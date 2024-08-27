Oregon high school football: Predicted order of finish, player of the year candidates for every 5A league
We go on the record with our best guesses as to how the 2024 Oregon football season will shake out in 5A
The Oregon high school football season begins this week, and after consulting with coaches from around the state, here are SBLive Oregon’s predicted order of finish and top player of the year candidates for every league in Class 5A.
Northwest Oregon Conference
1. La Salle Prep
2. Hillsboro
3. Forest Grove
4. Glencoe
5. Hood River Valley
6. Aloha
7. Centennial
8. Putnam
Why La Salle Prep?
Falcons coach Dustin Janz might be nervous about his team’s return to 5A after winning the 4A Tri-Valley Conference title last year. Three years ago, they went 0-10 and struggled with numbers. This season, they have several key pieces back from their TVC championship team, including senior QB Paul Skoro (the TVC offensive player of the year) and LB Jacob Thayer (the defensive POY) among 10 all-conference players returning.
Biggest question
Two 6A teams are moving down — what does that do to the league dynamic? Glencoe qualified for the Columbia Cup last season, but Aloha has seen the bottom drop out of its program since 2019, when it ended Jesuit’s Metro League win streak at 43 games and earned a share of the league title. The Warriors went 4-2 during the COVID-shortened spring 2021 season but have gone winless the past three years, making them the poster child for the OSAA’s Placement in a Different Classification program. Neither team appears likely to contend for a league title, but the Crimson Tide should be in the mix for a 5A playoff spot.
New coaches
Tim Price, Centennial
Offensive player of the year contenders
WR Kyle Fabela, Forest Grove, senior: If Fabela can form a similar connection with senior QB Nolan Hudgins as he had with Kaden Hale, he’ll be among the top receivers in 5A again after catching 42 passes for 571 yards and eight touchdowns last year.
RB Kenny Schroeder, Centennial, senior: Schroeder is the leading rusher returning in the conference after gaining 493 yards and seven touchdowns on 87 carries as a junior.
QB Paul Skoro, La Salle Prep, senior: Skoro last season amassed more than 1,300 total yards and accounted for 13 touchdowns in earning Tri-Valley Conference offensive player of the year honors. “His decision-making abilities, leadership and athleticism are unmatched,” Janz said.
Defensive player of the year contenders
DL Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, senior: As a junior, Bennett ranked among the NWOC leaders in tackles for loss (nine) and sacks (four) en route to earning all-state honorable mention, and he was the 6A runner-up at 215 pounds at the wrestling state meet.
DL Asante Mims, Hillsboro, junior: Mims has played varsity since his freshman season and shared the team lead with 10 tackles for loss as a second-team all-NWOC selection last year.
LB Jacob Thayer, La Salle Prep, senior: The first-team 4A all-state selection made a team-high 81 tackles last year for a defense that didn’t allow a point in Tri-Valley Conference play and allowed just 7.5 points per game overall.
Game we can’t wait to see
Glencoe at Forest Grove, Oct. 11: This game will be a critical test of the Crimson Tide’s chances of contending for a 5A playoff spot and the Vikings’ chances to contend for the NWOC crown.
Special District 2
1. Silverton
2. Wilsonville
3. Canby
4. McKay
5. Central
6. Woodburn
Why Silverton?
Because the coin flip came up heads? Seriously, the margin between the top three teams in this newly created league is razor-thin, but the Foxes return the Mid-Willamette Conference’s offensive and defensive players of the year plus its offensive and defensive linemen of the year among their nine returning all-league players.
Biggest question
Can anyone challenge the big three in the district? Silverton, Wilsonville and Canby are on the short list of state championship contenders, which leaves the other three teams scrambling. McKay and Central would have been top-three contenders if they’d remained in the Mid-Willamette. Woodburn is a year removed from playing 4A as it reorganized its program.
New coaches
Ken Ramirez, McKay
Offensive player of the year contenders
QB Kellen Oliver, Canby, senior: Oliver last year didn’t put up monster numbers during his second season as a starter (876 passing yards, 11 touchdowns), but the second-team all-NWOC selection has the potential of lighting up scoreboards with the receiving talent at his disposal this year.
QB Sawyer Teeney, Silverton, senior: Foxes coach Dan Lever said Teeney “is like having another coach out there. He is at the point where he’ll be calling a lot of the offense for us.” Teeney had 2,639 yards of total offense and 29 touchdowns as a junior and was voted Mid-Willamette offensive player of the year.
WR/QB Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior: Wiepert was an all-state receiver a year ago, but after 5A offensive player of the year Kallen Gutridge’s graduation, Wiepert is in contention for the Wildcats’ starting quarterback job, where he’d show off the cannon he displays behind the plate as an Oregon State baseball commit.
Defensive player of the year contenders
LB Jack Brauckmiller, Canby, sophomore: Brauckmiller is one of the top class of 2027 recruits in the Northwest in two sports, but he shows more potential (for now) on the gridiron, where he has an offer from UNLV and looks ready to blow up after intercepting a team-high four passes and making 22 tackles as a freshman.
LB Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, senior: The MWC defensive player of the year a season ago led the Foxes with 95 tackles, helping them allow just 14.7 points per game.
S Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior: Did we mention that Wiepert was last year’s 5A defensive player of the year (121 tackles, seven for loss)? He might be the best two-way talent in the state this season.
Game we can’t wait to see
Wilsonville at Silverton, Oct. 18: This will be one of the top games in the state regardless of classification — and depending on how the OSAA rankings shake out, it could be a 5A state final preview.
Mid-Willamette Conference
1. West Albany
2. Dallas
3. Lebanon
4. South Albany
5. Corvallis
6. Crescent Valley
Why West Albany?
Just when it looked like the Bulldogs might have to rebuild, along came senior QB Kaden Martirano, a transfer from West Salem who will ease the loss of all-state signal-caller Lukas Hews to graduation. Martirano and senior WR Austin Simmons will be a potent 1-2 combination that should help West Albany claim the top spot in the conference standings.
Biggest question
Who steps into the void left by Silverton and McKay’s departure? Both teams were 5A playoff qualifiers last season, with the Foxes reaching the semifinals two years after winning the 2021 title. Lebanon, a state quarterfinalist, has won one league title since 1994, and playoff qualifier Dallas has gone since 1996 without a championship. While West Albany might be the favorite, the Warriors and Dragons likely see the door open to add a long-awaited trophy to their cases.
New coaches
Dwight Roberson, Corvallis
Offensive player of the year contenders
WR Truman Brasfield, Corvallis, senior: Brasfield led the league in receptions last year with 56 for 712 yards and eight touchdowns. If the Spartans are to break through this fall, they’ll need another big season from him.
QB Brison Edwards, Lebanon, junior: Edwards made the all-MWC honorable mention list as a sophomore, when he threw for 1,353 yards and 15 touchdowns to help the Warriors reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.
QB Kaden Martirano, West Albany, senior: Martirano made the all-South Central Football Conference first team last season after guiding West Salem to the 6A championship bracket, throwing for 1,525 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Defensive player of the year contenders
LB Justin Hofenbredl, Dallas, senior: Hofenbredl, a 5A all-state honorable mention selection as a junior, led the conference with 95 tackles (eight for loss).
DE Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior: Jordan last year was a two-way 5A all-state honorable mention pick — on the offensive line and as the state leader in tackles for loss with 16, including eight sacks.
LB Austin Simmons, West Albany, senior: The Washington State commit is more than just an accomplished receiver — he should play a bigger role on defense this year after making 31 tackles, two sacks and an interception as a junior.
Game we can’t wait to see
Lebanon at Dallas, Nov. 1: The season finale for both teams could have a conference championship on the line, but for sure, the winner should be in line for a first-round home game in the state playoffs.
Midwestern League
1. Thurston
2. Crater
3. Eagle Point
4. Roseburg
5. Churchill
6. Springfield
7. Willamette
8. North Eugene
9. South Eugene
Why Thurston?
The Colts boast a six-year streak of winning league titles, and we’re not about to bet against them winning a seventh — not when they return second-team all-state QB Noah Blair along with their top four tacklers, led by senior LB Holton Halstead (65 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks).
Biggest question
How does Roseburg fare after dropping from 6A? Three years ago, Roseburg played host to Sheldon for the Southwest Conference championship. It reached the second round of the playoffs that year but has gone 2-16 since, continuing a decade-long pattern (26-61) during which 2021 was a blip. Dropping to 5A might not return Roseburg to the heights it hit under legendary coach Thurman Bell (332 wins and four state titles), but it should help the program right itself.
New coaches
Matthew Watson, Roseburg
Josh Line, Willamette
Offensive player of the year contenders
QB Noah Blair, Thurston, senior: Blair is on the short list of favorites for 5A offensive player of the year after throwing for 3,062 yards and 39 touchdowns last season. “I wouldn’t trade him for anyone in the state, especially in 5A,” Colts coach Justin Starck said. “He is efficient and accurate, and he is a playmaker.”
WR Easton Raber, Eagle Point, senior: Raber caught 37 passes for 642 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. If he can establish chemistry with whoever wins the quarterback competition between junior Mason DeVry and sophomore Thomas Wippel, expect him to put up similar numbers this season.
RB Valentin Rodriguez, Crater, senior: Rodriguez was the second-leading rusher in 5A last season, when he went for 1,427 yards and 15 touchdowns and made the all-state second team.
Defensive player of the year contenders
DL Tony Cumberland, Willamette, junior: Cumberland moved to Eugene from Scottsdale, Ariz., as one of the nation’s top class of 2026 recruits. His arrival, along with new coach Josh Line moving across town from Sheldon, provides hope for a Wolverines program that hasn’t finished above .500 in a full season since 2011.
LB Holton Halstead, Thurston, senior: Halstead was his team’s leader in tackles last season, making 65 (nine for loss) with four sacks. He received second-team all-state recognition.
LB Ceville Pasi, Churchill, senior: Besides being one of the league’s top running backs, Pasi is a standout outside linebacker who had seven tackles for loss and 5½ sacks as a junior.
Game we can’t wait to see
Eagle Point at Crater, Sept. 6: The winner of this early-season clash of Southern Oregon rivals will claim the mantle of becoming the primary challenger to Thurston’s six-year stranglehold on the league title.
Intermountain Conference
1. Mountain View
2. Summit
3. Caldera
4. Bend
5. Ridgeview
6. Redmond
Why Mountain View?
The Cougars return two of their top offensive weapons — senior WR Jack Foley and junior RB Angel Valenzuela — as well as two of their top defenders in senior DL Garren White and DB Brady Kennedy. If senior Mason Chambers, who backed up all-state QB Connor Crum last year, can fill those shoes, back-to-back titles are in the cards. “Mason gained so much confidence with his hard work,” coach Brian Crum said. “He is ready to break out.”
Biggest question
Who wins the quarterback job at Summit? The Storm had Jimmy Hughes transfer from Nevada for his senior season, and he received all-state honorable mention. This year, sophomore Andrew Guthrie entered camp slightly ahead of junior Alex Toolan, but coach Corben Hyattt said, “We need to see more consistency from both players to grab hold of the starting position.” If Summit is to contend for IMC and state titles, it’ll need one to do just that and have a solid season.
New coaches
Kyle Lavender, Redmond
Offensive player of the year contenders
QB Tommy Morris, Caldera, senior: Why did the Wolfpack make the playoffs in Year 2? Because of the emergence of players such as Morris, who threw for 1,273 yards and 13 touchdowns and is the leading quarterback returning in the conference.
RB Uriel Valdez, Bend, senior: Valdez finished behind only Mountain View’s Angel Valenzuela in the IMC rushing race, totaling 590 yards and nine touchdowns in making the all-IMC first team.
RB Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View, junior: Between the Cougars’ two big-play threats, we’ll go with Valenzuela, who had a breakthrough sophomore season with 1,827 yards and 27 touchdowns to help them reach the state final.
Defensive player of the year contenders
LB Parker Gibson, Redmond, junior: Gibson made the all-state honorable mention list as a sophomore, when he finished with 66 tackles (14 for loss), four sacks and an interception.
LB Marco Larsen, Summit, senior: Larsen was a second-team all-state pick (77 tackles) last fall, teaming with graduated all-state safety Sam Stephens as the leaders of the Storm defense.
DL Garren White, Mountain View, senior: The Cougars last season allowed just 9.5 points per game, with White (73 tackles, nine for loss) playing a key role at defensive tackle.
Game we can’t wait to see
Summit at Mountain View, Oct. 25: The Storm finish the season with back-to-back road games against crosstown rivals Mountain View and Caldera. Wins in both likely would propel them back atop the IMC.
