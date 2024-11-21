High School

Northwest Oregon Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Northwest Oregon Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Camryn Schaan of Wilsonville
Camryn Schaan of Wilsonville / Photo by Taylor Balkom

Northwest Oregon Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league's coaches 

NORTHWEST OREGON CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER

Player of the year

Kendel Johnson, Canby

Coach of the year

Dallas Hill, Canby

First team

F Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville, junior

F Megan Gingerich, Canby, junior

F Lilly Erving, La Salle Prep, junior

M Kendel Johnson, Canby, senior

M Ruby Senffner, Putnam, junior

M Tegan Waters, Wilsonville, senior

M Diana Correa, Hillsboro, senior

M Justine Sheets, Wilsonville, sophomore

D Sadie Schweitzer, Canby, senior

D Shea Moomaw, Wilsonville, junior

D Lily Huynh, Putnam, sophomore

D Braxtyn Ellsworth, Hillsboro, senior

GK Addison Mulkey, Parkrose, junior

Second team

F Julia Hoesly, La Salle Prep, junior

F Bella Capra, Canby, junior

F Ailynn Padilla, Putnam, sophomore

M Abella Leder, Canby, junior

M Emily Hoesly, La Salle Prep, freshman

M Magnolia Clermont, Hood River Valley, junior

M Jeslene Gonzalez, Hillsboro, junior

M Izabel Licona, Centennial, freshman

D Stella Holden, Parkrose, freshman

D Taylor McFarlane, Canby, sophomore

D Brooke Wilkinson, La Salle Prep, senior

D Brooklyn Bybee, Wilsonville, senior

GK Madi Bigej, Canby, senior

Honorable mention

F Jenna Butler, Canby, junior

F Aideliz Rodriguez, Hillsboro, junior

F Josie Faaborg, Hood River Valley, freshman

F Vanessa Garcia Morales, Milwaukie, junior

F Kate Kleinke, Wilsonville, sophomore

F Reese Holsey, Wilsonville, senior

M Fia Swanson, Canby, senior

M Victoria Dominguez, Centennial, senior

M Ocean Rivera, Hood River Valley, senior

M Kayla Supinski, La Salle Prep, sophomore

M Sabina Hernandez, Milwaukie, junior

M Lila Blake, Milwaukie, sophomore

M Chelsea Martinez Lopez, Parkrose, junior

M Savanah Pennington, Parkrose, senior

M Keira Ensley, Putnam, junior

M Anna Doyle, Putnam, junior

M Lyla Johnson, Wilsonville, freshman

D Lillian McDermott, Centennial, junior

D Amy Tellez, Hillsboro, senior

D Hazel Haspela, Hood River Valley, junior

D Lily Clermont, Hood River Valley, freshman

D Hope Tanzambi, La Salle Prep, sophomore

D Rylie Croft, Milwaukie, senior

D Alana Holden, Parkrose, senior

D Kiah Fee, Wilsonville, senior

GK Valeria Miramontes, Hood River Valley, junior

GK Grace Rowan, Hood River Valley, senior

GK Lucy Maloney, La Salle Prep, sophomore

GK Madison Cantero, Putnam, sophomore

GK Kiah Hix, Wilsonville, junior

Published
