Northwest Oregon Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Northwest Oregon Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
NORTHWEST OREGON CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024
Player of the year: Katie Brewer, Centennial
Coach of the year: Michael Wohlers, Centennial
First team
MB Katie Brewer, Centennial, senior
S Abigail Maulding, La Salle Prep, junior
OH Emma Fauth, Wilsonville, senior
MB Harry Berry, Milwaukie, senior
S Ellis Underhill, Wilsonville, senior
MB Makayla Ford, Canby, senior
S Brooklyn Boyd, Centennial, senior
OPP Lana Gillas, Wilsonville, senior
L Olivia Clark, Wilsonville, junior
Second team
OH Zoey Bauer, Putnam, senior
OH/MB Geneva Diggles, Canby, junior
OH Kayleanni Schiedler, Centennial, sophomore
L Abri Lopez, Hood River Valley, junior
L Kimmie Saechao, Parkrose, senior
L Chloe Stearns, Putnam, junior
OH Natalia Rojas, Hillsboro, senior
OH Tabitha Obuchowski, La Salle Prep, junior
Honorable mention
S Daisy Guijosa, Canby, sophomore
OH Mady Olsen, Canby, junior
L Harmony Davies, Canby, senior
OH Mya Kirkpatrick, Centennial, sophomore
DS Claire Kroll, Centennial, senior
L Maria Siquina Can, Hillsboro, junior
OH Aspen Radke, Hillsboro, senior
S Madison Price, Hillsboro, senior
OH/MB Aspen Fridley, Hood River Valley, junior
MB Emily Doss, Hood River Valley, junior
S Kristen Fox, Hood River Valley, senior
MB Sydney Spratt, La Salle Prep, junior
DS Emily Martin, La Salle Prep, senior
MB Moe Bondo, Milwaukie, senior
S Colby BramanNesson, Milwaukie, senior
S Aniyah Burns, Parkrose, senior
L Ofella Elizarraras, Parkrose, senior
MB Kennedy Brown, Putnam, sophomore
OH Teagan Hamilton, Wilsonville, sophomore
MB Karli Vannoy, Wilsonville, freshman
