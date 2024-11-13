Midwestern League boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Midwestern League boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
MIDWESTERN LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER 2024
Co-players of the year
Tucker Fitzpatrick, Thurston
Louis Vogel, Churchill
Coach of the year
Juan C. Gonzalez, Springfield
First team
M Louis Vogel, Churchill, senior
F Tucker Fitzpatrick, Thurston, senior
D Quillian Tourzan, Ashland, senior
F Luis Caballero Uhtoff, Ashland, junior
F/D Tochli Gomez, Crater, freshman
D Wilson Parker, North Eugene, junior
D Alan Velasquez Cifuentes, Springfield, senior
D/M Jack Kraegenbrink, Churchill, senior
D Hayden Sayre, Springfield, junior
D Ben Bass, Ashland, junior
F Bradly Velasquez-Roblero, Springfield, junior
GK Angel Cervantes, Eagle Point, senior
Second team
M Sayjune Park, Ashland, junior
M Cody Etchison, North Eugene, junior
D Aiden Pierce, North Eugene, junior
M/F Octavio “Tavi” Garcia, Eagle Point, junior
M Hutsun Horvath, Ashland, junior
D Tyler Raven, Thurston, senior
F Jack Sayre, Springfield, sophomore
F Oscar LaFlaver, Churchill, junior
F Emiliano “Nano” Martinez-Rivera, Thurston, senior
D Bjorn Johnson, Ashland, senior
D Christian Leon-Leon, Churchill, senior
M Henry Light, Churchill, freshman
D Caden Lindren, Ashland, senior
M Christopher Lopez Tellez, Springfield, sophomore
D Jack Nickerson, Crater, junior
D Noah Zanotto, Thurston, senior
GK Cairo Rengifo, North Eugene, senior
Honorable mention
M Diego Gomez, Springfield, senior
D Liam Tam, North Eugene, senior
D/M Oscar Gonzalez, Eagle Point, junior
M Eli Lockwood, North Eugene, junior
F Ziaire Zavalla, Springfield, senior
D Rowan Branch, Springfield, senior
M Teo Leiserson, Ashland, senior
F Broderick Poe, North Eugene, senior
M/F Allan Ramirez, Eagle Point, senior
M Hunter Reed, Thurston, senior
D/M Alexander Vergara, Churchill, senior
