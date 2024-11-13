Oregon high school boys soccer semifinals: Vote for Tuesday's top star
The Oregon high school boys soccer playoffs continued Tuesday with semifinals action in every classification. Here are some of the highlights and top performers.
—
CLASS 6A
Jesuit 2, McNary 1
The second-seeded Crusaders (15-2-1) are off to their third consecutive state final and 22nd overall behind first-half goals from Vala Saghafi and Diego Nieves.
Saghafi scored in the sixth minute off an assist from Nieves, and he returned the favor three minutes before halftime, setting Nieves up for the goal. Saghafi has a team-high 29 goals and 13 assists this season.
The Celtics (13-3-2) made things interesting late with a 73rd-minute goal, but Fox Mason made several key saves to preserve the victory.
McMinnville 2, Grant 1
The Grizzlies (15-2-1) advanced to their first title match since 2016 and third all-time, getting past the Generals (13-3-3), who sought their first trip since 2014.
CLASS 5A
La Salle Prep 2, Wilsonville 1
Since La Salle Prep won the 2021 state title, the Falcons (12-5-1) have come agonizingly close the past two seasons to getting back to the final.
They finally got over the hump against their Northwest Oregon Conference rivals, who were seeking their fifth trip to the title match. Vance Sheffield broke a 1-1 tie in the 63rd minute off a feed from Emmet Bregoli — his 101st career goal, third on the all-time state list — to send the three-time champions to their fourth final in the past six seasons.
“It feels so good to be back in the finals,” coach Monty Hawkins said. “After the tough exits in the semis the last two years, just an overall feeling of accomplishment. We’re ready for the next challenge.”
Luka Skoro gave the Falcons the lead in the 16th minute off a pass from Quentin Torbert. The Wildcats (10-5-2) equalized 11 minutes after halftime on a goal by Derek Garcia.
Summit 3, Woodburn 1
Will Newton’s unassisted goal late in the first half broke a 1-1 tie, and KP Roskowski tacked on an insurance goal in the 57th minute to lift the defending champion Storm (15-2-1) to their fifth state final in the past six seasons.
Summit returns to the title match on a 13-game win streak.
Diego Albizo put Woodburn (11-4-2) ahead six minutes into the first half off an assist from Jorge Mandujano. Evan Kapsa equalized off an assist from Avery McRobie 20 minutes later.
CLASS 4A
Henley 2, Stayton 1
Johnny Garcia scored for the shorthanded Eagles (15-1), but it wasn’t enough to deny the Hornets (13-2-2) their first trip to the championship match since 1996.
Garcia’s goal immediately answered Brian Leon’s opening goal for Henley five minutes from halftime. Michael Ruelas scored the winner midway through the second half.
Stayton played without leading scorer Addison Samuell (39 goals) and starting keeper Roman Gould because of injuries, but coach Chris Shields didn’t use their absence as an excuse.
“We had chances to win,” he said.
North Marion 2, Crook County 1
The Huskies (15-2) ended an even longer run of semifinal bad luck than La Salle Prep’s, advancing to their first state championship match since 2018 after they’d come one match short of the final each of the past three years.
Noah Oelkers’ goal 15 minutes into the second half for the Cowboys (13-2-2) tied the score at 1-1, but Juruen Delgado answered six minutes later with the winning goal.
CLASS 3A/2A/1A
Catlin Gabel 3, Blanchet Catholic 0
The Eagles (16-0-1) are back in the state final for the first time since winning the last of three consecutive titles in 2021 thanks to Liko Edelen Hare’s ninth shutout of the season and goals from Giancarlo Rendon Benitez, Leon Liu and Charlie Nemecek.
Rendon Benitez’s goal, a curling upper-corner shot off an assist from Levi Whalen Stewart, was his 12th of the season. Whalen Stewart also assisted Liu’s goal (his seventh of the year), and Finn Hough had the assist on Nemecek’s fourth goal of the season.
Christian Orozco kept the Cavaliers (10-5-1) in the game with several point-blank saves.
“He played an outstanding game,” Eagles coach Peter Shulman said. “Blanchet was very well organized defensively.”
Oregon Episcopal 1, Westside Christian 0
Two of the state’s best small-school programs will renew their rivalry at Liberty High School on Saturday after the Aardvarks (15-2) knocked off district rival and 2023 runner-up Westside Christian (14-2-1).
Oregon Episcopal and Catlin Gabel are two Southwest Portland schools which are longtime rivals on the pitch, combining for 21 state titles since 1988. This will be their fifth meeting in the final, with each winning twice.
