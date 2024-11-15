High School

Mt. Hood Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Mt. Hood Conference girls soccer
Mt. Hood Conference girls soccer / Photo by Taylor Balkom

MT. HOOD CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER 2024

Offensive player of the year

Suzanna Fee, Central Catholic

Defensive player of the year

Evelyn Hollingsworth, David Douglas

Goalkeeper of the year

Evelyn Hollingsworth, David Douglas

Coaches of the year

Jon Dyer, David Douglas

Lucas DePinna, Central Catholic

First team

F Katya Tercek, Barlow, senior

F Katie Berry, Central Catholic, senior

F Kasia Lopez, Clackamas, junior

F Khloe Huskic, David Douglas, senior

M Braelyn Robertson, Barlow, junior

M Suzanna Fee, Central Catholic, senior

M Grace Alderton, David Douglas, senior

M Katee Huskic, David Douglas, senior

D Olivia West, Barlow, junior

D Annie Charbenneau, Central Catholic, sophomore

D Grace Bach, Nelson, senior

D Claire Parks, Sandy, sophomore

GK Evelyn Hollingsworth, David Douglas, senior

Second team

F Sophia West, Barlow, junior

F Ariya Abdullah, David Douglas, sophomore

F Madeline Haggart, Nelson, senior

F Alix Flowers, Sandy, sophomore

F Skyla Hansen, Gresham, junior

M Maddie Platt, Central Catholic, junior

M Grace Weaver Morris, Clackamas, junior

M Marley Higgins, David Douglas, freshman

M Tessa Pham, Nelson, senior

D Betty Fielder, Barlow, senior

D Coco Stanford, Central Catholic, junior

D Malia Savage, David Douglas, junior

D Arielle Kagawa, Gresham, senior

D Sophia Rodriguez, Nelson, senior

GK Kassidy Waibel, Barlow, senior

Honorable mention

F Andrea Farias, Barlow, senior

F Lucy Kimball, David Douglas, sophomore

F Breckyn Welsh, Nelson, senior

F Dahlia Kappers, Sandy, senior

F Paige Newell, Sandy, senior

M Isabelle Unger, Barlow, senior

M Libby Wise, Central Catholic, senior

M Michaela Kriesien, Central Catholic, junior

M Maritza Vasquez-Rivera, Gresham, junior

M Karla Herrera, Reynolds, sophomore

M Laila Kitchen, Sandy, sophomore

M Anaya Saechow Thornton, David Douglas, senior

M Rosie Elliott, David Douglas, senior

M Sophie Naulty, Central Catholic, freshman

D Julia Aguirre, Barlow, senior

D Elizabeth Briscoe, Central Catholic, sophomore

D Tiffany Canales, David Douglas, senior

D Emma Schlaht, Reynolds, senior

D Keira Knobbs, Gresham, senior

D Ashlyn Drennan, Nelson, senior

D Katherine Kenny, Nelson, senior

D Marley Ocampo, Reynolds, sophomore

D Ruby Roit, Reynolds, freshman

D Olivia Fleming, Sandy, senior

GK Kathryn Stoppelmoor, Clackamas, senior

GK Gabi Hill, Central Catholic, junior

GK Hannah Winans, Sandy, sophomore

Published
