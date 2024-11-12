Midwestern League football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year
Midwestern League football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
MIDWESTERN LEAGUE FOOTBALL 2024
Offensive player of the year
Ceville Pasi, Churchill
Defensive player of the year
Lukas Babbitt, Churchill
Coach of the year
Layne Coffin, Churchill
First team offense
QB Noah Blair, Thurston, senior
RB Ceville Pasi, Churchill, senior
RB Valentin Rodriguez, Crater, senior
RB D'Mariyae Ireland, North Eugene, sophomore
WR Matthew Newell, Thurston, junior
WR TaeSean Tarusan, North Eugene, junior
WR Finn Lessner, Springfield, senior
WR Kaden Austin, Roseburg, senior
TE Charlie Dexter, Churchill, junior
C Xander Mafoti, Churchill, junior
G Tyler Howe, Churchill, sophomore
G AJ Baker, Roseburg, senior
T Travis Ege, Crater, junior
T Kellen Hooker, Churchill, senior
K Noah Zanotto, Thurston, senior
First team defense
DL Caleb Jones, Thurston, junior
DL Justin DiTorrice, North Eugene, senior
DL Charlie Dexter, Churchill, junior
DL Kaden Luther, Roseburg, senior
LB Lukas Babbitt, Churchill, junior
LB Cruz Gray, Thurston, junior
LB Ben Kluth, Churchill, junior
LB Dylan Freeman, Willamette, senior
DB Tristen Collins, Thurston, senior
DB Aiden Pangelinan, Churchill, senior
DB TJ Wright, Churchill, junior
DB Noah Nelson, Roseburg, senior
P Ben Higginson, Crater, senior
Second team offense
QB Lucas Gansen, Churchill, junior
QB Noah Solo, Springfield, junior
RB Lukas Babbitt, Churchill, junior
RB Peyton Smith, Eagle Point, senior
RB Maveryck Akers, Willamette, junior
WR David Macdonald, Thurston, senior
WR Kyle Petty, Crater, senior
WR Mackai Adams, Willamette, senior
WR Tyson Rather, Willamette, senior
TE Ryan Roser, Thurston, senior
C Jordan Barr, Thurston, junior
G Justin DiTorrice, North Eugene, senior
G Jack Banta, Roseburg, senior
T Carson Tyler, Roseburg, senior
T Gabe Walker, Willamette, senior
K Charlie Dexter, Churchill, junior
K Cole Newton, Willamette, senior
Second team defense
DL Kymani Williams, South Eugene, senior
DL Hunter Verstegen, Crater, senior
DL Kingsli Roberts, Churchill, senior
DL Tony Cumberland, Willamette, junior
LB Payton Ferriera, Thurston, junior
LB Ceville Pasi, Churchill, junior
LB Carter Beebe, Springfield, senior
LB Tyler Rietmann, Roseburg, senior
DB Riley Foxx, Thurston, senior
DB Jaevon Spencer, Springfield, senior
DB Grady Kik-Down, North Eugene, senior
DB Brody Robinson, Willamette, senior
P Kyle Miller, Thurston, senior
Honorable mention offense
QB Brody Gilliam, North Eugene, sophomore
QB Tre People, Willamette, senior
QB Ben Higginson, Crater, senior
RB Clay Rhoades, Springfield, senior
RB Justin Fisher, Thurston, junior
WR Isaiah Francis, South Eugene, senior
WR Aidan Hibler, North Eugene, junior
TE Hunter Verstegen, Crater, junior
C Giovanni Gonzales, Crater, senior
C Mayson Brooks, Willamette, senior
G Jakobi Cole, Crater, senior
G Braysun Puha, North Eugene, senior
G Peighton Rofinot, Thurston, senior
G Kai Brusasco, Springfield, junior
G Cooper Collier, Springfield, sophomore
G Julien Kennedy, Churchill, sophomore
T Jamison Heatherly, North Eugene, junior
T Ethan Vang, Churchill, junior
T Logan Brown, Eagle Point, senior
K Jonathan Morgan, North Eugene, senior
K Brady Losier, Springfield, junior
Honorable mention defense
DL Kadin Anthony, Eagle Point, junior
DL Tim Dreiling, Thurston, senior
DL Ryder Nagel, Churchill, freshman
DL Bracen Parker, Roseburg, senior
LB Peyton Smith, Eagle Point, senior
LB Brayden Singery, Crater, junior
LB Riley Whitwood, North Eugene, junior
LB Kaden Anderson, Willamette, senior
LB Drea Burwell, Roseburg, junior
DB Kyle Miller, Thurston, senior
DB Terrius Allen, Crater, junior
DB Byron Irvin, Roseburg, senior
DB Tyson Rather, Willamette, senior
P Blake Mikel, Churchill, sophomore
P Jacob Michael, Roseburg, senior
P Cole Newton, Willamette, senior
