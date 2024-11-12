Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
MID-WILLAMETTE CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024
Player of the year: Mylee Blake, West Albany
Coach of the year: Kaela Wehrman, South Albany
First team
OH Mylee Blake, West Albany, senior
OH Isabella Jacobson, Crescent Valley, senior
OH Taylor Donaldson, South Albany, junior
MB Taelyn Bentley, South Albany, senior
MB Niana King, Crescent Valley, sophomore
S Kamden Mitchell, Crescent Valley, senior
S Alexa Schnell, Corvallis, senior
L Maddie Angel, South Albany, junior
DS Karlee Swensen, Corvallis, junior
RS/OPP Malique Sweet, Corvallis, senior
Second team
OH Audrey Webb, South Albany, sophomore
OH Daisy Collins, Corvallis, junior
MB Ella Haury, Silverton, junior
MB Eden Halle, West Albany, sophomore
S Klaire Bitter, South Albany, senior
S Rylee McMillan, Silverton, junior
L Naiya Whitinger, Corvallis, sophomore
DS Helen Schmitz, Silverton, senior
RS/OPP Kaylee Cordle, South Albany, junior
Honorable mention
OH Georgia Vawter, Crescent Valley, sophomore
OH Reagan Heim, Lebanon, sophomore
OH Haley Davis, Silverton, senior
OH Calliegh Ottinger, Dallas, senior
OH Paige Simonsen, McKay, junior
OH Susana Torran, Woodburn, sophomore
OH Anna Marshall, Lebanon, sophomore
MB Lily Hamblin, West Albany, freshman
MB Emma Yenchick, Crescent Valley, junior
MB Tristin Hedges, Central, senior
MB Klaire Maple, Lebanon, senior
MB Ashlyn Firestone, Dallas, sophomore
MB Jamie Scheidler, Woodburn, senior
MB Myla Feskens, McKay, senior
S Sophie Riggs, Corvallis, junior
S Ava Woods, Dallas, senior
S Sophia Beasley, Central, junior
S Maria Valete, McKay, junior
S McKenna Villarreal, Lebanon, sophomore
S Amiah Mcharo, McKay, sophomore
L Ellie Grace, West Albany, junior
L Hanna Sigman, Dallas, senior
L Karsyn Horn, Crescent Valley, sophomore
L Hannah Peterson, Woodburn, senior
L Julissa Carbajal, Central, junior
DS Lily Poris, South Albany, senior
DS Macie Ellis, Lebanon, sophomore
DS Zyon Moevao, West Albany, junior
DS Janessa Droke, West Albany, senior
DS Jori Avery, Central, junior
DS Norma Rodriguez, Woodburn, senior
RS/OPP Brynn Taufa’asau, Central, sophomore
RS/OPP Dini Schultz, Silverton, senior
RS/OPP Morgan Stoye, Crescent Valley, sophomore
