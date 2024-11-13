High School

Midwestern League boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Midwestern League boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Midwestern League boys soccer
Midwestern League boys soccer / Photo by Tommy Land

Midwestern League boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

MIDWESTERN LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER 2024

Co-players of the year

Tucker Fitzpatrick, Thurston

Louis Vogel, Churchill

Coach of the year

Juan C. Gonzalez, Springfield

First team

M Louis Vogel, Churchill, senior

F Tucker Fitzpatrick, Thurston, senior

D Quillian Tourzan, Ashland, senior

F Luis Caballero Uhtoff, Ashland, junior

F/D Tochli Gomez, Crater, freshman

D Wilson Parker, North Eugene, junior

D Alan Velasquez Cifuentes, Springfield, senior

D/M Jack Kraegenbrink, Churchill, senior

D Hayden Sayre, Springfield, junior

D Ben Bass, Ashland, junior

F Bradly Velasquez-Roblero, Springfield, junior

GK Angel Cervantes, Eagle Point, senior

Second team

M Sayjune Park, Ashland, junior

M Cody Etchison, North Eugene, junior

D Aiden Pierce, North Eugene, junior

M/F Octavio “Tavi” Garcia, Eagle Point, junior

M Hutsun Horvath, Ashland, junior

D Tyler Raven, Thurston, senior

F Jack Sayre, Springfield, sophomore

F Oscar LaFlaver, Churchill, junior

F Emiliano “Nano” Martinez-Rivera, Thurston, senior

D Bjorn Johnson, Ashland, senior

D Christian Leon-Leon, Churchill, senior

M Henry Light, Churchill, freshman

D Caden Lindren, Ashland, senior

M Christopher Lopez Tellez, Springfield, sophomore

D Jack Nickerson, Crater, junior

D Noah Zanotto, Thurston, senior

GK Cairo Rengifo, North Eugene, senior

Honorable mention

M Diego Gomez, Springfield, senior

D Liam Tam, North Eugene, senior

D/M Oscar Gonzalez, Eagle Point, junior

M Eli Lockwood, North Eugene, junior

F Ziaire Zavalla, Springfield, senior

D Rowan Branch, Springfield, senior

M Teo Leiserson, Ashland, senior

F Broderick Poe, North Eugene, senior

M/F Allan Ramirez, Eagle Point, senior

M Hunter Reed, Thurston, senior

D/M Alexander Vergara, Churchill, senior

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon