Northwest Oregon Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Northwest Oregon Conference volleyball / Photo by Ben Ludeman

NORTHWEST OREGON CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024

Player of the year: Katie Brewer, Centennial

Coach of the year: Michael Wohlers, Centennial

First team

MB Katie Brewer, Centennial, senior

S Abigail Maulding, La Salle Prep, junior

OH Emma Fauth, Wilsonville, senior

MB Harry Berry, Milwaukie, senior

S Ellis Underhill, Wilsonville, senior

MB Makayla Ford, Canby, senior

S Brooklyn Boyd, Centennial, senior

OPP Lana Gillas, Wilsonville, senior

L Olivia Clark, Wilsonville, junior

Second team

OH Zoey Bauer, Putnam, senior

OH/MB Geneva Diggles, Canby, junior

OH Kayleanni Schiedler, Centennial, sophomore

L Abri Lopez, Hood River Valley, junior

L Kimmie Saechao, Parkrose, senior

L Chloe Stearns, Putnam, junior

OH Natalia Rojas, Hillsboro, senior

OH Tabitha Obuchowski, La Salle Prep, junior

Honorable mention

S Daisy Guijosa, Canby, sophomore

OH Mady Olsen, Canby, junior

L Harmony Davies, Canby, senior

OH Mya Kirkpatrick, Centennial, sophomore

DS Claire Kroll, Centennial, senior

L Maria Siquina Can, Hillsboro, junior

OH Aspen Radke, Hillsboro, senior

S Madison Price, Hillsboro, senior

OH/MB Aspen Fridley, Hood River Valley, junior

MB Emily Doss, Hood River Valley, junior

S Kristen Fox, Hood River Valley, senior

MB Sydney Spratt, La Salle Prep, junior

DS Emily Martin, La Salle Prep, senior

MB Moe Bondo, Milwaukie, senior

S Colby BramanNesson, Milwaukie, senior

S Aniyah Burns, Parkrose, senior

L Ofella Elizarraras, Parkrose, senior

MB Kennedy Brown, Putnam, sophomore

OH Teagan Hamilton, Wilsonville, sophomore

MB Karli Vannoy, Wilsonville, freshman

