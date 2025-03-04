Oregon high school boys basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your predictions
High school playoff basketball season has arrived in Oregon, and the big-school boys state tournaments will be tipping off soon.
Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge!
Here are the matchups in the first round of the Oregon high school boys basketball 6A state playoffs, with JD Humburg's predicted winners and link to make your picks.
First-round 6A matchups, predicted winners
Barlow vs. Forest Grove: Barlow
McNary vs. Clackamas: Clackamas
Oregon City vs. Sunset: Oregon City
Sprague vs. Century: Sprague
Southridge vs. Grants Pass: Southridge
West Salem vs. Benson: Benson
Sherwood vs. South Eugene: Sherwood
West Linn vs. Cleveland: West Linn
Central Catholic vs. Tigard: Central Catholic
Grant vs. Mountainside: Grant
Jesuit vs. Gresham: Jesuit
Nelson vs. Lake Oswego: Nelson
Westview vs. Lakeridge: Westview
Roosevelt vs. North Medford: Roosevelt
Sheldon vs. South Salem: South Salem
Tualatin vs. Sandy: Tualatin
Make your 6A predictions here!
Other classifications
To play the Pick 'Em Challenge for other classifications, follow the links from our Oregon brackets homepage.
Playoff Pick 'Em
Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free to play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School on SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!
SCHEDULE
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
(1) Mannahouse Academy vs. (8) Dufur
Thursday, March 6
1:30 p.m.
Baker High School
(4) Sherman vs. (5) North Douglas
Thursday, March 6
3:15 p.m.
Baker High School
(3) Nixyaawii vs. (6) Country Christian
Thursday, March 6
6:30 p.m.
Baker High School
(2) Crane vs. (10) Days Creek
Thursday, March 6
8:15 p.m.
Baker High School
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
(1) Western Christian vs. (8) East Linn Christian
Thursday, March 6
1:30 p.m.
Pendleton Convention Center
(4) Trinity Lutheran vs. (5) Regis
Thursday, March 6
3:15 p.m.
Pendleton Convention Center
(3) Oakland vs. (6) Stanfield
Thursday, March 6
6:30 p.m.
Pendleton Convention Center
(2) Portland Christian vs. (10) Salem Academy
Thursday, March 6
8:15 p.m.
Pendleton Convention Center
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
(1) Westside Christian vs. (8) Banks
Thursday, March 6
1:30 p.m.
Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)
(5) Oregon Episcopal vs. (13) De La Salle North Catholic
Thursday, March 6
3:15 p.m.
Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)
(3) Valley Catholic vs. (6) Cascade Christian
Thursday, March 6
6:30 p.m.
Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)
(2) Pleasant Hill vs. (10) Creswell
Thursday, March 6
8:15 p.m.
Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)
CLASS 4A
Round 1
(1) Cascade vs. (16) St. Helens
Saturday, March 8
6 p.m.
Cascade High School (Turner)
(8) Seaside vs. (9) Philomath
Saturday, March 8
6 p.m.
Seaside High School
(5) Baker vs. (12) The Dalles
Saturday, March 8
4 p.m.
Baker High School (Baker City)
(4) Crook County vs. (13) Hidden Valley
Saturday, March 8
4 p.m.
Crook County High School (Prineville)
(3) Marist Catholic vs. (14) Mazama
Saturday, March 8
3 p.m.
Marist Catholic High School (Eugene)
(6) Madras vs. (11) Scappoose
Saturday, March 8
6 p.m.
Madras High School
(7) Phoenix vs. (10) Newport
Saturday, March 8
3 p.m.
Phoenix High School
(2) Marshfield vs. (15) La Grande
Saturday, March 8
4 p.m.
Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)
CLASS 6A
Round 1
(1) Barlow vs. (32) Forest Grove
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Barlow High School (Gresham)
(16) McNary vs. (17) Clackamas
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
McNary High School (Keizer)
(9) Oregon City vs. (24) Sunset
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Oregon City High School
(8) Sprague vs. (25) Century
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Sprague High School (Salem)
(5) Southridge vs. (28) Grants Pass
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Southridge High School (Beaverton)
(12) West Salem vs. (21) Benson
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
West Salem High School
(13) Sherwood vs. (20) South Eugene
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Sherwood High School
(4) West Linn vs. (29) Cleveland
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
West Linn High School
(3) Central Catholic vs. (30) Tigard
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Central Catholic High School (Southeast Portland)
(14) Grant vs. (19) Mountainside
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Grant High School (Northeast Portland)
(11) Jesuit vs. (22) Gresham
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Jesuit High School (Southwest Portland)
(6) Nelson vs. (27) Lake Oswego
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Nelson High School (Happy Valley)
(7) Westview vs. (26) Lakeridge
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Westview High School (Northwest Portland)
(10) Roosevelt vs. (23) North Medford
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Roosevelt High School (North Portland)
(15) Sheldon vs. (18) South Salem
Wednesday, March 5
6:45 p.m.
Sheldon High School (Eugene)
(2) Tualatin vs. (31) Sandy
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Tualatin High School
