MB Eden Halle, West Albany, sophomore

S Klaire Bitter, South Albany, senior

S Rylee McMillan, Silverton, junior

L Naiya Whitinger, Corvallis, sophomore

DS Helen Schmitz, Silverton, senior

RS/OPP Kaylee Cordle, South Albany, junior

Honorable mention

OH Georgia Vawter, Crescent Valley, sophomore

OH Reagan Heim, Lebanon, sophomore

OH Haley Davis, Silverton, senior

OH Calliegh Ottinger, Dallas, senior

OH Paige Simonsen, McKay, junior

OH Susana Torran, Woodburn, sophomore

OH Anna Marshall, Lebanon, sophomore

MB Lily Hamblin, West Albany, freshman

MB Emma Yenchick, Crescent Valley, junior

MB Tristin Hedges, Central, senior

MB Klaire Maple, Lebanon, senior

MB Ashlyn Firestone, Dallas, sophomore

MB Jamie Scheidler, Woodburn, senior

MB Myla Feskens, McKay, senior

S Sophie Riggs, Corvallis, junior

S Ava Woods, Dallas, senior

S Sophia Beasley, Central, junior

S Maria Valete, McKay, junior

S McKenna Villarreal, Lebanon, sophomore

S Amiah Mcharo, McKay, sophomore

L Ellie Grace, West Albany, junior

L Hanna Sigman, Dallas, senior

L Karsyn Horn, Crescent Valley, sophomore

L Hannah Peterson, Woodburn, senior

L Julissa Carbajal, Central, junior

DS Lily Poris, South Albany, senior

DS Macie Ellis, Lebanon, sophomore

DS Zyon Moevao, West Albany, junior

DS Janessa Droke, West Albany, senior

DS Jori Avery, Central, junior

DS Norma Rodriguez, Woodburn, senior

RS/OPP Brynn Taufa’asau, Central, sophomore

RS/OPP Dini Schultz, Silverton, senior

RS/OPP Morgan Stoye, Crescent Valley, sophomore

