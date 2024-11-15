Mt. Hood Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Mt. Hood Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
MT. HOOD CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER 2024
Offensive player of the year
Matty Callison, Barlow
Defensive player of the year
Dominic Gianotti, Central Catholic
Goalkeeper of the year
Andy Gonzalez, Sandy
Coach of the year
Chris Palmer, Central Catholic
First team
F Matty Callison, Barlow, junior
F Fletcher Hand, Central Catholic, senior
F Dexter Stremming, Central Catholic, senior
F Jesus Ventura, David Douglas, senior
M Dominic Gianotti, Central Catholic, senior
M Jaime Rodriguez Davila, David Douglas, senior
M Hudson Akines, Barlow, junior
M Thomas Taylor, Central Catholic, junior
D Colson New, Central Catholic, sophomore
D Edgar Alvarez, David Douglas, senior
D Drew Scholl, Sandy, junior
D Nehemiah Coleman, Central Catholic, junior
GK Andy Gonzalez, Sandy, junior
Second team
F Artem Partyka, Sandy, junior
F Stellan Blomberg, Central Catholic, junior
F Landon Rasmussen, Clackamas, senior
F Jonathan Perez, Reynolds, senior
M Marco Torres, Sandy, senior
M Junior Huskic, David Douglas, senior
M William Cratsenberg, Central Catholic, freshman
M Abraham Bolanos, Clackamas, sophomore
D Cash Davidson, Central Catholic, junior
D Marco Hernandez Torres, Barlow, junior
D Kruz Mogel, Clackamas, junior
D Calvin West, David Douglas, senior
GK Jack Harrington, Central Catholic, sophomore
Honorable mention
F Maddox Contreras, Nelson, junior
F Omari Francois, Reynolds, freshman
F Alexis Avalos, Barlow, senior
F Gavin Nail, Barlow, senior
F Kahin Avalos, Reynolds, junior
F Owen Doern, Clackamas, senior
F Matias Velasco, Sandy, senior
M Andre Gonzalez, Sandy, junior
M Alex Escamilla, Reynolds, junior
M Anthony Garcia Flores, Nelson, junior
M Jansuk Duku, David Douglas, junior
M Gabriel Flores, Barlow, junior
M Ariel Hernandez, Gresham, sophomore
M Kalsang Lama, David Douglas, junior
M Sebastian Avila, Sandy, freshman
M Bobe Gare Loic, Reynolds, junior
M Alexis Mendoza Cardoso, David Douglas, senior
M Kayoo Abdella, Nelson, senior
M Bakarr Kargbo, Gresham, junior
M William Charbonneau, Central Catholic, senior
M Julian Brody, Central Catholic, senior
M Lincoln Dewar, Clackamas, senior
D Owen Burnett, Sandy, senior
D Brandon Hernandez Cruz, David Douglas, senior
D Kamden Luebbert, Sandy, junior
D Oscar Beltran, Reynolds, junior
D Joel Garcia, Nelson, junior
D Diego Rodriguez Arechiga, Barlow, senior
D Carson Jones, Central Catholic, junior
D Jayden Nguyen, Clackamas, senior
D Brian Cruz Gonzalez, Gresham, junior
D EJ Hutchison, David Douglas, senior
D Carlos Lopez Corona, Gresham, senior
D Christian Hernandez, Barlow, senior
D Luke Teague, Sandy, senior
GK Aaron Rosales, Clackamas, senior
GK Jorge Garcia, Gresham, senior
GK Esso Alvarez, David Douglas, senior
GK Niko Hoffman, Barlow, senior
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App