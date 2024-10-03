High School

Oregon high school football predictions from SBLive: Who will win in Week 5?

Tualatin or Lake Oswego? West Linn or Tigard? Lakeridge or Oregon City? Sherwood or North Medford?  

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Lake Oswego withstood Silverton in Week 2 as part of a 4-0 start. The Lakers will play host to Tualatin on Friday in their biggest test yet.
/ Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Tualatin or Lake Oswego? West Linn or Tigard? Lakeridge or Oregon City? Sherwood or North Medford? Dallas or South Albany? Scappoose or Seaside?

Here’s who we’re picking in each of those Week 5 high school football matchups, as well as several others.

Agree or disagree with our picks?

Congratulations to Dan Brood, who went 20-5 to win the Week 4 title.

What we learned in Week 4

WEEK 5 PREDICTIONS

Lincoln at Roosevelt

JD Humburg: Roosevelt  

Mike Swanson: Lincoln

René Ferrán: Lincoln 

Dan Brood: Lincoln

Alex Tam: Lincoln

Bob Lundeberg: Roosevelt  

Mitchell Forde: Lincoln

Taylor Balkom: Lincoln

Michele Bunch: Lincoln

Leon Neuschwander: Roosevelt    

Ken Waz: Roosevelt  

Newberg at Century

JD Humburg: Newberg

Mike Swanson: Newberg

René Ferrán: Century 

Dan Brood: Newberg  

Alex Tam: Newberg  

Bob Lundeberg: Century

Mitchell Forde: Newberg 

Taylor Balkom: Century

Michele Bunch: Newberg  

Leon Neuschwander: Newberg    

Ken Waz: Century

Sandy at Nelson

JD Humburg: Nelson

Mike Swanson: Nelson

René Ferrán: Nelson 

Dan Brood: Nelson

Alex Tam: Nelson  

Bob Lundeberg: Nelson

Mitchell Forde: Nelson

Taylor Balkom: Sandy   

Michele Bunch: Nelson

Leon Neuschwander: Nelson  

Ken Waz: Sandy   

Grants Pass at South Medford

JD Humburg: South Medford

Mike Swanson: South Medford

René Ferrán: South Medford 

Dan Brood: South Medford

Alex Tam: South Medford

Bob Lundeberg: South Medford

Mitchell Forde: South Medford

Taylor Balkom: South Medford

Michele Bunch: South Medford

Leon Neuschwander: Grants Pass    

Ken Waz: Grants Pass  

Woodburn at Canby

JD Humburg: Canby

Mike Swanson: Canby

René Ferrán: Canby 

Dan Brood: Canby

Alex Tam: Canby

Bob Lundeberg: Woodburn  

Mitchell Forde: Canby

Taylor Balkom: Canby

Michele Bunch: Canby

Leon Neuschwander: Canby    

Ken Waz: Canby  

Estacada at The Dalles

JD Humburg: Estacada

Mike Swanson: Estacada

René Ferrán: The Dalles   

Dan Brood: Estacada

Alex Tam: Estacada  

Bob Lundeberg: Estacada

Mitchell Forde: Estacada

Taylor Balkom: The Dalles 

Michele Bunch: Estacada

Leon Neuschwander: Estacada    

Ken Waz: The Dalles

Grant at Jefferson

JD Humburg: Grant

Mike Swanson: Grant

René Ferrán: Jefferson 

Dan Brood: Grant

Alex Tam: Grant  

Bob Lundeberg: Grant

Mitchell Forde: Grant

Taylor Balkom: Jefferson

Michele Bunch: Jefferson  

Leon Neuschwander: Grant    

Ken Waz: Jefferson 

Lakeridge at Oregon City

JD Humburg: Lakeridge

Mike Swanson: Lakeridge

René Ferrán: Lakeridge 

Dan Brood: Lakeridge

Alex Tam: Lakeridge

Bob Lundeberg: Lakeridge

Mitchell Forde: Lakeridge

Taylor Balkom: Lakeridge  

Michele Bunch: Lakeridge

Leon Neuschwander: Lakeridge    

Ken Waz: Oregon City

Dallas at South Albany

JD Humburg: South Albany

Mike Swanson: Dallas

René Ferrán: South Albany 

Dan Brood: Dallas

Alex Tam: Dallas

Bob Lundeberg: South Albany 

Mitchell Forde: South Albany 

Taylor Balkom: Dallas 

Michele Bunch: South Albany 

Leon Neuschwander: Dallas  

Ken Waz: Dallas

Astoria at Milwaukie

JD Humburg: Astoria

Mike Swanson: Astoria

René Ferrán: Milwaukie 

Dan Brood: Astoria

Alex Tam: Milwaukie

Bob Lundeberg: Astoria

Mitchell Forde: Astoria

Taylor Balkom: Astoria

Michele Bunch: Milwaukie

Leon Neuschwander: Astoria

Ken Waz: Milwaukie

Beaverton at Southridge

JD Humburg: Beaverton

Mike Swanson: Beaverton

René Ferrán: Beaverton 

Dan Brood: Beaverton

Alex Tam: Southridge  

Bob Lundeberg: Beaverton

Mitchell Forde: Beaverton

Taylor Balkom: Beaverton 

Michele Bunch: Beaverton

Leon Neuschwander: Beaverton  

Ken Waz: Beaverton 

Summit at Ridgeview

JD Humburg: Summit

Mike Swanson: Summit

René Ferrán: Summit

Dan Brood: Summit

Alex Tam: Summit

Bob Lundeberg: Ridgeview  

Mitchell Forde: Summit

Taylor Balkom: Summit

Michele Bunch: Ridgeview

Leon Neuschwander: Summit

Ken Waz: Summit

Gladstone at Molalla

JD Humburg: Molalla   

Mike Swanson: Gladstone

René Ferrán: Molalla 

Dan Brood: Gladstone

Alex Tam: Molalla

Bob Lundeberg: Gladstone

Mitchell Forde: Gladstone

Taylor Balkom: Molalla

Michele Bunch: Molalla

Leon Neuschwander: Gladstone    

Ken Waz: Molalla

Liberty at McMinnville

JD Humburg: Liberty

Mike Swanson: Liberty

René Ferrán: McMinnville  

Dan Brood: McMinnville

Alex Tam: Liberty 

Bob Lundeberg: Liberty

Mitchell Forde: Liberty  

Taylor Balkom: Liberty 

Michele Bunch: McMinnville

Leon Neuschwander: Liberty    

Ken Waz: McMinnville

Ashland at North Bend

JD Humburg: Ashland   

Mike Swanson: North Bend

René Ferrán: North Bend 

Dan Brood: North Bend

Alex Tam: Ashland 

Bob Lundeberg: North Bend

Mitchell Forde: Ashland

Taylor Balkom: Ashland  

Michele Bunch: North Bend

Leon Neuschwander: Ashland    

Ken Waz: Ashland  

Barlow at David Douglas 

JD Humburg: Barlow

Mike Swanson: Barlow

René Ferrán: Barlow 

Dan Brood: Barlow  

Alex Tam: Barlow

Bob Lundeberg: Barlow

Mitchell Forde: Barlow

Taylor Balkom: Barlow

Michele Bunch: Barlow  

Leon Neuschwander: Barlow  

Ken Waz: Barlow

Lebanon at Corvallis

JD Humburg: Lebanon

Mike Swanson: Lebanon

René Ferrán: Lebanon 

Dan Brood: Lebanon

Alex Tam: Corvallis

Bob Lundeberg: Lebanon

Mitchell Forde: Lebanon

Taylor Balkom: Corvallis 

Michele Bunch: Corvallis  

Leon Neuschwander: Corvallis  

Ken Waz: Lebanon

Scappoose at Seaside

JD Humburg: Scappoose

Mike Swanson: Scappoose

René Ferrán: Seaside 

Dan Brood: Scappoose

Alex Tam: Seaside

Bob Lundeberg: Seaside

Mitchell Forde: Scappoose

Taylor Balkom: Seaside 

Michele Bunch: Seaside

Leon Neuschwander: Seaside  

Ken Waz: Scappoose

North Medford at Sherwood

JD Humburg: Sherwood

Mike Swanson: Sherwood

René Ferrán: North Medford 

Dan Brood: Sherwood

Alex Tam: Sherwood

Bob Lundeberg: Sherwood

Mitchell Forde: Sherwood

Taylor Balkom: Sherwood 

Michele Bunch: Sherwood

Leon Neuschwander: Sherwood  

Ken Waz: North Medford

Hillsboro at Centennial

JD Humburg: Hillsboro

Mike Swanson: Hillsboro

René Ferrán: Hillsboro 

Dan Brood: Hillsboro

Alex Tam: Hillsboro

Bob Lundeberg: Hillsboro

Mitchell Forde: Hillsboro

Taylor Balkom: Hillsboro

Michele Bunch: Hillsboro

Leon Neuschwander: Hillsboro  

Ken Waz: Hillsboro 

McDaniel at Cleveland

JD Humburg: McDaniel

Mike Swanson: Cleveland

René Ferrán: McDaniel 

Dan Brood: McDaniel  

Alex Tam: Cleveland  

Bob Lundeberg: Cleveland

Mitchell Forde: Cleveland

Taylor Balkom: McDaniel

Michele Bunch: Cleveland

Leon Neuschwander: McDaniel  

Ken Waz: Cleveland

La Grande at Ontario

JD Humburg: Ontario   

Mike Swanson: La Grande

René Ferrán: Ontario 

Dan Brood: Ontario

Alex Tam: La Grande 

Bob Lundeberg: La Grande

Mitchell Forde: La Grande

Taylor Balkom: La Grande   

Michele Bunch: Ontario

Leon Neuschwander: Ontario  

Ken Waz: Ontario  

Forest Grove at Hood River Valley

JD Humburg: Hood River Valley

Mike Swanson: Hood River Valley

René Ferrán: Hood River Valley 

Dan Brood: Hood River Valley

Alex Tam: Forest Grove  

Bob Lundeberg: Hood River Valley

Mitchell Forde: Hood River Valley

Taylor Balkom: Hood River Valley

Michele Bunch: Hood River Valley

Leon Neuschwander: Hood River Valley

Ken Waz: Forest Grove

Tigard at West Linn

JD Humburg: West Linn

Mike Swanson: West Linn

René Ferrán: West Linn 

Dan Brood: West Linn  

Alex Tam: West Linn

Bob Lundeberg: West Linn

Mitchell Forde: West Linn

Taylor Balkom: West Linn 

Michele Bunch: West Linn  

Leon Neuschwander: West Linn  

Ken Waz: West Linn   

Tualatin at Lake Oswego

JD Humburg: Tualatin

Mike Swanson: Tualatin

René Ferrán: Tualatin 

Dan Brood: Tualatin

Alex Tam: Tualatin

Bob Lundeberg: Lake Oswego

Mitchell Forde: Tualatin   

Taylor Balkom: Lake Oswego 

Michele Bunch: Lake Oswego

Leon Neuschwander: Lake Oswego  

Ken Waz: Tualatin

