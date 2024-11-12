High School

Midwestern League football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year

Midwestern League football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Thurston quarterback Noah Blair
Thurston quarterback Noah Blair / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Midwestern League football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

MIDWESTERN LEAGUE FOOTBALL 2024

Offensive player of the year

Ceville Pasi, Churchill 

Defensive player of the year

Lukas Babbitt, Churchill 

Coach of the year

Layne Coffin, Churchill 

First team offense

QB Noah Blair, Thurston, senior

RB Ceville Pasi, Churchill, senior

RB Valentin Rodriguez, Crater, senior

RB D'Mariyae Ireland, North Eugene, sophomore

WR Matthew Newell, Thurston, junior

WR TaeSean Tarusan, North Eugene, junior

WR Finn Lessner, Springfield, senior

WR Kaden Austin, Roseburg, senior

TE Charlie Dexter, Churchill, junior

C Xander Mafoti, Churchill, junior

G Tyler Howe, Churchill, sophomore

G AJ Baker, Roseburg, senior

T Travis Ege, Crater, junior

T Kellen Hooker, Churchill, senior

K Noah Zanotto, Thurston, senior

First team defense

DL Caleb Jones, Thurston, junior

DL Justin DiTorrice, North Eugene, senior

DL Charlie Dexter, Churchill, junior

DL Kaden Luther, Roseburg, senior

LB Lukas Babbitt, Churchill, junior

LB Cruz Gray, Thurston, junior

LB Ben Kluth, Churchill, junior

LB Dylan Freeman, Willamette, senior

DB Tristen Collins, Thurston, senior

DB Aiden Pangelinan, Churchill, senior

DB TJ Wright, Churchill, junior

DB Noah Nelson, Roseburg, senior

P Ben Higginson, Crater, senior

Second team offense

QB Lucas Gansen, Churchill, junior

QB Noah Solo, Springfield, junior

RB Lukas Babbitt, Churchill, junior

RB Peyton Smith, Eagle Point, senior

RB Maveryck Akers, Willamette, junior 

WR David Macdonald, Thurston, senior

WR Kyle Petty, Crater, senior

WR Mackai Adams, Willamette, senior 

WR Tyson Rather, Willamette, senior 

TE Ryan Roser, Thurston, senior

C Jordan Barr, Thurston, junior

G Justin DiTorrice, North Eugene, senior

G Jack Banta, Roseburg, senior

T Carson Tyler, Roseburg, senior

T Gabe Walker, Willamette, senior

K Charlie Dexter, Churchill, junior

K Cole Newton, Willamette, senior

Second team defense

DL Kymani Williams, South Eugene, senior

DL Hunter Verstegen, Crater, senior

DL Kingsli Roberts, Churchill, senior

DL Tony Cumberland, Willamette, junior

LB Payton Ferriera, Thurston, junior

LB Ceville Pasi, Churchill, junior

LB Carter Beebe, Springfield, senior

LB Tyler Rietmann, Roseburg, senior

DB Riley Foxx, Thurston, senior

DB Jaevon Spencer, Springfield, senior

DB Grady Kik-Down, North Eugene, senior

DB Brody Robinson, Willamette, senior

P Kyle Miller, Thurston, senior

Honorable mention offense

QB Brody Gilliam, North Eugene, sophomore 

QB Tre People, Willamette, senior 

QB Ben Higginson, Crater, senior 

RB Clay Rhoades, Springfield, senior 

RB Justin Fisher, Thurston, junior 

WR Isaiah Francis, South Eugene, senior

WR Aidan Hibler, North Eugene, junior

TE Hunter Verstegen, Crater, junior 

C Giovanni Gonzales, Crater, senior

C Mayson Brooks, Willamette, senior

G Jakobi Cole, Crater, senior 

G Braysun Puha, North Eugene, senior

G Peighton Rofinot, Thurston, senior

G Kai Brusasco, Springfield, junior

G Cooper Collier, Springfield, sophomore

G Julien Kennedy, Churchill, sophomore

T Jamison Heatherly, North Eugene, junior

T Ethan Vang, Churchill, junior

T Logan Brown, Eagle Point, senior

K Jonathan Morgan, North Eugene, senior 

K Brady Losier, Springfield, junior

Honorable mention defense

DL Kadin Anthony, Eagle Point, junior

DL Tim Dreiling, Thurston, senior 

DL Ryder Nagel, Churchill, freshman 

DL Bracen Parker, Roseburg, senior

LB Peyton Smith, Eagle Point, senior 

LB Brayden Singery, Crater, junior 

LB Riley Whitwood, North Eugene, junior 

LB Kaden Anderson, Willamette, senior 

LB Drea Burwell, Roseburg, junior

DB Kyle Miller, Thurston, senior

DB Terrius Allen, Crater, junior 

DB Byron Irvin, Roseburg, senior 

DB Tyson Rather, Willamette, senior

P Blake Mikel, Churchill, sophomore

P Jacob Michael, Roseburg, senior

P Cole Newton, Willamette, senior

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published |Modified
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon