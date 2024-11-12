Midwestern League volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Midwestern League volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
MIDWESTERN LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL 2024
Player of the year: Nyah Mitchell, Churchill
Coach of the year: Bre Gibbons, Churchill
First team
Nyah Mitchell, Churchill, senior
Cameron Pierce, North Eugene, senior
Rylee Bones, Churchill, senior
Alexa Gugliotta, Crater, sophomore
Kendall Stidham, Crater, junior
(libero) Savannah Elster, Ashland, junior
Rhianna Lane, Churchill, senior
Ava Brown, North Eugene, junior
Second team
Lubna Ward, Churchill, junior
Kiera Penland, Churchill, senior
Stella Thompson, Ashland, junior
Danica Huntoon, Crater, senior
Lanie Snow, Crater, junior
(libero) Callie Aplin, Crater, senior
Julissa Henderson, Springfield, senior
Addison Nelson, Thurston, junior
Honorable mention
Ayla Allen, Ashland, senior
Emma Cross, Churchill, sophomore
Jaedyn Bones, Churchill, senior
Addison Benson, Crater, freshman
Thianna Deng-Gomez, Eagle Point, senior
Savannah Elliott, North Eugene, sophomore
Isa Summers-Hook, North Eugene, senior
Leilani Vann, Springfield, freshman
Mallory McGuire, Thurston, sophomore
Izzie Tolle, North Eugene, junior
