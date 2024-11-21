Northwest Oregon Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Northwest Oregon Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
NORTHWEST OREGON CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER
Player of the year
Kendel Johnson, Canby
Coach of the year
Dallas Hill, Canby
First team
F Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville, junior
F Megan Gingerich, Canby, junior
F Lilly Erving, La Salle Prep, junior
M Kendel Johnson, Canby, senior
M Ruby Senffner, Putnam, junior
M Tegan Waters, Wilsonville, senior
M Diana Correa, Hillsboro, senior
M Justine Sheets, Wilsonville, sophomore
D Sadie Schweitzer, Canby, senior
D Shea Moomaw, Wilsonville, junior
D Lily Huynh, Putnam, sophomore
D Braxtyn Ellsworth, Hillsboro, senior
GK Addison Mulkey, Parkrose, junior
Second team
F Julia Hoesly, La Salle Prep, junior
F Bella Capra, Canby, junior
F Ailynn Padilla, Putnam, sophomore
M Abella Leder, Canby, junior
M Emily Hoesly, La Salle Prep, freshman
M Magnolia Clermont, Hood River Valley, junior
M Jeslene Gonzalez, Hillsboro, junior
M Izabel Licona, Centennial, freshman
D Stella Holden, Parkrose, freshman
D Taylor McFarlane, Canby, sophomore
D Brooke Wilkinson, La Salle Prep, senior
D Brooklyn Bybee, Wilsonville, senior
GK Madi Bigej, Canby, senior
Honorable mention
F Jenna Butler, Canby, junior
F Aideliz Rodriguez, Hillsboro, junior
F Josie Faaborg, Hood River Valley, freshman
F Vanessa Garcia Morales, Milwaukie, junior
F Kate Kleinke, Wilsonville, sophomore
F Reese Holsey, Wilsonville, senior
M Fia Swanson, Canby, senior
M Victoria Dominguez, Centennial, senior
M Ocean Rivera, Hood River Valley, senior
M Kayla Supinski, La Salle Prep, sophomore
M Sabina Hernandez, Milwaukie, junior
M Lila Blake, Milwaukie, sophomore
M Chelsea Martinez Lopez, Parkrose, junior
M Savanah Pennington, Parkrose, senior
M Keira Ensley, Putnam, junior
M Anna Doyle, Putnam, junior
M Lyla Johnson, Wilsonville, freshman
D Lillian McDermott, Centennial, junior
D Amy Tellez, Hillsboro, senior
D Hazel Haspela, Hood River Valley, junior
D Lily Clermont, Hood River Valley, freshman
D Hope Tanzambi, La Salle Prep, sophomore
D Rylie Croft, Milwaukie, senior
D Alana Holden, Parkrose, senior
D Kiah Fee, Wilsonville, senior
GK Valeria Miramontes, Hood River Valley, junior
GK Grace Rowan, Hood River Valley, senior
GK Lucy Maloney, La Salle Prep, sophomore
GK Madison Cantero, Putnam, sophomore
GK Kiah Hix, Wilsonville, junior
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App