Oregon high school boys basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your predictions

The Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball state playoffs have arrived — it's time to fill out your bracket!

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Fuzzy Montague and Roosevelt will play host to North Medford in Round 1.
Fuzzy Montague and Roosevelt will play host to North Medford in Round 1. / Dan Brood

High school playoff basketball season has arrived in Oregon, and the big-school boys state tournaments will be tipping off soon.

Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge!

Here are the matchups in the first round of the Oregon high school boys basketball 6A state playoffs, with JD Humburg's predicted winners and link to make your picks.

First-round 6A matchups, predicted winners

Barlow vs. Forest Grove: Barlow

McNary vs. Clackamas: Clackamas

Oregon City vs. Sunset: Oregon City

Sprague vs. Century: Sprague

Southridge vs. Grants Pass: Southridge

West Salem vs. Benson: Benson

Sherwood vs. South Eugene: Sherwood

West Linn vs. Cleveland: West Linn

Central Catholic vs. Tigard: Central Catholic

Grant vs. Mountainside: Grant

Jesuit vs. Gresham: Jesuit

Nelson vs. Lake Oswego: Nelson

Westview vs. Lakeridge: Westview

Roosevelt vs. North Medford: Roosevelt

Sheldon vs. South Salem: South Salem

Tualatin vs. Sandy: Tualatin

Make your 6A predictions here!

Other classifications

To play the Pick 'Em Challenge for other classifications, follow the links from our Oregon brackets homepage.

Playoff Pick 'Em

Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free to play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School on SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

SCHEDULE

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

(1) Mannahouse Academy vs. (8) Dufur

Thursday, March 6

1:30 p.m.

Baker High School

(4) Sherman vs. (5) North Douglas

Thursday, March 6

3:15 p.m.

Baker High School

(3) Nixyaawii vs. (6) Country Christian

Thursday, March 6

6:30 p.m.

Baker High School

(2) Crane vs. (10) Days Creek

Thursday, March 6

8:15 p.m.

Baker High School

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

(1) Western Christian vs. (8) East Linn Christian

Thursday, March 6

1:30 p.m.

Pendleton Convention Center

(4) Trinity Lutheran vs. (5) Regis

Thursday, March 6

3:15 p.m.

Pendleton Convention Center

(3) Oakland vs. (6) Stanfield

Thursday, March 6

6:30 p.m.

Pendleton Convention Center

(2) Portland Christian vs. (10) Salem Academy

Thursday, March 6

8:15 p.m.

Pendleton Convention Center

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

(1) Westside Christian vs. (8) Banks

Thursday, March 6

1:30 p.m.

Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)

(5) Oregon Episcopal vs. (13) De La Salle North Catholic

Thursday, March 6

3:15 p.m.

Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)

(3) Valley Catholic vs. (6) Cascade Christian

Thursday, March 6

6:30 p.m.

Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)

(2) Pleasant Hill vs. (10) Creswell

Thursday, March 6

8:15 p.m.

Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)

CLASS 4A

Round 1

(1) Cascade vs. (16) St. Helens

Saturday, March 8

6 p.m.

Cascade High School (Turner)

(8) Seaside vs. (9) Philomath

Saturday, March 8

6 p.m.

Seaside High School

(5) Baker vs. (12) The Dalles

Saturday, March 8

4 p.m.

Baker High School (Baker City)

(4) Crook County vs. (13) Hidden Valley

Saturday, March 8

4 p.m.

Crook County High School (Prineville)

(3) Marist Catholic vs. (14) Mazama

Saturday, March 8

3 p.m.

Marist Catholic High School (Eugene)

(6) Madras vs. (11) Scappoose

Saturday, March 8

6 p.m.

Madras High School

(7) Phoenix vs. (10) Newport

Saturday, March 8

3 p.m.

Phoenix High School

(2) Marshfield vs. (15) La Grande

Saturday, March 8

4 p.m.

Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)

CLASS 6A

Round 1

(1) Barlow vs. (32) Forest Grove

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Barlow High School (Gresham)

(16) McNary vs. (17) Clackamas

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

McNary High School (Keizer)

(9) Oregon City vs. (24) Sunset

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Oregon City High School

(8) Sprague vs. (25) Century

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Sprague High School (Salem)

(5) Southridge vs. (28) Grants Pass

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Southridge High School (Beaverton)

(12) West Salem vs. (21) Benson

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

West Salem High School

(13) Sherwood vs. (20) South Eugene

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Sherwood High School

(4) West Linn vs. (29) Cleveland

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

West Linn High School

(3) Central Catholic vs. (30) Tigard

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Central Catholic High School (Southeast Portland)

(14) Grant vs. (19) Mountainside

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Grant High School (Northeast Portland)

(11) Jesuit vs. (22) Gresham

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Jesuit High School (Southwest Portland)

(6) Nelson vs. (27) Lake Oswego

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Nelson High School (Happy Valley)

(7) Westview vs. (26) Lakeridge

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Westview High School (Northwest Portland)

(10) Roosevelt vs. (23) North Medford

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Roosevelt High School (North Portland)

(15) Sheldon vs. (18) South Salem

Wednesday, March 5

6:45 p.m.

Sheldon High School (Eugene)

(2) Tualatin vs. (31) Sandy

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Tualatin High School

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

