Oregon high school football: 200 players to watch in 2024 (Nos. 200-181)
As we start to prepare for the Oregon high school football season, we’re counting down our annual list of 200 players we’re excited to see play in 2024. Here is Part 1 of that list.
One fact becomes clear when making a list such as this: Oregon has a lot of exciting high school football players to watch this year! There are countless other players not listed in the 200 who easily could have made the list — after you see our 200, let us know which other players would make your list.
(Note that this is not intended to be a rankings list or even a list of the “top” 200 players, but just a list of 200 names that come to mind when thinking about the upcoming season.)
200. DL Beau Sanders, Lost River, senior
Our list starts with one of the defensive stalwarts for last year’s 1A eight-man state champion, a first-team all-state selection who will be counted upon heavily as the Raiders move up to 2A this year.
199. DE Ayden Logan, Gladstone, senior
Logan was a first-team all-Tri-Valley Conference selection for the Gladiators last season. He climbed on the list with a strong offseason on the camp circuit.
198. OL Paul Clark, Lowell, senior
Clark was a two-way 2A all-state selection for the state champion Red Devils last year, making the first team on offense and the second team on defense, where he had 34 tackles (22½ for loss) and four sacks.
197. WR Maliq Smith, Glencoe, senior
As a junior, Smith caught a team-high 26 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns in earning first-team all-Pacific Conference honors for the Crimson Tide, who drop to 5A this season.
196. FB/LB Kayden Hartman, Lost River, senior
Another first-team all-state selection on defense for the 1A eight-man champion Raiders, Hartman might get more touches on offense after the graduation of state player of the year Connor Dunlea. Hartman ran for 244 yards and two touchdowns in the 2023 playoffs.
195. K Marco Torres, Sandy, senior
Torres is one of the top placekickers returning in the state after going 28 for 28 on PATs and making two of his three field goal tries last year, making the all-Mt. Hood Conference second team.
194. RB/LB Clay Smith, St. Paul, senior
Smith was a two-way 1A eight-man all-state selection last fall, making the first team on both sides of the ball after rushing for a team-high 901 yards and 20 touchdowns and making 140 tackles (12½ for loss).
193. LB Easton Kemper, Burns, senior
As a junior, Kemper made the 3A all-state second team and helped the Hilanders reach the state playoffs.
192. C Kam Hood, Clackamas, senior
Hood last season anchored an offensive line that included all-state tackle Devin Brooks, making the all-Mt. Hood Conference second team.
191. RB/LB Tallen Kraushaar, Seaside, senior
Kraushaar made the all-Cowapa League first team at running back last year and ranked among the team leaders in tackles (32) and tackles for loss (5).
190. WR/DB Chaz Katoanga, Nelson, junior
Katoanga entered the starting secondary last year for the Hawks and made the all-Mt. Hood Conference second team.
189. C/DL Kellen Crenshaw, Joseph, senior
As a junior, Crenshaw made the all-state team for the 1A six-man runner-up Eagles, earning first-team honors on offense and second-team on defense.
188. C Jantz Kahl Jr., Henley, junior
The second-team 4A all-state selection was a big reason running back Logan Whitlock was the 2023 state offensive player of the year and the Hornets won a state title.
187. DL Joel Sissel, Siuslaw, senior
Sissel made the 3A all-state first team last year, totaling 46 tackles (six for loss) in helping the Vikings qualify for the state playoffs.
186. WR Wyatt Smiley, West Linn, senior
With all the talent the Lions featured at wideout last year, it was hard for Smiley (four catches, 132 yards, two touchdowns) to get many touches, but he still received all-Three Rivers League honorable mention.
185. OG/DT Quintin Sleeth, Ridgeview, senior
Sleeth made the all-Intermountain Conference list for the second time last year, moving up from the second to the first team. He made 18 tackles as a rotation player along the defensive front.
184. RB/DL Alex Fiannaca, Cascade Christian, junior
Fiannaca last season received spot duty on offense but made his mark for the 3A state champions along the defensive front, finishing with 58 tackles (12 for loss), 2½ sacks, seven hurries, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in making the all-state second team.
183. QB Brave Johnson, Jefferson, senior
Johnson was a first-team all-PIL selection last season in helping the Democrats return to the Columbia Cup tournament.
182. OL/DL Brady Holland, Lincoln, junior
Holland finished with 31 tackles (seven for loss) and a sack last year, making the all-PIL first team on defense and second team as an interior offensive lineman. He has received an offer from the Air Force Academy.
181. RB Camari Owens, Grant, senior
Owens formed half of a 1,000-yard rushing duo for the Generals last season, finishing with 451 yards and six touchdowns on 45 carries in earning first-team all-PIL honors.
-----
