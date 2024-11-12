Midwestern League volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

High School

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Midwestern League volleyball / Photo by Michele Bunch

Midwestern League volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

MIDWESTERN LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL 2024

Player of the year: Nyah Mitchell, Churchill

Coach of the year: Bre Gibbons, Churchill

First team

Nyah Mitchell, Churchill, senior

Cameron Pierce, North Eugene, senior

Rylee Bones, Churchill, senior

Alexa Gugliotta, Crater, sophomore

Kendall Stidham, Crater, junior

(libero) Savannah Elster, Ashland, junior

Rhianna Lane, Churchill, senior

Ava Brown, North Eugene, junior

Second team

Lubna Ward, Churchill, junior

Kiera Penland, Churchill, senior

Stella Thompson, Ashland, junior

Danica Huntoon, Crater, senior

Lanie Snow, Crater, junior

(libero) Callie Aplin, Crater, senior

Julissa Henderson, Springfield, senior

Addison Nelson, Thurston, junior

Honorable mention

Ayla Allen, Ashland, senior

Emma Cross, Churchill, sophomore

Jaedyn Bones, Churchill, senior

Addison Benson, Crater, freshman

Thianna Deng-Gomez, Eagle Point, senior

Savannah Elliott, North Eugene, sophomore

Isa Summers-Hook, North Eugene, senior

Leilani Vann, Springfield, freshman

Mallory McGuire, Thurston, sophomore

Izzie Tolle, North Eugene, junior

