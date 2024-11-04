Mt. Hood Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Mt. Hood Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
MT. HOOD CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024
Player of the year: Addi Knight, Barlow
Co-coaches of the year: Lihau Perreira, Barlow; Kealia Nahale-a, Central Catholic
First team
H Addi Knight, Barlow, senior
H Madi Andrews, Nelson, junior
H Gabby Hill, Nelson, senior
H Malia Parker, Central Catholic, senior
H Grady Heinle, Central Catholic, junior
H Alexa Bell, Barlow, senior
DS Tenzin Choedon, Gresham, senior
DS Natalie Bell, Barlow, freshman
S Onyi Nwosu Central Catholic, junior
S Cadence Austin, Barlow, junior
Second team
H Teagan Dixon, Clackamas, senior
H Maia Roach, Sandy, senior
H Ella Gardner, Nelson, senior
H Emmeline Hockert, Clackamas, senior
H Reese Kincaid, Central Catholic, junior
H Lainey Day, Nelson, senior
DS Avi Trees, Nelson, junior
DS Sidney Ginter, Central Catholic, junior
S Kaitlin Boring, Nelson, senior
S Karlee Tankersley, Sandy, junior
Honorable mention
DS Norah Blagg, Barlow, senior
H Malia Kaopuiki Delaney, Central Catholic, junior
H Noa Kaopuiki Delaney, Central Catholic, sophomore
H Hailey Reed, Central Catholic, senior
H Claire Heying, Clackamas, junior
H Bianca Lukashov, Clackamas, senior
DS Leila Vermillion, Clackamas, senior
DS Kiley Mann, David Douglas, senior
H Scarlett Huelshoff, David Douglas, senior
H Soma Bratcher, Gresham, sophomore
S Mariah Cook, Gresham, senior
H Sophia Cardelli, Gresham, senior
H Sienna Rasmussen, Nelson, senior
H Olivia Bonnett, Nelson, senior
DS Rhyan Tanferani, Nelson, senior
H Elmedina Jashari, Reynolds, junior
DS Kenya Kilander, Reynolds, senior
H Anna Orlowski, Sandy, junior
S Kalysta Majerak, Sandy, senior
