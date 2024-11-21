Northwest Oregon Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Northwest Oregon Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
NORTHWEST OREGON CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER
Players of the year
Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep
Jared Rojas, Canby
Coach of the year
Al Lara, Hood River Valley
First team
F Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, senior
F Alex Aguiar, Wilsonville, senior
F Andro Mendez, Hood River Valley, senior
M Quentin Torbert, La Salle Prep, senior
M Sergio Day, Wilsonville, senior
M Julian Lara, Hood River Valley, senior
M Ruben Velazquez, Wilsonville, senior
M Javier Martinez, Centennial, senior
D Connor Garvey, La Salle Prep, senior
D Andrew McDougal, Wilsonville, senior
D Oscar Moline, Hood River Valley, senior
D Fabian Gonzales, Centennial, senior
GK Jared Rojas, Canby, senior
GK Adam Clem, La Salle Prep, senior
Second team
F Aran Garcia, Hood River Valley, senior
F Francisco Sanchez, Canby, junior
F Alex Fulgencio, Centennial, sophomore
M River Nichols, La Salle Prep, junior
M Cooper Eldon, La Salle Prep, junior
M Matt Tamimi, Canby, senior
M Christopher Marcial-Cruz, Parkrose, senior
M Daniel Aseive, Milwaukie, senior
D Declan O’Brien, La Salle Prep, junior
D Devyn Kinzie, Canby, junior
D Braxton Nava, Canby, freshman
D Eric Gudino, Milwaukie, freshman
GK Emmanuel Galindo, Hood River Valley, junior
Honorable mention
F Hugo Cortes Cruz, La Salle Prep, sophomore
F Geovanni Macias, Hood River Valley, junior
F Jordan Lopez, Canby, junior
F Kevin Jimenez, Hillsboro, senior
F Noah Martin, Putnam, senior
F Jonathan Alcantar, Milwaukie, senior
M Solomon Parson, Hood River Valley, junior
M Derek Garcia, Wilsonville, senior
M Anthony Ledesma, Canby, junior
M Natnaiel Kindie, Parkrose, junior
M Cohen Biddle, Hillsboro, sophomore
M Caleb Hillard, Putnam, senior
M Abraham Andrade Ayala, Milwaukie, senior
M Jeffrey Boknecht, La Salle Prep, senior
D Rylan De Souza, La Salle Prep, senior
D John Olson, Hood River Valley, senior
D Javier Juarez-Pedraza, Wilsonville, senior
D Sebastion Zayago-Enciso, Wilsonville, senior
D Matt Young, Canby, senior
D Edgar Garcia, Centennial, senior
D Maximino Flores Ramirez, Parkrose, senior
D Eddie Larson, Hillsboro, junior
D Jimmy Thielman, Putnam, senior
D Erowyn Stovall, Milwaukie, senior
D Uriel Chacon-Alvarado, Parkrose, senior
GK Eamon Anslinger, Hood River Valley, senior
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App