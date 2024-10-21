Oregon high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)
Week 8 of the 2024 Oregon high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI is unveiling its latest computer rankings for the state.
Lake Oswego posted the biggest win of the year in Oregon with a victory over previous Class 6A No. 1 West Linn, but Central Catholic is right behind the Lakers in our rankings.
Silverton took over the top spot from the undefeated Dallas Dragons after the Foxes' 45-27 win over Wilsonville.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Oregon football computer rankings, as of Oct. 21, 2024:
Class 6A
1. Lake Oswego (7-0)
1.038 pts
2. Central Catholic (7-0)
1.036 pts
3. West Linn (6-1)
1.028 pts
4. Lakeridge (6-1)
0.909 pts
5. Sheldon (7-0)
0.851 pts
6. Sprague (7-0)
0.826 pts
7. Clackamas (5-2)
0.787 pts
8. Tualatin (5-2)
0.742 pts
9. Sherwood (5-2)
0.741 pts
10. Mountainside (5-2)
0.719 pts
Class 6A complete rankings
Class 5A
1. Silverton (6-1)
0.978 pts
2. Dallas (7-0)
0.952 pts
3. Mountain View (5-0)
0.913 pts
4. Churchill (6-1)
0.860 pts
5. Bend (6-1)
0.839 pts
6. Wilsonville (5-2)
0.818 pts
7. Summit (4-3)
0.792 pts
8. Hillsboro (6-1)
0.761 pts
9. Hood River Valley (6-1)
0.759 pts
10. West Albany (5-2)
0.737 pts
Class 5A complete rankings
Class 4A
1. Cascade (7-0)
0.898 pts
2. Henley (6-1)
0.896 pts
3. Marist (6-1)
0.882 pts
4. Scappoose (6-1)
0.784 pts
5. Philomath (6-1)
0.765 pts
6. Crook County (7-0)
0.764 pts
7. Seaside (4-3)
0.641 pts
8. Mazama (4-3)
0.634 pts
9. Sweet Home (4-3)
0.576 pts
10. Stayton (4-3)
0.563 pts
Class 4A complete rankings
Class 3A
1. Siuslaw (6-0)
0.969 pts
2. Banks (6-0)
0.945 pts
3. North Valley (6-1)
0.849 pts
4. Santiam Christian (6-1)
0.848 pts
5. Vale (6-0)
0.818 pts
6. Cottage Grove (7-0)
0.812 pts
7. Taft (6-1)
0.799 pts
8. South Umpqua (5-2)
0.713 pts
9. Kennedy (6-2)
0.697 pts
10. Sisters (5-2)
0.693 pts
Class 3A complete rankings
Class 2A
1. Oakland (7-0)
0.977 pts
2. Heppner (7-0)
0.965 pts
3. Culver (7-0)
0.956 pts
4. St. Paul (6-0)
0.892 pts
5. Gervais (6-0)
0.860 pts
6. Enterprise (5-1)
0.754 pts
7. Gaston (6-1)
0.742 pts
8. Knappa (5-2)
0.738 pts
9. Lowell (5-2)
0.731 pts
10. Myrtle Point (5-1)
0.722 pts
Class 2A complete rankings
Class 1A 8-Man complete rankings
Class 1A 6-Man complete rankings
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports