Mt. Hood Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Mt. Hood Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Mt. Hood Conference boys soccer
Mt. Hood Conference boys soccer / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Mt. Hood Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

MT. HOOD CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER 2024

Offensive player of the year

Matty Callison, Barlow

Defensive player of the year

Dominic Gianotti, Central Catholic

Goalkeeper of the year

Andy Gonzalez, Sandy

Coach of the year

Chris Palmer, Central Catholic

First team

F Matty Callison, Barlow, junior

F Fletcher Hand, Central Catholic, senior

F Dexter Stremming, Central Catholic, senior

F Jesus Ventura, David Douglas, senior

M Dominic Gianotti, Central Catholic, senior

M Jaime Rodriguez Davila, David Douglas, senior

M Hudson Akines, Barlow, junior

M Thomas Taylor, Central Catholic, junior

D Colson New, Central Catholic, sophomore

D Edgar Alvarez, David Douglas, senior

D Drew Scholl, Sandy, junior

D Nehemiah Coleman, Central Catholic, junior

GK Andy Gonzalez, Sandy, junior

Second team

F Artem Partyka, Sandy, junior

F Stellan Blomberg, Central Catholic, junior

F Landon Rasmussen, Clackamas, senior

F Jonathan Perez, Reynolds, senior

M Marco Torres, Sandy, senior

M Junior Huskic, David Douglas, senior

M William Cratsenberg, Central Catholic, freshman

M Abraham Bolanos, Clackamas, sophomore

D Cash Davidson, Central Catholic, junior

D Marco Hernandez Torres, Barlow, junior

D Kruz Mogel, Clackamas, junior

D Calvin West, David Douglas, senior

GK Jack Harrington, Central Catholic, sophomore

Honorable mention

F Maddox Contreras, Nelson, junior

F Omari Francois, Reynolds, freshman

F Alexis Avalos, Barlow, senior

F Gavin Nail, Barlow, senior

F Kahin Avalos, Reynolds, junior

F Owen Doern, Clackamas, senior

F Matias Velasco, Sandy, senior

M Andre Gonzalez, Sandy, junior

M Alex Escamilla, Reynolds, junior

M Anthony Garcia Flores, Nelson, junior

M Jansuk Duku, David Douglas, junior

M Gabriel Flores, Barlow, junior

M Ariel Hernandez, Gresham, sophomore

M Kalsang Lama, David Douglas, junior

M Sebastian Avila, Sandy, freshman

M Bobe Gare Loic, Reynolds, junior

M Alexis Mendoza Cardoso, David Douglas, senior

M Kayoo Abdella, Nelson, senior

M Bakarr Kargbo, Gresham, junior

M William Charbonneau, Central Catholic, senior

M Julian Brody, Central Catholic, senior

M Lincoln Dewar, Clackamas, senior

D Owen Burnett, Sandy, senior

D Brandon Hernandez Cruz, David Douglas, senior

D Kamden Luebbert, Sandy, junior

D Oscar Beltran, Reynolds, junior

D Joel Garcia, Nelson, junior

D Diego Rodriguez Arechiga, Barlow, senior

D Carson Jones, Central Catholic, junior

D Jayden Nguyen, Clackamas, senior

D Brian Cruz Gonzalez, Gresham, junior

D EJ Hutchison, David Douglas, senior

D Carlos Lopez Corona, Gresham, senior

D Christian Hernandez, Barlow, senior

D Luke Teague, Sandy, senior

GK Aaron Rosales, Clackamas, senior

GK Jorge Garcia, Gresham, senior

GK Esso Alvarez, David Douglas, senior

GK Niko Hoffman, Barlow, senior

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

