Mt. Hood Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Mt. Hood Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
MT. HOOD CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER 2024
Offensive player of the year
Suzanna Fee, Central Catholic
Defensive player of the year
Evelyn Hollingsworth, David Douglas
Goalkeeper of the year
Evelyn Hollingsworth, David Douglas
Coaches of the year
Jon Dyer, David Douglas
Lucas DePinna, Central Catholic
First team
F Katya Tercek, Barlow, senior
F Katie Berry, Central Catholic, senior
F Kasia Lopez, Clackamas, junior
F Khloe Huskic, David Douglas, senior
M Braelyn Robertson, Barlow, junior
M Suzanna Fee, Central Catholic, senior
M Grace Alderton, David Douglas, senior
M Katee Huskic, David Douglas, senior
D Olivia West, Barlow, junior
D Annie Charbenneau, Central Catholic, sophomore
D Grace Bach, Nelson, senior
D Claire Parks, Sandy, sophomore
GK Evelyn Hollingsworth, David Douglas, senior
Second team
F Sophia West, Barlow, junior
F Ariya Abdullah, David Douglas, sophomore
F Madeline Haggart, Nelson, senior
F Alix Flowers, Sandy, sophomore
F Skyla Hansen, Gresham, junior
M Maddie Platt, Central Catholic, junior
M Grace Weaver Morris, Clackamas, junior
M Marley Higgins, David Douglas, freshman
M Tessa Pham, Nelson, senior
D Betty Fielder, Barlow, senior
D Coco Stanford, Central Catholic, junior
D Malia Savage, David Douglas, junior
D Arielle Kagawa, Gresham, senior
D Sophia Rodriguez, Nelson, senior
GK Kassidy Waibel, Barlow, senior
Honorable mention
F Andrea Farias, Barlow, senior
F Lucy Kimball, David Douglas, sophomore
F Breckyn Welsh, Nelson, senior
F Dahlia Kappers, Sandy, senior
F Paige Newell, Sandy, senior
M Isabelle Unger, Barlow, senior
M Libby Wise, Central Catholic, senior
M Michaela Kriesien, Central Catholic, junior
M Maritza Vasquez-Rivera, Gresham, junior
M Karla Herrera, Reynolds, sophomore
M Laila Kitchen, Sandy, sophomore
M Anaya Saechow Thornton, David Douglas, senior
M Rosie Elliott, David Douglas, senior
M Sophie Naulty, Central Catholic, freshman
D Julia Aguirre, Barlow, senior
D Elizabeth Briscoe, Central Catholic, sophomore
D Tiffany Canales, David Douglas, senior
D Emma Schlaht, Reynolds, senior
D Keira Knobbs, Gresham, senior
D Ashlyn Drennan, Nelson, senior
D Katherine Kenny, Nelson, senior
D Marley Ocampo, Reynolds, sophomore
D Ruby Roit, Reynolds, freshman
D Olivia Fleming, Sandy, senior
GK Kathryn Stoppelmoor, Clackamas, senior
GK Gabi Hill, Central Catholic, junior
GK Hannah Winans, Sandy, sophomore
