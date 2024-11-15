High School

Midwestern League girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Midwestern League girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Midwestern League girls soccer
Midwestern League girls soccer / Photo by Howard Lao

Midwestern League girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league's coaches 

MIDWESTERN LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER 2024

Player of the year

Payton Buschelman, North Eugene

Coach of the year

Brandy Wormdahl, North Eugene

First team

M Payton Buschelman, North Eugene, sophomore

F Macy Taylor, Thurston, senior

F Lauren Efraimson, North Eugene, junior

M Makennah Hobbs, North Eugene, senior

D Claire Kiekaefer, Ashland, senior

D Rosalina Montes, Thurston, sophomore

M Wynn Pistole, Ashland, sophomore

F Maycee Samuelson, Crater, sophomore

M/F Kendal Yazzolino, Ashland, sophomore

M/F Elidia Cervantes Carlos, Springfield, senior

GK Kira Balcom, Springfield, senior

Second team

D Malia Banry, North Eugene, junior

M Camden Dewitt, North Eugene, freshman

M Aliette D’Arcy, Churchill, senior

D Jayla Leata, North Eugene, junior

D Madeline Brewster, North Eugene, junior

F Emmie Gerdrum, Thurston, freshman

M Autumn Jackson, Crater, junior

F Naia Hagemann, Ashland, sophomore

D Emily Kranzush, Thurston, junior

M Yvette Espinosa Sanchez, Eagle Point, junior

GK Gabriella Montes, Thurston, senior

Honorable mention

M/F Sienna Fitch, Ashland, junior

F/M Payton Meltabarger, Churchill, freshman

M/F Ivy Clason, Ashland, senior

D Addison Dippel, Crater, senior

D Britney Galleher, Crater, junior

F Kolbi Priaulx, North Eugene, senior

M Ella Heppner, Crater, senior

D Taylor Suiter, Thurston, freshman

D/M Keeley Battey, Springfield, sophomore

M Emily Cervantes Carlos, Springfield, freshman

M Alexandria Delpino, Thurston, senior

M Alexa Aguilar, Eagle Point, sophomore

D Olivia DeVore, Churchill, junior

D Kailie Hill, Springfield, senior

D Esmeralda Perez, Eagle Point, senior

GK Ella Robinson, Ashland, senior

GK Abbie Perrott, Churchill, senior

Published
