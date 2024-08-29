Oregon high school football power rankings: Who are the top teams in 3A?
A look at the top 3A teams in Oregon high school football entering the 2024 season
The Oregon high school football season begins this week, and after consulting with coaches from around the state, here are SBLive Oregon’s preseason top 15 teams in Class 3A.
---
1. Banks
Coach Cole Linehan must replace graduated QB Kade Long, but Banks returns plenty of talent — led by seniors Luke Bigsby and Max Walker and junior Lane Gilbert — to give Long’s replacement (most likely Gilbert, who will move from receiver) plenty of runway to smoothly transition to the starting job.
2. Cascade Christian
The two-time defending champions also must replace a star QB in Ashton Moody, but Challengers coach Jon Gettman is confident Deryk Farmer can do the job, which makes their chances of a three-peat much stronger.
3. Vale
The Vikings beefed up their nonconference schedule to give themselves a better chance at earning a higher playoff seed. They have a loaded roster with five returning all-state players and three-year JV starter Brooks Aldred taking over at quarterback.
4. Kennedy
The Trojans have demonstrated their ability to reload through four consecutive state championship game appearances before falling to South Umpqua in the first round of last year’s playoffs. They have two solid building blocks in senior RB Jaydon Estrada and junior WR Colby Rich.
5. Siuslaw
The Vikings graduated only four players from last year’s roster and return standouts such as junior QB Micah Blankenship, senior RB/LB Max Reynolds and senior OL/DL Joel Sissel from a team hungry to make a deep playoff run after losing in Round 1 last season.
6. Sisters
The Outlaws graduated Mountain Valley League defensive player of the year Justin DeSmet, but they return seven all-leaguers, including first-team juniors DL Kalvin Parker and LB Ethan Eby, as well as junior QB Hunter Bronson.
7. North Valley
The Knights last season made it back to the playoffs after a four-year absence and return two-way all-Far West senior OL/LB Ryan Gasken and senior TE Carson Smith.
8. Elmira
The Falcons sustained serious losses to graduation, including Mountain Valley offensive player of the year QB Quinton Buckland, but still have several key players returning, including first-team all-MVC senior WR Kyler Colwell and TE Keelan Hecker.
9. Dayton
The Pirates also were severely hurt by graduation, but under fifth-year coach Jacob Peterson, they are 31-10, won two PacWest Conference titles and made the semifinals last year. With senior RB/CB Pedro Cisneros, OL/DL Garrett Stahl and RB Adyen Hendrickson and junior WR/SS Stephen Macias leading the way, another 10-win season is possible.
10. Lakeview
The Honkers last year relied heavily on their senior class to reach the quarterfinals for the second time in the past three seasons. They bring back junior DL Wesley Graham and senior DB Zaryk Winters to build around.
11. Santiam Christian
The Eagles relied on two-way standout John Coiner last season. Expect them to lean more on junior QB Brendan Fitzpatrick and senior RB Steen Smith, WR/LB Lucas Fuller and WR/S Connor Rahn-n this year.
12. South Umpqua
The Lancers shocked many with their run to the state semifinals last fall. They graduated quite a few from that surprise team but return senior LB David Logan and RB/DB Drew Camp.
13. Burns
The Hilanders made the playoffs last season with a young roster. They return several key players, including junior QB Jack Wright and WR/FS Coltin Miller and senior RB/LB Easton Kemper and WR/LB Orion Houck.
14. Coquille
The Red Devils had their streak of postseason appearances snapped at 12 last season, but coach David Thomason has senior RB Cameron Houston (1,017 yards, seven touchdowns) among five returning all-Far West selections.
15. Pleasant Hill
The Billies missed the playoffs last year but should be in the mix for a postseason berth this fall, led by all-Mountain Valley junior QB/DB Jacob Neely and senior TE Kaden Fisher and DB Aaden Kinman.
