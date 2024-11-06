Oregon high school boys soccer playoffs: Highlights from Day 2; vote for Tuesday’s top star
The Oregon high school boys soccer playoffs continued Tuesday. Here are some of the highlights and top performers from the second day of matches.
CLASS 6A
Lincoln 3, South Eugene 2 (OT)
Pablo Guevara’s free kick sailed over the wall and kissed in off the post for the winner in the second overtime as the 11th-seeded Cardinals (11-4-2) rallied from a 2-0 deficit after 55 minutes against the Southwest Conference champion Axe (13-2-2).
Goals by Sebastian Vallejos and Hersom Regelado in a 12-minute span sent the game to overtime for Lincoln, which reached the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive season.
Jesuit 6, Westview 1
Vala Saghafi scored three of his four goals in the second half, and Fox Mason made three saves as the No. 3-seeded Crusaders (13-2-1) broke free from a 1-1 halftime score to defeat their Metro League rival.
Saghafi’s 47th-minute goal off an assist from Henry Vanderhoff broke the deadlock. Saghafi assisted on Caden Hoppes’ goal six minutes later and completed his hat trick with a penalty kick in the 59th minute. He notched his 26th goal of the season with seven minutes remaining, and Nikhil Chaudhari capped the scoring in the final minute.
Saghafi opened the scoring 12 minutes in off an assist from Lucas Schmidt. Oliver White scored the Wildcats’ goal in the 32nd minute, with Liam DeLeon getting the assist.
Beaverton 2, Forest Grove 1
Cal Spear followed Quinn Norby’s saved free kick for the winning goal with nine minutes remaining to lift the second-seeded Beavers (14-0-2) to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2013.
The Vikings scored against the run of play two minutes before halftime, but Beaverton tied the score 40 seconds into the second half on Gio Ruano-Aguilera’s spot kick — his 11th goal of the season.
“We put in our best performance of the season and came away as deserved winners,” Beaverton coach Jason Carney said.
Grant 2, West Linn 1 (SO)
Isaac Babalai gave the ninth-seeded Lions (9-5-3) a 1-0 lead going to halftime, but the Generals (12-2-3) tied the score early in the second half and prevailed 4-3 in penalties at Strasser Field in North Portland’s Delta Park.
Other second-round winners Tuesday were defending champion Lakeridge (4-2 over Wells), Franklin (2-1 over Sherwood), McMinnville (3-1 over Roosevelt) and McNary (5-1 over Glencoe).
CLASS 5A
West Albany 4, Ashland 2 (OT)
Luis Caballero Uhtoff’s second goal five minutes into the second half gave the 13th-seeded Grizzlies (7-7-2) a 2-0 lead, but the Bulldogs (11-1-3) rallied with two goals in the final 11 minutes, and Roman Robbins and Jonah Lasselle scored in overtime.
Lasselle kicked off the comeback with his 69th-minute goal off an assist from Johan Rodriguez. Three minutes later, Denilson Josiel Lopez evened the score off a feed from Tony Arellano.
“We did well to fight back and had chances to win it at the end of regulation,” West Albany coach Kevin Branigan said. “It showed a ton of heart to fight our way out of that hole. Credit to our senior captains Yahir Tenorio and Alan Rodriguez for getting the message across to the team at halftime that we are not ready to be done this season.”
Caballero Uhtoff finished the season with 10 goals and eight assists. Quillian Torzan, who assisted on both goals, had a team-high 15 goals and five assists.
La Salle Prep 9, Churchill 2
Senior striker Vance Sheffield scored four goals to move to 99 for his career, including three in a 6½-minute stretch of the second half that helped the second-seeded Falcons (9-5-1) pull away from a 3-2 halftime lead.
Hugo Cruz, Declan O’Brien, Ben Macias, Luka Skoro and Neil Kress also scored for La Salle Prep, and Quentin Torbert had two assists.
Louis Vogel scored both goals for the Lancers, which finished 7-6-1.
Summit 7, Springfield 0
The top-seeded and defending champion Storm (13-2-1) jumped in front with a goal 13 seconds into the match by KP Roskowski, and they led 4-0 at halftime en route to the home win.
Roskowski completed his hat trick with two second-half goals, giving him 15 goals and 14 assists, and Gabe Lachman had a goal and an assist to increase his totals to 15 goals and five assists. Will Newton, Ethan Wheeler and Evan Kapsa also scored for Summit, and Lucas Carter and Luke Keller combined for the clean sheet.
Wilsonville 2, Redmond 1
Alex Aguiar’s 15th goal of the season in the 65th minute proved to be the winner as the Wildcats (9-4-2) ended their winless streak at four games, surviving a Panthers goal by Carter Heikkila with 30 seconds remaining to advance to face Crescent Valley.
Derek Garcia gave Wilsonville a 1-0 halftime lead with a goal in the 20th minute. Noah Arcas assisted on Aguiar’s goal.
Crescent Valley 3, Caldera 0
Reece Christensen had a hat trick to raise his season total to nine goals, and Kai Hoogesteger recorded his 12th shutout as the third-seeded Raiders (11-1-3) advanced to the quarterfinals. Patrick Hower and Alex Westberry had assists.
Other first-round winners were Centennial (3-0 over Corvallis), Woodburn (2-0 over Canby) and Hood River Valley (4-0 over McKay).
CLASS 4A
Stayton 8, La Grande 0
The top-seeded Eagles (14-0) triggered the mercy rule 12 minutes into the second half, rolling to the quarterfinals behind three goals from Addison Samuell and braces by Johnny Garcia and Nick Pelayo.
Isaiah Dixon also scored for Stayton, which led 4-0 at halftime, and Roman Gould recorded the shutout.
Crook County 3, Phoenix 1
Elijah Oelkers scored twice, and Jaycob Miller added a goal and an assist as the third-seeded Cowboys (12-1-2) knocked off a 2022 finalist in Prineville.
Victor Covarrubias had two assists, and Erik Jacuinde made six saves.
Other first-round winners were Klamath Union (2-1 over Tillamook), The Dalles (4-1 over Marist Catholic), Henley (3-2 over Philomath in a shootout), Cottage Grove (2-0 over Hidden Valley), Madras (3-2 over Ontario) and North Marion (5-0 over Astoria).
CLASS 3A/2A/1A
Dayton 4, Siuslaw 2
The fourth-seeded Pirates (11-2-3) trailed 2-1 midway through the second half before Alexander Garcia and Riley Corona came up big to lift them to the home win.
Garcia tied the score at 2-2, with Corona putting Dayton back in the lead a few minutes later. Both goals were assisted by Johnathan Mendez.
Corona gave Dayton a 1-0 halftime lead off an assist from Martin Rojas. Garcia closed the scoring with a late unassisted goal.
Blanchet Catholic 1, Creswell 0
The 12th-seeded Cavaliers (9-4-1) scored in the 15th minute and held off a fierce effort from the Special District 3 champion Bulldogs (11-3-1) to pull off the road win.
“We had several close opportunities and controlled the second half but just couldn’t get any of our shots in the back of the net,” Creswell coach Brandi Wittenborn said.
Catlin Gabel 8, Central Linn 0
Papa Diallo, Nolan Swaim, Leon Liu, Theo Butler, Ben Sirtori and Charlie Nemecek found the back of the net, and Liko Edelen Hare and Nuri Sahavi combined for the shutout as the top-seeded Eagles (14-0-1) cruised to victory.
Liu, Nemecek, Finn Hough and August Walrod recorded assists.
St. Mary’s (Medford) 2, Sutherlin 0
The 10th-seeded Crusaders (11-3-1) traveled north on I-5 and defeated the Special District 4 champion Bulldogs behind goals from Sawyer Baker and Oliver Ford.
Other second-round winners were Valley Catholic (3-1 over North Valley), Westside Christian (1-0 over Riverside in overtime), defending champion McLoughlin (4-1 over Riverdale) and Oregon Episcopal (6-0 over Santiam Christian).
