Oregon high school boys soccer: 2024 preseason all-state team
The high school sports season is ready to kick off in Oregon, so SBLive Oregon is presenting our preseason picks for all-classification, all-state teams in various sports.
Here is the SBLive Oregon preseason all-state boys soccer team.
First team
Forwards
Isaac Babalai, West Linn, junior
Babalai, a second-team 6A all-state selection as a sophomore, was one of the Lions’ top scorers as they reached the 2023 state quarterfinals.
Geovanny Sandoval, McLoughlin, senior
Sandoval, a first-team 3A/2A/1A all-state selection last year, scored 28 goals to help the Pioneers win their first state championship since 2007.
Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, senior
The reigning 5A player of the year had a banner junior season for the Falcons, scoring 32 goals with 10 assists to lead them to the state semifinals.
Vincent Spindola Santoyo, Glencoe, senior
Last year’s Pacific Conference player of the year and a first-team 6A all-state selection hopes to lead the Crimson Tide to a third consecutive conference title.
Midfielders
Tristan Peia, West Linn, junior
Peia improved from a second-team all-Three Rivers League selection as a sophomore to making the ECNL All-Northwest Conference second team this summer.
Jonathan Ruiz, McNary, senior
Ruiz won player of the year honors in the Central Valley Conference last season and earned first-team 6A all-state recognition after leading the Celtics to a second consecutive CVC championship.
Tomas Serrano, South Eugene, senior
The Chilean native has started every game for the Axe since arriving on campus three years ago. He made the 6A all-state second team last season.
Rogelio Soto-Cruz, Cottage Grove, senior
Soto-Cruz last year had 12 goals and four assists to lead the Lions to the 4A state final. He earned first-team all-state honors.
Defenders
Roy Arroyo, Willamette, senior
Arroyo has been a mainstay at center back for the Wolverines since his freshman season. He made the 6A all-state second team last year.
Carter Bengston, Cottage Grove, senior
Bengston had quite the 2023-24 school year — first winning the 4A cross country state title, then earning first-team 4A all-state honors in helping the Lions reach their first boys soccer state final since 2008, and finally finishing second in the 3K at the track and field state meet in May.
Oscar Moline, Hood River Valley, senior
Not only was Moline a stalwart on the Eagles back line last season, but he also chipped in three goals and two assists to help them advance to their first 5A state final since winning back-to-back titles in 2014-15.
Hudson Waddell, Crescent Valley, senior
Waddell, a first-team 5A all-state center back as a junior, anchored a defense that posted five clean sheets and allowed just one goal per game in reaching the state quarterfinals.
Utility
Vala Saghafi, La Salle Prep, sophomore
Saghafi joined the Falcons last year from the Timbers Academy and had an instant impact on a 5A semifinalist team, scoring 18 goals with a team-high 24 assists.
Goalkeeper
Kai Hoogesteger, Crescent Valley, senior
With Waddell anchoring the back line and Hoogesteger — a first-team 5A all-state selection — backstopping the defense, the Raiders improved from a four-win team three years ago to winning their first Mid-Willamette Conference title since 2003.
Second team
Forwards
Cole Bradley, Summit, senior
Aran Garcia, Hood River Valley, senior
Diego Lara, Tillamook, senior
Dominic Lemuz, Lakeridge, junior
Midfielders
Luis Camacho, McKay, senior
Sam Leedy, West Linn, sophomore
Bryson Quintero, Lake Oswego, senior
Ruben Velasquez, Wilsonville, senior
Defenders
Conor Garvey, La Salle Prep, senior
Quinn Gates, West Linn, junior
Danny Gonzalez, McLoughlin, senior
Andrew Kopcic, Valley Catholic, senior
Goalkeepers
Roman Gould, Stayton, senior
Gabe Wong, Westside Christian, senior
