Oregon high school football: Predicted order of finish for every 4A league
We go on the record with our best guesses as to how the 2024 Oregon football season will shake out in 4A
The Oregon high school football season begins this week, and after consulting with coaches from around the state, here is SBLive Oregon’s predicted order of finish for every league in Class 4A.
Cowapa League
1. Scappoose
2. Seaside
3. Tillamook
4. Milwaukie
5. Astoria
6. St. Helens
Why Scappoose?
Senior QB Max Nowlin will have another impressive season, and Scappoose’s defense brings back several key players, led by reigning defensive player of the year SS Quinton Olson.
Biggest question
Who replaces Tanner Hoskins behind center at Tillamook? The two-time all-state selection graduated, leaving two of his top receivers from a year ago — senior Carsen Rieger and junior Griffyn Boomer — to battle it out. Coach Kye Johnson said he didn’t have a clearly defined starter entering camp, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they share duties throughout the season.
New coaches
Jonathan Simpson, Milwaukie
Game we can’t wait to see
Scappoose at Seaside, Oct. 4: Both reached the 4A semifinals last season, and the league opener for both teams will go a long way toward deciding the title.
Tri-Valley Conference
1. Estacada
2. Gladstone
3. Parkrose
4. Molalla
5. The Dalles
Why Estacada?
The Rangers’ defense of the 2022 state title was a bit rocky, but by season’s end, they’d figured out enough to surge to a state playoff spot. If senior Carson Randall wins the starting quarterback job after serving as the backup last year, he has enough talent surrounding him to get them back atop the TVC.
Biggest question
Is this the year Parkrose puts everything together? The Broncos are loaded at the skill positions — their triumvirate of Devonate Hillman, Corinthian Littleton and Desmond Armstrong is as good as any in 4A — but a season-ending three-game slide in 2023 cost them a playoff spot. If junior Jabri Smith, a transfer from Las Vegas, wins the quarterback job from Hillman, their offense could win enough shootouts to propel them to their first postseason berth since 2019.
New coaches
Nate Timmons, The Dalles
Game we can’t wait to see
Parkrose at Estacada, Oct. 25: The Rangers have won both meetings since the Broncos dropped to 4A in 2022, but this game will be Parkrose’s chance to prove it has turned potential into results.
Oregon West Conference
1. Marist Catholic
2. Cascade
3. Philomath
4. Junction City
5. Stayton
6. Sweet Home
Why Marist Catholic?
The Spartans graduated several key players from last year’s 4A state finalist team, but they didn’t lose the most important to their success — senior QB Nick Hudson, who threw for 3,766 yards and 47 touchdowns last year and has several of his favorite targets back.
Biggest question
How do Cascade’s youngsters fare in their second varsity season? Players such as junior RB Bryce Kuenzi, sophomore WR/CB Josiah Hawkins and junior DL Matthew Hinkle had breakthrough years in 2023, but now they’re known quantities who won’t sneak up on anyone. If junior Cade Coreson smoothly takes over behind center, the Cougars will be even more of a handful this season.
New coaches
Zach Loboy, Marist Catholic
Game we can’t wait to see
Cascade at Marist Catholic, Oct. 25: The Cougars last year held the Spartans to a season-low 22 points despite losing the de facto conference championship game. Will defense reign supreme again?
Big Sky Conference
1. Marshfield
2. Henley
3. Mazama
4. Ashland
5. North Bend
6. Hidden Valley
Why Marshfield?
While the Klamath Falls powers are in a state of flux with new coaches at the helm, the Pirates return 11 players who received all-BSC recognition last season, led by defensive player of the year Lucas Folau. If they can settle on a QB1 (junior Enoch Niblett returns from injury to challenge senior Ashton Thornton), they’ll be difficult to beat.
Biggest question
What does Henley do for an encore? The Hornets had a season for the ages in 2023, dethroning crosstown rival Mazama from its decade-long perch atop the conference and winning their first state crown since 1982. Since then, coach Alex Stork stepped aside, making way for assistant Matt Green, and they return two key pieces from their championship run in junior QB Joe Janney and senior WR/DB Mark Carpenter. Will that be enough to mount a strong title defense?
New coaches
Matt Green, Henley
Orlyn Culp, Mazama
Game we can't wait to see
Mazama at Henley, Nov. 1: The Southside Series rivalry game is always a must-see event in the Klamath Basin. The Vikings would love to avenge last year’s defeat and regain bragging rights.
Greater Oregon League
1. Pendleton
2. Baker
3. Ontario
4. La Grande
5. Crook County
Why Pendleton?
The GOL might be the most balanced league top to bottom in 4A, so we’ll give the edge to the team that returns its all-league QB (senior Colson Primus) and RB (junior Tugg McQuinn) and has the top returning lineman in senior C/DT Deacon Pace.
Biggest question
How good does Diego Rodriguez look in his return behind center for Ontario? He was off to a fabulous start last season for the Tigers before an injury derailed his junior campaign. If he and junior Alex Nunez can reestablish the rhythm they showed during Ontario’s 4-0 start last season, the Tigers could be the spoiler in another Pendleton-Baker title duel.
New coaches
None
Game we can’t wait to see
Ontario at Baker, Oct. 18: If the Tigers are to shake up the GOL, they must win games like this against the defending champions, who are breaking in junior QB Jake McLaughry, who is taking over for all-state signal-caller Paul Hobson (2,7743 yards, 30 touchdowns).
