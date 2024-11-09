Oregon high school football playoffs Round 1 recap: Top stars, best games, biggest wins
The Oregon high school football playoffs kicked off Friday with first-round action across the state.
Here’s a look at some of the best games, top stars and memorable performances.
Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians and high school football fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com. We will be updating this post throughout the weekend.
CLASS 6A OPEN | Bracket
No. 5 Central Catholic 38, No. 12 Wells 14
The defending state champion Rams knew they were in for a unique test Friday night at Hillsboro Stadium when they played host to the two-time reigning PIL champion Guardians.
“That’s something we haven’t seen before, three running backs and two tight ends,” senior linebacker Ty Newbury said. “They were a very disciplined team and ran that offense very well.”
Wells tried to play keepaway to keep itself in the game, holding the ball for the entire third quarter before scoring its first touchdown.
The Guardians (7-3) also turned the ball over three times and were denied at the goal line by Evan Brenner as time expired in the first half trailing 17-0.
The Rams (10-0) stopped Wells on fourth down with 4:48 to play with the game still in the balance at 24-14. Two plays later, Newbury scored from 11 yards to give them some breathing room.
“That stop right there before halftime, and then to get that stop at the end to seal the deal, our defense just stepped up all night,” first-year Rams coach Charlie Landgraf said. “We knew we were going to have our hands full. Wells runs that wing-T better than anyone I’ve seen in a while. But I thought we did a great job of bend, don’t break.”
Central Catholic made enough plays when it did manage to gain possession to stave off the Guardians and advance to play Lakeridge in next week’s quarterfinals.
Junior Robbie Long threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns — two to Eastern Washington commit Landon Kelsey, who caught six passes for 103 yards — and Newbury ran for two touchdowns in the absence of leading rusher Tyson Davis (shoulder).
“We grew a lot in this game,” Newbury said. “We’ve been a lower-ranked seed before, and we thrive off that. We like being under the radar, you know, just kicking butt, taking names all through the rankings.”
No. 8 Mountainside 44, No. 9 Tualatin 39 | Full story
Sam Vyhlidal caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Cade Mitchell on fourth-and-1 with 8:15 to play, and the Metro League champion Mavericks (8-2) survived a wild finish that saw a last-gasp score by the Timberwolves (6-4) nullified by an illegal forward pass penalty.
Vyhlidal had 181 total yards and four touchdowns, and Mitchell returned from a second-half injury to finish 15 of 21 for 282 yards and two touchdowns. Mountainside will face No. 1 seed Lake Oswego next week.
Tualatin quarterback and BYU commit Nolan Keeney was 5 of 17 for 75 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 131 yards and a score. Cole Hachmeister added 116 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and Calvin Evans kicked field goals of 48 and 43 yards, ran for a 12-yard touchdown and had a sack.
No. 6 Sprague 41, No. 11 Clackamas 12
The host Olympians (9-1) bounced back from their first defeat, racing to a 21-0 lead early against the Cavaliers (6-4) in south Salem.
Kenya Johnson ran for three touchdowns, and Dukatti Witherspoon threw for two scores and ran for another as Sprague earned a rematch with Sheldon, which defeated the Olympians last week to win the South Central Football Conference title.
Trayton Futi led the Sprague defense with two interceptions, with a third coming on a two-point conversion attempt.
No. 7 Sherwood 42, No. 10 Nelson 21
Wison Medina ran for four touchdowns, including a 31-yarder early in the third quarter that broke a 14-14 tie, as the Pacific Conference champion Bowmen (8-2) earned a rematch against West Linn in next week’s quarterfinals.
Jackson Bell had touchdown passes of 11 yards to Levi Klostreich and 69 yards to Michael Brandt, the latter giving Sherwood a 35-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
CLASS 6A | Bracket
No. 13 South Medford 41, No. 28 Jefferson 0
The Panthers (6-4) jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter in the home win at Spiegelberg Stadium.
“We ran the ball well, and the defense kept them in check,” coach Bill Singler said.
No. 20 Sandy 39, No. 21 McMinnville 16
The host Pioneers scored 25 consecutive points to take control after trailing 14-7 early in the third quarter.
Mataio Olomua’s 49-yard touchdown run tied the score at 14-14, and Marco Torres booted a 39-yard field goal to put Sandy ahead to stay. Olomua returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown a minute later.
Caden McMahon and Olomua scored on touchdown runs three minutes apart in the fourth quarter. Olomua finished with 220 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, and McMahon ran for 75 yards and a touchdown as Sandy amassed 365 total yards.
No. 17 Grants Pass 49, No. 24 Sunset 27
Jordan Rossetta had six touchdown passes, and receivers Brevik Hill, Isaac Johnson and Tim Hart had strong games working with the sophomore quarterback to help lead the Cavemen (6-4) to the home win.
No. 16 Newberg 41, No. 25 Oregon City 40
Parker Sellner connected with Colton Seifert on a 10-yard touchdown pass, and Ethan Johnson converted the PAT with the Tigers (5-5) down to their backup long snapper as the hosts escaped with the victory against the Pioneers (1-9).
Sellner threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns, the other to Colin Wujcik, and he scored twice on the ground.
Newberg converted two fake punts and scored after recovering the second-half kickoff to take a 20-13 lead in a back-and-forth game. Johnson was perfect on his seven kicks, including two field goals, and Chace Macken ran for a touchdown as the Tigers had 157 rushing yards.
No. 15 Jesuit 41, No. 26 Liberty 12
UC Davis commit Trey Cleeland accounted for five touchdowns, including three through the air while going 12 of 20 for 256 yards, to lead the Crusaders (8-2) to victory at Cronin Field.
Cleeland also ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from Joe Stimpson on a fleaflicker.
No. 18 West Salem 42, No. 23 Westview 23
Junior Jerret Peil, in his second start, threw for two touchdowns and ran for two, and the Titans (6-4) built a 42-7 lead en route to the first-round home win.
Koen Campos ran for more than 100 yards and scored twice for West Salem.
No. 19 Tigard 31, No. 22 Lincoln 12
Jackson Morris returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, and Ivan Morales returned a fumble 39 yards for a score less than 30 seconds later as the Tigers (3-7) built a 31-0 lead en route to the first-round win.
No. 14 North Medford 28, No. 27 Roosevelt 14
Cameron Nix ran for more than 150 yards and two touchdowns and caught one of Traeger Healy’s two touchdown passes, and the Black Tornado (6-4) forced three turnovers en route to victory at Southern Oregon University.
Healy also had a touchdown pass to Teagan Neron.
CLASS 5A | Bracket
No. 1 Silverton 52, No. 16 La Salle Prep 0
The Special District 2 champion Foxes (9-1) built a 42-0 halftime lead and cruised to the quarterfinals.
Senior quarterback Sawyer Teeney threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns, with two going to Hudson Waples, who had 109 receiving yards, before both sat the second half for Silverton, which will face Summit next week in a rematch of their Week 0 game.
Logan Uitto scored three first-half touchdowns on a 3-yard pass from Teeney, a 15-yard run and a 59-yard punt return.
The Foxes held the Falcons (6-4) to 109 yards and forced three turnovers.
No. 8 Summit 55, No. 9 Willamette 20
Ari Villano returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and Andrew Guthrie had four touchdown passes — two to Connor Conneely — for the Storm (6-4).
The Wolverines end the season 8-2 after going 0-9 last year.
Alex Nevarov had five sacks for Summit, including one where he stripped Willamette quarterback Tre People and Colson Skuse returned the fumble for a touchdown.
No. 5 Wilsonville 63, No. 12 Bend 34
Mark Wiepert threw for 302 yards and six touchdowns, with five going to Nick Crowley, and Roman Keahloa ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass as the defending state champion Wildcats (8-2) rolled to the win.
Keona Tam set up two scores with long kick returns, including a 79-yarder. Aidan Jankins also ran for a touchdown for Wilsonville, which travels to Midwestern League champion Churchill in next week’s quarterfinals.
No. 4 Churchill 28, No. 13 Central 0
Lukas Babbitt ran for two touchdowns, and the Lancers (9-1) won despite missing 1,600-yard rusher Ceville Pasi because of injury.
The shutout is Churchill’s first in the playoffs since 1987.
No. 3 Dallas 28, No. 14 Hood River Valley 13
The Dragons (9-1) advanced to earn a rematch against West Albany, which defeated them 34-20 in Week 8.
No. 6 West Albany 41, No. 11 Hillsboro 6
Tyler Hart-McNally ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, and the Mid-Willamette champion Bulldogs (8-2) rolled to victory.
Hart-McNally scored on runs of 68, 48 and 14 yards, and he caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Martirano, who finished 13 of 19 for 215 yards and three touchdowns. RJ Fallows (six catches for 87 yards) and Austin Simmons also had touchdown receptions.
Wyatt Morse and Kane Damon led the defensive effort with nine tackles each, and Justice Edmiston added eight.
No. 10 Lebanon 29, No. 7 Glencoe 27
Brison Edwards connected with Logan Large on a 12-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 27-27 with 16 seconds remaining, and Edwards converted the two-point conversion to lift the Warriors (7-3) past the Northwest Oregon Conference champion Crimson Tide (7-3) at Hare Field.
Daniel Heninger’s third touchdown with 3:15 left gave Glencoe a 27-21 lead. The Crimson Tide led 14-0 and 21-7 in the first half, but Large’s 65-yard kickoff return answered Zane Bradley’s 2-yard touchdown run to draw Lebanon within 21-14 by halftime.
No. 2 Mountain View 42, No. 15 Thurston 18
The Intermountain Conference champion Cougars (10-0) rode the hot hand of senior quarterback Mason Chambers, who overcame three interceptions to throw for 405 yards and five touchdowns in the first-round victory in Bend.
Jordan Best caught five passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns, and Jack Foley had three catches for 155 yards and two scores for Mountain View, which will face Lebanon in next week’s quarterfinals.
CLASS 4A | Bracket
No. 1 Marist Catholic 47, No. 16 Gladstone 0
Connor Harvey ran for three touchdowns, and Christian Guerrero caught two touchdown passes as the Spartans (9-1) built a 47-0 first-half lead and coasted to the first-round win in Eugene.
Ryan Lemley returned a punt 50 yards for a score, and Aaron Bidwell had a touchdown catch.
No. 9 Stayton 14, No. 8 Estacada 12
The Rangers (5-5) eschewed an 18-yard field goal try on the final play, and the Eagles (7-3) stuffed them at the goal line to escape Estacada with the victory.
Hudson Hughes was 14 of 22 for 135 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score for Stayton, which travels to Marist Catholic next week for a rematch of their Week 7 loss to the Spartans.
No. 5 Scappoose 42, No. 12 Hidden Valley 0
Max Nowlin was 20 of 26 for 249 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth score, and sophomore Elijah Greenan-Biggs ran for 114 yards and a touchdown as Cowapa League champion Scappoose (9-1) cruised to the home win.
Jaiden Smith caught seven passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and Cayden Baker ran for a touchdown. Scappoose had four interceptions and recovered two fumbles in posting its third shutout.
“We talked all week about how important it is to win the turnover battle in the playoffs,” Scappoose co-coach Joe Nowlin said. “Our guys are buying into what we are doing and playing really good team ball right now.”
No. 13 Tillamook 20, No. 4 Crook County 17
Diego Lara kicked a 43-yard field goal just before halftime to give the Cheesemakers (6-4) a 10-3 lead, and he added a 32-yarder in the fourth quarter that proved critical in their win over the previously undefeated Cowboys in Prineville.
Lara’s second field goal gave Tillamook a 20-10 lead, but Crook County (9-1) answered with a quick score to draw within 20-17 with 3:09 to play. After getting the ball back, the Cowboys moved to field-goal range before getting driven back with eight seconds left.
Kevin Hurliman connected with Carsen Rieger for two touchdowns for the Cheesemakers, and Tristan Smith Evans and Ryan Wilks had interceptions in the end zone in the second half to thwart the Cowboys.
No. 3 Henley 43, No. 14 Seaside 35
Junior quarterback Joe Janney ran for five touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to Mark Carpenter, and the defending state champion Hornets (9-1) held off the Seagulls (5-5) in Klamath Falls.
Seaside drew within one score with a touchdown with 25 seconds left, but Henley recovered the onside kick to secure the victory.
No. 6 Philomath 39, No. 11 La Grande 27
Rocco De La Rosa caught three touchdown passes from Caleb Russell and scored on a 5-yard run as the Warriors (8-2) built a 33-7 halftime lead en route to the first-round win at Corvallis High School.
Russell had a 28-yard touchdown pass to CD Nuno late in the first half.
No. 7 Pendleton 41, No. 10 Mazama 0
Tugg McQuinn returned from an injury that sidelined him in the second half of the Buckaroos’ regular-season finale to rush for 171 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries as Pendleton (7-3) pulled away from a 14-0 halftime lead.
Colson Primus was 12 of 18 for 152 yards and touchdown passes to Mason Strong (three catches for 91 yards) and Keegan Kline (five catches for 49 yards).
Vance Nelson made a game-high 10 tackles for the Buckaroos, and Aidan Perkins and Dakota Malin had eight apiece.
No. 2 Cascade 46, No. 15 Molalla 14
Carter Condon had a second consecutive solid performance since taking over for 1,200-yard rusher Bryce Kuenzi (knee), rushing for 263 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries to lift the Cougars (9-1) to the home win.
Cade Coreson was nearly perfect passing the ball, finishing 7 of 8 for 66 yards and a touchdown pass to fullback Matt Hinkle, who ran for 95 yards and three touchdowns on four carries for Cascade, which led 28-0 at halftime.
CLASS 3A | Bracket
No. 1 Siuslaw/Mapleton 30, No. 16 Dayton 24
No. 9 North Valley 35, No. 8 Sutherlin 0
No. 5 Taft 34, No. 12 Sisters 27
Trenton Battle ran for two touchdowns — including a go-ahead 43-yarder with less than three minutes remaining — and returned an interception for a score, and Ezra James had touchdown passes to Zack Hankins and Kol Tolan to lift the Tigers (8-2) to victory in Lincoln City for their first playoff win since 1999.
No. 4 Vale vs. No. 13 South Umpqua (Saturday)
No. 3 Santiam Christian 42, No. 14 Kennedy 21
No. 6 Cottage Grove vs. No. 11 Burns (Saturday)
No. 7 Cascade Christian 57, No. 10 Yamhill-Carlton 7
No. 2 Banks vs. No. 15 Coquille (Saturday)
CLASS 2A | Bracket
No. 1 Heppner vs. No. 16 Waldport (Saturday)
No. 8 Gaston vs. No. 9 Lost River (Saturday)
No. 5 St. Paul 43, No. 12 Salem Academy 0
No. 4 Culver 44, No. 13 Weston-McEwen/Griswold 0
No. 14 Stanfield 20, No. 3 Colton 12
No. 6 Gervais 50, No. 11 Lowell 14
No. 7 Myrtle Point/Pacific 49, No. 10 Enterprise 0
No. 2 Oakland 44, No. 15 Nestucca 0
CLASS 1A 8-MAN | Bracket
No. 8 Cove 75, No. 9 Camas Valley 24
No. 5 Union 74, No. 12 Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood 20
No. 6 Dufur vs. No. 11 Powder Valley (Saturday)
No. 10 Sherman/Condon 20, No. 7 Mohawk 18
CLASS 1A 6-MAN | Bracket
No. 8 Joseph vs. No. 9 Triangle Lake (Saturday)
No. 5 South Wasco County vs. No. 12 Days Creek (Saturday)
No. 6 Prairie City/Burnt River vs. No. 11 Falls City (Saturday)
No. 7 Echo vs. No. 10 Alsea (Saturday)
