High School

Mt. Hood Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Mt. Hood Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Mt. Hood Conference volleyball
Mt. Hood Conference volleyball / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Mt. Hood Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

MT. HOOD CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024

Player of the year: Addi Knight, Barlow

Co-coaches of the year: Lihau Perreira, Barlow; Kealia Nahale-a, Central Catholic

First team

H Addi Knight, Barlow, senior

H Madi Andrews, Nelson, junior

H Gabby Hill, Nelson, senior

H Malia Parker, Central Catholic, senior

H Grady Heinle, Central Catholic, junior

H Alexa Bell, Barlow, senior

DS Tenzin Choedon, Gresham, senior

DS Natalie Bell, Barlow, freshman

S Onyi Nwosu Central Catholic, junior

S Cadence Austin, Barlow, junior

Second team

H Teagan Dixon, Clackamas, senior

H Maia Roach, Sandy, senior

H Ella Gardner, Nelson, senior

H Emmeline Hockert, Clackamas, senior

H Reese Kincaid, Central Catholic, junior

H Lainey Day, Nelson, senior

DS Avi Trees, Nelson, junior

DS Sidney Ginter, Central Catholic, junior

S Kaitlin Boring, Nelson, senior

S Karlee Tankersley, Sandy, junior

Honorable mention

DS Norah Blagg, Barlow, senior

H Malia Kaopuiki Delaney, Central Catholic, junior

H Noa Kaopuiki Delaney, Central Catholic, sophomore

H Hailey Reed, Central Catholic, senior

H Claire Heying, Clackamas, junior

H Bianca Lukashov, Clackamas, senior

DS Leila Vermillion, Clackamas, senior

DS Kiley Mann, David Douglas, senior

H Scarlett Huelshoff, David Douglas, senior

H Soma Bratcher, Gresham, sophomore

S Mariah Cook, Gresham, senior

H Sophia Cardelli, Gresham, senior

H Sienna Rasmussen, Nelson, senior

H Olivia Bonnett, Nelson, senior

DS Rhyan Tanferani, Nelson, senior

H Elmedina Jashari, Reynolds, junior

DS Kenya Kilander, Reynolds, senior

H Anna Orlowski, Sandy, junior

S Kalysta Majerak, Sandy, senior

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon