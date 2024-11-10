Oregon high school boys soccer quarterfinals: Vote for Saturday's top star
The Oregon high school boys soccer playoffs continued Saturday with quarterfinals action in every classification. Here are some of the highlights and top performers.
Don't see any details for your team's match? Email some notes and/or stats to rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com.
CLASS 6A
Jesuit 2, Lincoln 0
Vala Saghafi converted a penalty kick in the 48th minute, and Grant Sasaki made his spot kick with three minutes left to secure victory for the third-seeded Crusaders (14-2-1) at Cronin Field.
Fox Mason earned the shutout in net for Jesuit, which plays McNary in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Cardinals finished the season 11-5-2.
The other semifinal matches Grant, which ousted defending champion and top seed Lakeridge 3-1, against McMinnville (2-1 over Franklin).
CLASS 5A
La Salle Prep 3, Hood River Valley 2 (SO)
Falcons senior Vance Sheffield reached 100 career goals in the first half, and La Salle Prep (11-5-1) made all four of its penalties in the shootout to advance to the semifinals for the eighth consecutive postseason, ousting last year’s runner-up in Milwaukie.
Conor Garvey, Quentin Torbert, Cooper Eldon and Rylan de Souza converted their spot kicks for the Falcons.
Sheffield’s goal opened the scoring 24½ minutes into the game. The lead stood until 13 minutes into the second half, when Julian Lara equalized for the Eagles (9-4-4). Garvey scored off Declan O’Brien’s corner kick five minutes later, but Andro Mendez sent the game to overtime with a goal with 11:47 remaining.
Wilsonville 3, Crescent Valley 2 (SO)
The sixth-seeded Wildcats (10-4-2) needed eight rounds of penalties before finally getting past the Raiders (11-2-3) and advancing to meet NWOC rival La Salle Prep in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Crescent Valley scored twice in the first 10 minutes, but Wilsonville climbed back in the game with goals from Alex Aguiar 15 seconds before halftime and Derek Garcia midway through the second half.
Summit 3, Centennial 1
The defending champion and top-seeded Storm (14-2-1) got past the No. 9 Eagles (7-5-4) as Gabe Lachman scored in the 10th minute and Ethan Wheeler added a second-half brace.
Quinton Swanston, Avery McRobie and August Leaman had assists for Summit, which meets Woodburn in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Fabian Gonzales scored in the 65th minute for Centennial, which was outshot 17-5.
CLASS 4A
Stayton 2, Klamath Union 0
The top-seeded Eagles (15-0) got goals from Addison Samuell and Fernando Joaquin to oust the Pelicans (10-3-2).
Crook County 3, Cottage Grove 2
Jaycob Miller scored twice, and Eli Oelkers tallied the winning goal in the 78th minute as the third-seeded Cowboys (13-1-2) advanced to the semifinals for the first time in program history.
Noah Oelkers, Adrian Rosales and Andres Rosales had assists and Erik Jacuinde made 16 saves for Crook County, which meets North Marion in one semifinal Tuesday while Stayton plays host to Henley in the other.
CLASS 3A/2A/1A
Catlin Gabel 3, Valley Catholic 2
Junior Papa Diallo’s goal off a feed from sophomore Liam Travers finished the top-seeded Eagles’ rally from an early 2-0 deficit to propel Catlin Gabel (15-0-1) to the semifinals for the seventh time in the past eight seasons, where it’ll meet Blanchet Catholic, a 1-0 overtime winner at Dayton.
Sophomore Giancarlo Rendon Benitez converted two penalties to tie the score at 2-2 to set up Diallo’s winner.
Eagles coach Peter Shulman praised the Valiants (11-6-1), who lost to his team 4-1 in league play three weeks ago.
“They took their chances early and made it very difficult,” he said.
Westside Christian 1, McLoughlin 0 (OT)
The third-seeded Eagles (14-1-1) avenged their loss to the Pioneers (13-4) in last year’s state championship match, with Maddox Ayala scoring the winning goal in overtime off a feed from Luke Ziekle.
Westside Christian will take on Oregon Episcopal, a 1-0 overtime winner over St. Mary’s (Medford), in Tuesday’s semifinals.
