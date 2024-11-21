High School

Northwest Oregon Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Vance Sheffield of La Salle Prep
Vance Sheffield of La Salle Prep / Photo by Taylor Balkom

Northwest Oregon Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

NORTHWEST OREGON CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER

Players of the year

Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep

Jared Rojas, Canby

Coach of the year

Al Lara, Hood River Valley

First team

F Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, senior

F Alex Aguiar, Wilsonville, senior

F Andro Mendez, Hood River Valley, senior

M Quentin Torbert, La Salle Prep, senior

M Sergio Day, Wilsonville, senior

M Julian Lara, Hood River Valley, senior

M Ruben Velazquez, Wilsonville, senior

M Javier Martinez, Centennial, senior

D Connor Garvey, La Salle Prep, senior

D Andrew McDougal, Wilsonville, senior

D Oscar Moline, Hood River Valley, senior

D Fabian Gonzales, Centennial, senior

GK Jared Rojas, Canby, senior

GK Adam Clem, La Salle Prep, senior

Second team

F Aran Garcia, Hood River Valley, senior

F Francisco Sanchez, Canby, junior

F Alex Fulgencio, Centennial, sophomore

M River Nichols, La Salle Prep, junior

M Cooper Eldon, La Salle Prep, junior

M Matt Tamimi, Canby, senior

M Christopher Marcial-Cruz, Parkrose, senior

M Daniel Aseive, Milwaukie, senior

D Declan O’Brien, La Salle Prep, junior

D Devyn Kinzie, Canby, junior

D Braxton Nava, Canby, freshman

D Eric Gudino, Milwaukie, freshman

GK Emmanuel Galindo, Hood River Valley, junior

Honorable mention

F Hugo Cortes Cruz, La Salle Prep, sophomore

F Geovanni Macias, Hood River Valley, junior

F Jordan Lopez, Canby, junior

F Kevin Jimenez, Hillsboro, senior

F Noah Martin, Putnam, senior

F Jonathan Alcantar, Milwaukie, senior

M Solomon Parson, Hood River Valley, junior

M Derek Garcia, Wilsonville, senior

M Anthony Ledesma, Canby, junior

M Natnaiel Kindie, Parkrose, junior

M Cohen Biddle, Hillsboro, sophomore

M Caleb Hillard, Putnam, senior

M Abraham Andrade Ayala, Milwaukie, senior

M Jeffrey Boknecht, La Salle Prep, senior

D Rylan De Souza, La Salle Prep, senior

D John Olson, Hood River Valley, senior

D Javier Juarez-Pedraza, Wilsonville, senior

D Sebastion Zayago-Enciso, Wilsonville, senior

D Matt Young, Canby, senior

D Edgar Garcia, Centennial, senior

D Maximino Flores Ramirez, Parkrose, senior

D Eddie Larson, Hillsboro, junior

D Jimmy Thielman, Putnam, senior

D Erowyn Stovall, Milwaukie, senior

D Uriel Chacon-Alvarado, Parkrose, senior

GK Eamon Anslinger, Hood River Valley, senior

Published
