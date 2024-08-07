Move from running back to offensive line quickly paying off for Tigard’s Mason Gilliland
It certainly appears to be a smart decision.
The decision? That would be the decision to move Mason Gilliland from running back to left guard on the offensive side of the ball.
Gilliland, a Tigard junior-to-be, definitely seemed to provide an early indication of just how valuable the position switch could be, as he was the individual champion in the lightweight division at the annual Metro Area Lineman Challenge last month at Hare Field in Hillsboro.
“It means a lot to me,” Gilliland said after it was announced he was the individual winner. “I got moved to guard this year, so coming out to the Lineman Challenge and to get first is special. I appreciate my coaches putting up with my errors and everything. It was all their doing — getting me to where I am.”
The converted running back was making his coaches look very wise with his performance at the competition, which featured such events as the 40-yard dash, shuttle run, vertical jump, standing broad jump, bench press, farmer’s carry, tractor tire flip, two-man sled relay and team tug-of-war.
“This was really fun,” said the 6-foot, 227-pound Gilliland, who will stay at linebacker for the Tigers defense this fall. “It was my first year doing it. It was a good way to start.”
While Gilliland excelled at many events, his best might have been the tractor tire flip. He had 12 flips, ranking first among the lightweight competitors and tying for fourth among all competitors.
The tire flip turned out to be a big event for Tigard, as Tigers junior-to-be Braeden Krizan, competing in the heavyweight division, topped all competitors with 14 flips.
Gilliland shined in other events as well.
“I did pretty good in the farmer’s carry — I got 90 (yards),” he said. “And then the shuttle run, I got a 4.5 (seconds).”
His farmer’s carry distance tied for fourth among all competitors, and his shuttle run mark (4.54) tied for fourth.
Gilliland also shined in the bench press, lifting 185 pounds a team-best 21 times, which ranked fifth among all competitors.
In other events, Gilliland had a 40-yard dash time of 5.29 seconds, he had a vertical jump of 29 inches, and he had a team-best standing broad jump mark of 97 inches.
None of Gilliland’s impressive totals came easy.
“A lot of work went into this,” he said. “I’ve been playing football since I was in third grade. I’m always in the weight room. Football has always been my No. 1 priority, besides school and family, so I put in quite a bit of work for it.”
Gilliland, who finished second in the overall individual standings (heavyweight and lightweight combined), edged Sunset’s Anthony Samchule to claim the lightweight individual crown. Sherwood’s Neal Steger was third in the lightweight standings. Sprague’s Aedan Saele finished fourth, and Luke Schwab of Tualatin was fifth.
Aloha sophomore-to-be Scottland Telesa was the heavyweight individual champion and the overall champion. Lake Oswego’s Josh Christensen was second in the heavyweight standings. Sherwood’s Jack Richardson was third. Jackson Groetz of Lake Oswego was fourth, and Sprague’s Trae Mackaravitz was fifth.
“It’s definitely spirited, especially in the tug-of-war,” Gilliland said of the competition. “A lot of guys were getting pretty hyped about that. Everyone are friends in the end. Obviously, there are rivalries, but everyone are friends and brothers.”
The Tigard squad — guided by, among others, assistant coach Zach Jacobs, a former Tigers lineman who played at Linfield University and a former Metro Area Lineman Challenge competitor — finished sixth in the team standings.
Gilliland is hoping his strong showing and the Tigers’ team success are good signs of things to come in the upcoming high school football season. Tigard will open its 2024 season Sept. 6, when it travels to Sheldon for a nonleague contest.
“I want the team to do good, and I hope to contribute to our varsity program,” Gilliland said. “I’m looking forward to playing alongside a lot of the players I grew up playing with. I’m pretty excited, and I want to do the best I can.”
