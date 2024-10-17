Oregon high school football computer rankings (10/17/2024)
Week 7 of the 2024 Oregon high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI is unveiling its fourth computer rankings for the state.
West Linn remains atop the Class 6A rankings, with fellow undefeated teams Lake Oswego, Central Catholic and Sheldon following the Lions.
Unbeaten Dallas and Mountain View hold the top two spots in Class 5A, while Cascade holds a comfortable lead in 4A, with one-loss teams Scappoose and Marist at No. 2 and No. 3.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Oregon football computer rankings, as of Oct. 17, 2024:
Class 6A
1. West Linn (6-0)
1.046 pts
2. Lake Oswego (6-0)
0.973 pts
3. Central Catholic (6-0)
0.936 pts
4. Sheldon (6-0)
0.856 pts
5. Tualatin (5-1)
0.836 pts
6. Sprague (6-0)
0.808 pts
7. Lakeridge (5-1)
0.802 pts
8. Jesuit (5-1)
0.732 pts
9. Clackamas (4-2)
0.701 pts
10. Grants Pass (5-1)
0.699 pts
Class 6A complete rankings
Class 5A
1. Dallas (6-0)
0.963 pts
2. Mountain View (4-0)
0.907 pts
3. Silverton (5-1)
0.881 pts
4. Wilsonville (5-1)
0.858 pts
5. Ridgeview (4-2)
0.795 pts
6. Churchill (5-1)
0.764 pts
7. Willamette (6-0)
0.759 pts
8. La Salle (5-1)
0.754 pts
9. Summit (3-3)
0.750 pts
10. Bend (5-1)
0.739 pts
Class 5A complete rankings
Class 4A
1. Cascade (6-0)
0.942 pts
2. Scappoose (5-1)
0.824 pts
3. Marist (5-1)
0.820 pts
4. Philomath (6-0)
0.810 pts
5. Crook County (6-0)
0.774 pts
6. Henley (4-2)
0.755 pts
7. Stayton (4-2)
0.619
8. Seaside (3-3)
0.612 pts
9. Mazama (3-3)
0.585 pts
10. Pendleton (3-3)
0.522 pts
Class 4A complete rankings
Class 3A
1. Siuslaw (5-0)
0.940 pts
2. Banks (5-0)
0.887 pts
3. Cottage Grove (6-0)
0.853 pts
4. Santiam Christian (5-1)
0.846 pts
5. North Valley (5-1)
0.828 pts
6. Vale (5-0)
0.816 pts
7. Taft (5-1)
0.760 pts
8. Yamhill-Carlton (5-1)
0.719
9. Burns (4-1)
0.705 pts
10. Sutherlin (5-1)
0.688 pts
Class 3A complete rankings
Class 2A
1. Culver (6-0)
0.951 pts
2. Oakland (6-0)
0.938 pts
3. Heppner (6-0)
0.903 pts
4. Enterprise (5-0)
0.887 pts
5. Myrtle Point (5-0)
0.847 pts
6. St. Paul (5-0)
0.837 pts
7. Gervais (5-0)
0.794 pts
8. Gaston (5-1)
0.690 pts
9. Lost River (4-2)
0.680 pts
10. Knappa (4-2)
0.671 pts
Class 2A complete rankings
Class 1A 8-man complete rankings
Class 1A 6-man complete rankings
