Midwestern League girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Midwestern League girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
MIDWESTERN LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER 2024
Player of the year
Payton Buschelman, North Eugene
Coach of the year
Brandy Wormdahl, North Eugene
First team
M Payton Buschelman, North Eugene, sophomore
F Macy Taylor, Thurston, senior
F Lauren Efraimson, North Eugene, junior
M Makennah Hobbs, North Eugene, senior
D Claire Kiekaefer, Ashland, senior
D Rosalina Montes, Thurston, sophomore
M Wynn Pistole, Ashland, sophomore
F Maycee Samuelson, Crater, sophomore
M/F Kendal Yazzolino, Ashland, sophomore
M/F Elidia Cervantes Carlos, Springfield, senior
GK Kira Balcom, Springfield, senior
Second team
D Malia Banry, North Eugene, junior
M Camden Dewitt, North Eugene, freshman
M Aliette D’Arcy, Churchill, senior
D Jayla Leata, North Eugene, junior
D Madeline Brewster, North Eugene, junior
F Emmie Gerdrum, Thurston, freshman
M Autumn Jackson, Crater, junior
F Naia Hagemann, Ashland, sophomore
D Emily Kranzush, Thurston, junior
M Yvette Espinosa Sanchez, Eagle Point, junior
GK Gabriella Montes, Thurston, senior
Honorable mention
M/F Sienna Fitch, Ashland, junior
F/M Payton Meltabarger, Churchill, freshman
M/F Ivy Clason, Ashland, senior
D Addison Dippel, Crater, senior
D Britney Galleher, Crater, junior
F Kolbi Priaulx, North Eugene, senior
M Ella Heppner, Crater, senior
D Taylor Suiter, Thurston, freshman
D/M Keeley Battey, Springfield, sophomore
M Emily Cervantes Carlos, Springfield, freshman
M Alexandria Delpino, Thurston, senior
M Alexa Aguilar, Eagle Point, sophomore
D Olivia DeVore, Churchill, junior
D Kailie Hill, Springfield, senior
D Esmeralda Perez, Eagle Point, senior
GK Ella Robinson, Ashland, senior
GK Abbie Perrott, Churchill, senior
