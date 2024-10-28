Oregon high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)
It's almost playoff time in the 2024 Oregon high school football season, and High School on SI is unveiling its latest computer rankings heading into the final week of the regular season.
Lake Oswego held on to the top spot in Class 6A, while West Linn and Central Catholic traded places behind them.
Silverton stayed No. 1 in Class 5A, while Marist had one of the most emphatic wins of the week, cruising past previous No. 1 Cascade to move atop Class 4A.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Oregon football computer rankings, as of Oct. 28, 2024:
Class 6A
1. Lake Oswego (8-0)
1.102 pts
2. West Linn (7-1)
1.091 pts
3. Central Catholic (8-0)
1.034 pts
4. Lakeridge (7-1)
0.938 pts
5. Sheldon (8-0)
0.867 pts
6. Sprague (7-0)
0.827 pts
7. Sherwood (6-2)
0.779 pts
8. Clackamas (6-2)
0.776 pts
9. Mountainside (6-2)
0.748 pts
10. Tualatin (5-3)
0.728 pts
Class 5A
1. Silverton (7-1)
1.014 pts
2. Mountain View (6-0)
0.938 pts
3. Wilsonville (6-2)
0.892 pts
4. Churchill (7-1)
0.890 pts
5. West Albany (6-2)
0.836 pts
6. Dallas (7-1)
0.806 pts
7. Hood River Valley (7-1)
0.777 pts
8. Willamette (7-1)
0.749 pts
9. Bend (6-2)
0.745 pts
10. Summit (4-4)
0.729 pts
Class 4A
1. Marist (7-1)
0.919 pts
2. Henley (7-1)
0.893 pts
3. Cascade (7-1)
0.856 pts
4. Scappoose (7-1)
0.824 pts
5. Crook County (8-0)
0.820 pts
6. Philomath (7-1)
0.764 pts
7. Stayton (5-3)
0.676 pts
8. Seaside (5-3)
0.649 pts
9. Mazama (5-3)
0.625 pts
10. Pendleton (4-4)
0.580 pts
Class 3A
1. Siuslaw (7-0)
0.993 pts
2. Banks (7-0)
0.966 pts
3. Santiam Christian (7-1)
0.870 pts
4. Vale (7-0)
0.867 pts
5. Cottage Grove (8-0)
0.817 pts
6. Taft (7-1)
0.800 pts
7. North Valley (6-2)
0.769 pts
8. Sisters (6-2)
0.713 pts
9. South Umpqua (6-2)
0.704 pts
10. Yamhill-Carlton (6-2)
0.696 pts
Class 2A
1. Oakland (8-0)
1.015 pts
2. Culver (8-0)
0.974 pts
3. Heppner (8-0)
0.953 pts
4. Gervais (7-0)
0.863 pts
5. St. Paul (7-0)
0.860 pts
6. Myrtle Point (6-1)
0.823 pts
7. Colton (5-2)
0.780 pts
8. Lowell (6-2)
0.753 pts
9. Lost River (6-2)
0.726 pts
10. Enterprise (5-2)
0.694 pts
