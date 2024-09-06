Oregon high school football games to watch in Week 1
The Oregon high school football season kicks off in full this week. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting games on the Week 1 schedule.
TOP GAMES IN WEEK 1
Central Catholic (Calif.) at Central Catholic (Ore.), Hillsboro Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday
Central Catholic is guaranteed to win this game, but will it be the reigning 6A champion Rams, who hope to look more like the first-half version of themselves from their season-opening win against Leilehua (Hawaii), or the Raiders of Modesto, Calif., who arrive 1-1 after making the CIF Sac-Joaquin Division 1 semifinals a year ago?
Clackamas at Wells, 7 p.m. Friday
Last year’s PIL champion Guardians have a chance under first-year coach Robby Scharf to make a statement that the city league can be competitive against strong opponents — and the Cavaliers would qualify after making the Columbia Cup semifinals last year.
Jesuit at Tualatin, 7 p.m. Friday
Could history be made at Timberwolves Stadium? Crusaders coach Ken Potter needs one victory to tie Dewey Sullivan atop the state’s all-time wins list, but it won’t be easy against the team that is No. 1 in the SBLive High School on SI 6A Preseason Top 15.
Lake Oswego at Sunset, 7 p.m. Friday
Last year’s Columbia Cup champion Apollos look to return to the slimmed-down championship bracket this season, while the Lakers hope to build on a strong Week 0 performance in a 33-7 victory over South Medford.
Nelson at Wilsonville, 7 p.m. Friday
The defending 5A champion Wildcats will debut a new quarterback as they open the season at Randall Stadium against the Hawks, who made the 6A quarterfinals last year and are led by veteran quarterback Avirey Durdahl.
South Salem at North Salem, 7 p.m. Friday
The Saxons open defense of their South Central Football Conference title with a Mayor’s Trophy rivalry game against the Vikings as both teams debut new coaches — Josh Vanlue for the visitors, Caleb Singleton for the hosts.
Silverton at Mountainside, 7 p.m. Friday
Foxes coach Dan Lever wanted to challenge his veteran squad in the nonconference portion of the schedule, and they’ll face a stiff test against the Mavericks, who under second-year coach Keanon Lowe have their eye on winning the Metro League title.
Eagle Point at Crater, 7 p.m. Friday
It’s an early Midwestern League showdown between teams that will try to challenge Thurston for top honors. The Comets enter off a big Week 0 win at Marshfield.
West Albany at Bend, 7 p.m. Friday
Bulldogs quarterback Kaden Martirano had a solid Week 0 debut against Canby after transferring from West Salem over the summer, and the Lava Bears should provide another stern test in Central Oregon.
Lakeview at Henley, 7 p.m. Friday
The Hornets and new coach Matt Green open defense of their 4A title against the Honkers, who reached the 3A quarterfinals last season, in the first meeting between the Southern Oregon schools since 2000.
Scappoose at Baker, 7 p.m. Friday
It’s another long road trip along I-84 for Scappoose, which pulled out a 49-35 victory last week at Pendleton and this week will face the Bulldogs and star junior WR/LB Rasean Jones.
Vale at La Grande, 7 p.m. Friday
These longtime Eastern Oregon powers have an on-again, off-again nature to their rivalry, with this being only their third meeting in the past 11 years. Can the Vikings avoid a letdown after ending two-time reigning 3A champion Cascade Christian’s win streak at 26 games?
Santiam Christian at Banks, 7 p.m. Friday
Banks begins its quest to return to the 3A state championship game against an Eagles team that should provide a stout challenge.
Oakland at Lowell, 7 p.m. Friday
A matchup of the past two 2A state champions will involve the Oakers traveling an hour north to meet the team that dethroned them, which is led by reigning 2A offensive player of the year JaMar Thurman.
West Linn at Eagle (Idaho), 11 a.m. Saturday
The Lions open their season with a long trip to the Treasure Valley to face the Mustangs, a 5A semifinalist last year who won their opener against Meridian.
Summit at Highland (Idaho), 1 p.m. Saturday
Storm coach Corben Hyatt’s young team continues its nonconference gauntlet, traveling to Pocatello in eastern Idaho to take on that state’s reigning 5A state champion, led by junior transfer quarterback Keaton Belnap (320 total yards during the Rams’ 2-0 start).
