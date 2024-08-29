Oregon high school football power rankings: Who are the top teams in 5A?
A look at the top 5A teams in Oregon high school football entering the 2024 season
The Oregon high school football season begins this week, and after consulting with coaches from around the state, here are SBLive Oregon’s preseason top 15 teams in Class 5A.
---
1. Silverton
The Foxes swept the major awards in the Mid-Willamette Conference last year — and all the winners are back, including senior QB Sawyer Teeney and LB Daniel Kuenzi. If senior OLs Oliver Zurbrugg and Zavian Black take a step forward to join classmates Brash Henderson and Eli Willis as all-league performers, another blue trophy could go in the case in November.
2. Thurston
With 10 returning all-Midwestern League picks, led by second-team all-state QB Noah Blair and LB Holton Halstead, the Colts are poised to reach the state championship game for the first time since 2021.
3. Wilsonville
Do the Wildcats deploy Mark Wiepert as their quarterback? Or do they put him back at receiver — where he was a first-team all-state pick last year — and start The Dalles transfer Emerson Traub behind center? It’s an interesting quandary for the defending state champions, who also have to rebuild their lines and linebacking corps after graduation losses.
4. Mountain View
Three key pieces from last year’s state runner-up team are back — senior WR/DB Jack Foley and DL Garren White and junior RB Angel Valenzuela. If senior Mason Chambers adequately fills the quarterback spot, a return trip to the championship game isn’t out of the question.
5. Summit
The 2022 champions suffered heavy graduation losses but got a lift with the transfer of senior OL Jace Eveland, a top recruit. They should have their usual solid defense but must replace most of their skill position players on offense.
6. Canby
The Cougars might need a wild card to make the playoffs thanks to their placement in 5A’s newest, most challenging league, but they’ll be a dangerous out in the postseason with senior QB Kellen Oliver and TE/S Jackson Doman and sophomore LB Jack Brauckmiller leading the way.
7. West Albany
Silverton’s departure leaves the Bulldogs as the favorites in the Mid-Willamette Conference. The addition of transfer QB Kaden Maritrano from West Salem with senior WR Austin Simmons should keep the offense on track to complement their solid defensive core (Simmons and senior Tyson Walker at linebacker and DB Craig Maynard).
8. La Salle Prep
Three years ago, the Falcons went winless and forfeited half their games, then dropped to 4A to rebuild the program. After winning the Tri-Valley Conference title last year, they’re back in 5A in the Northwest Oregon Conference with a solid lineup led by last year’s TVC offensive (senior QB Paul Skoro) and defensive (senior LB Jacob Thayer) players of the year.
9. Dallas
The Dragons have become one of the consistently strong programs in the Mid-Willamette, and their defense should be among 5A’s best with four returning all-MWC selections led by senior LB Justin Hofenbredl and DB Grayson Gardner.
10. Caldera
The Wolfpack made the state playoffs in their second season, and with nine returning all-Intermountain Conference selections — seven on defense, anchored by senior all-state LB Keaton Robertson — they’ll challenge Mountain View and Summit at the top of the IMC standings.
11. Crater
Senior RB Valentin Rodriguez ran for 1,427 yards and 15 touchdowns last season to help the Comets return to the playoffs after a one-year absence. He’s one of Crater’s seven returning all-Midwestern League players, including three of the blockers who made Rodriguez so successful.
12. Lebanon
Two-way all-state lineman Isaac Jordan is the marquee player on a solid Warriors roster full of blue-collar players who will contend for Mid-Willamette top honors with West Albany and Dallas.
13. Eagle Point
Another two-way standout, senior WR/DB Easton Raber, will lead the way for the Eagles, who return five other all-Midwestern League selections from last year’s playoff team.
14. Hillsboro
Graduation did a number on the Spartans, who last fall earned their first playoff win since 2010, but under seventh-year coach Dan Shuff, they’ve demonstrated their ability to reload and remain competitive in the Northwest Oregon Conference.
15. McKay
The Royal Scots recently hired Ken Ramirez as coach, giving them a late start on preparing for the season, and after posting their first winning record since 2003, they got placed in the new 5A league with Silverton, Wilsonville and Canby. Can junior WR/DB Gavin Aguero and QB Chase Dominguez keep them competitive in one of the state’s toughest leagues?
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App