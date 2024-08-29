Oregon high school football power rankings: Who are the top teams in 4A?
A look at the top 4A teams in Oregon high school football entering the 2024 season
The Oregon high school football season begins this week, and after consulting with coaches from around the state, here are SBLive Oregon’s preseason top 15 teams in Class 4A.
---
1. Marist Catholic
The Spartans saw coach Charlie Landgraf depart for Central Catholic after one season, but new coach Zach Loboy was left with a stacked roster (17 returning all-Oregon West players) led by reigning 4A passing yards and passing touchdowns leader Nick Hudson as they look to return to the state final and win their first championship since 2009.
2. Scappoose
If Hudson is 4A’s best quarterback, Scappoose senior Max Nowlin is a close No. 2, and with five other returning all-state players on the roster, including Cowapa League defensive player of the year Quinton Olson at linebacker, a first state title since 2002 is well within reach.
3. Cascade
The Cougars defeated one Cowapa League tri-champion (Tillamook) in the 2023 playoffs and nearly knocked off Scappoose in the quarterfinals with a young roster. They have 10 returning all-Oregon West selections, including junior RB Bryce Kuenzi and sophomore DB Josiah Hawkins.
4. Marshfield
The Pirates aren’t as loaded as when they won the 2021 state championship, but with 11 returning all-Big Sky Conference players led by senior DL Lucas Folau, last year’s BSC defensive player of the year, they could challenge for the title.
5. Pendleton
The Buckaroos must rebuild their defense after heavy graduation losses, but the offense should be fine with junior RB Tugg McQuinn and senior QB Colson Primus back.
6. Henley
The defending state champions lost their coach and 10 all-state players, but junior QB Joseph Janney showed he can carry the team with his performance during the postseason.
7. Baker
The Bulldogs will be a threat with junior WR/LB Rasean Jones, one of the state’s top class of 2026 prospects, but a lot will depend on how adequately junior Jake McLaughry can replace all-state QB Paul Hobson.
8. Seaside
The Seagulls have senior RB/DB Jake White coming back from an injury to join junior RB/SS Ryder Jackson as a potent 1-2 combination, but they’ll depend on rebuilt line play to reprise their run to the state semifinals.
9. Estacada
The 2022 state champions struggled during their title defense but ended the regular season with a three-game win streak. With Tri-Valley Conference champion La Salle Prep moving up to 5A, the Rangers become the favorites with seven returning all-TVC picks.
10. Mazama
The Vikings had their nine-year stranglehold on the conference championship end last season and coach Vic Lease retired, but with all-state senior RB Kris Baldwin and LB Jack Kaefring back, the cupboard isn’t completely bare for new coach Orlyn Culp.
11. Tillamook
The Cheesemakers must replace Tanner Hoskins, a second-team all-state pick whom coach Kye Johnson called “the most decorated quarterback in school history.” Two of their top receivers from a year ago, senior Carsen Rieger and junior Griffyn Boomer, will look to fill his role and keep Tillamook in the Cowapa title race.
12. Ontario
The return of senior QB Diego Rodriguez from an injury that cost him the second half of his junior season will do wonders for the Tigers’ chances to compete against Greater Oregon League powers Pendleton and Baker.
13. Ashland
The Grizzlies reached the playoffs last season. With seven returning all-Big Sky players led by senior QB Jojo Harrower, they’ll try to take the next step and get past the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.
14. Philomath
The Warriors spent two seasons regrouping in 3A after the program collapsed in the wake of a 2016 hazing scandal that canceled the season. They narrowly missed the playoffs last year and return 14 all-Oregon West players led by junior WR/DB CD Nuno.
15. Gladstone
The Gladiators made the playoffs last season and should be stronger this year with the addition of transfer QB JD Self from Centennial to a core led by senior DL Ayden Logan and RB Colton Kowalski.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App