Oregon high school football power rankings: Who are the top teams in 6A?
A look at the top 6A teams in Oregon high school football entering the 2024 season
The Oregon high school football season begins this week, and after consulting with coaches from around the state, here are SBLive Oregon’s preseason top 15 teams in Class 6A.
---
1. Tualatin
The Timberwolves made it to the state final last season and were giving Central Catholic all it could handle before losing two of their best players to injury on back-to-back plays. While Jayden Fortier is now plying his trade at Arizona State, their other top player — BYU commit QB Nolan Keeney — is back to lead a loaded program looking to win its first championship.
2. Central Catholic
Yes, the Rams must replace three-year starting QB Cru Newman among six graduated all-state selections as well as coach Steve Pyne, who became the first 6A coach to win five OSAA state titles last November. But there’s still a boatload of talent for new coach Charlie Landgraf, including senior WR Landon Kelsey and four other returning all-state players.
3. West Linn
The Lions’ title defense last year ended in the semifinals, with seven all-state players departing after that defeat to Central Catholic. Six all-state picks are back, led by senior QB Baird Gilroy, who has a full season under his belt perfecting third-year coach Jon Eagle’s system.
4. Lakeridge
The Pacers always seem like the eternal tease, but during the 30th anniversary season of their last semifinal appearance, they have a roster capable of getting that far again, led by junior RB Ansu Sanoe, a University of Washington commit, and DE Noah Tishendorf.
5. Nelson
The Hawks have been a program on the rise the past couple of seasons, with the payout ready to come this year. Senior QB Avirey Durdahl is a four-year starter, and the defense returns three all-Mt. Hood Conference stalwarts led by University of Washington commit DL Dominic Macon.
6. Jesuit
A down year for the Crusaders still ended with a 10th consecutive Metro League title and a quarterfinal appearance in the state playoffs. They might not have the marquee running back who usually anchors their offense, but they still have several standouts along The Franchise offensive line to protect UC Davis commit QB Trey Cleeland.
7. Lake Oswego
The Lakers will be their usual solid selves in the deep Three Rivers League, with junior RB LaMarcus Bell the focal point of the offense and senior DL Lusiano Lopez looking to earn all-TRL first-team honors for the third consecutive year.
8. Sherwood
The Bowmen suffered substantial losses after their surprising run to the state semifinals last year, but they still return nine all-Pacific Conference picks led by senior RB/LB Wilson Medina, a two-way honoree.
9. Sheldon
The Irish, led by two-way senior standout RB/LB Mana Tuioti, should be the best in an evenly matched South Central Football Conference that might not have an elite team but has several that will prove to be tough outs in the playoffs.
10. Mountainside
This season could be the one the Mustangs, led by second-year coach Keanon Lowe and five returning all-Metro first-teamers, finally get past Jesuit and win their first league title.
11. South Salem
The Saxons won their first league championship since 2015 last season but suffered heavy graduation losses plus the retirement of 24-year coach Scott Dufault. They have 11 all-South Central Football Conference players back but must rebuild at the skill positions.
12. Oregon City
The Pioneers might project to be the fifth-best team in the Three Rivers, but that just highlights the strength of the league. Senior QB Ben Schneider and RB Mitchell Johnson will lead the way this season.
13. North Medford
Junior Traeger Healy is already the best quarterback in Southern Oregon, and he has senior WR Nolan Kelly and RB Landyn Meeker around him to make the Black Tornado a dangerous opponent come playoff time.
14. Clackamas
The Cavaliers, who reached the Columbia Cup semifinals last season, return several key players from that squad, including senior WR Luke Baker and up-and-coming junior QB Dylan Brower.
15. Tigard
How strong is the Three Rivers League? The TRL's sixth-place team likely would compete for the title in several other 6A conferences. Last year, the Tigers went 0-5 in league play — and then shut out South Central Football Conference champion South Salem in a first-round playoff win.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App