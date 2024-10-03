Oregon high school football predictions from SBLive: Who will win in Week 5?
Tualatin or Lake Oswego? West Linn or Tigard? Lakeridge or Oregon City? Sherwood or North Medford? Dallas or South Albany? Scappoose or Seaside?
Here’s who we’re picking in each of those Week 5 high school football matchups, as well as several others.
Agree or disagree with our picks?
Congratulations to Dan Brood, who went 20-5 to win the Week 4 title.
What we learned in Week 4
WEEK 5 PREDICTIONS
Lincoln at Roosevelt
JD Humburg: Roosevelt
Mike Swanson: Lincoln
René Ferrán: Lincoln
Dan Brood: Lincoln
Alex Tam: Lincoln
Bob Lundeberg: Roosevelt
Mitchell Forde: Lincoln
Taylor Balkom: Lincoln
Michele Bunch: Lincoln
Leon Neuschwander: Roosevelt
Ken Waz: Roosevelt
Newberg at Century
JD Humburg: Newberg
Mike Swanson: Newberg
René Ferrán: Century
Dan Brood: Newberg
Alex Tam: Newberg
Bob Lundeberg: Century
Mitchell Forde: Newberg
Taylor Balkom: Century
Michele Bunch: Newberg
Leon Neuschwander: Newberg
Ken Waz: Century
Sandy at Nelson
JD Humburg: Nelson
Mike Swanson: Nelson
René Ferrán: Nelson
Dan Brood: Nelson
Alex Tam: Nelson
Bob Lundeberg: Nelson
Mitchell Forde: Nelson
Taylor Balkom: Sandy
Michele Bunch: Nelson
Leon Neuschwander: Nelson
Ken Waz: Sandy
Grants Pass at South Medford
JD Humburg: South Medford
Mike Swanson: South Medford
René Ferrán: South Medford
Dan Brood: South Medford
Alex Tam: South Medford
Bob Lundeberg: South Medford
Mitchell Forde: South Medford
Taylor Balkom: South Medford
Michele Bunch: South Medford
Leon Neuschwander: Grants Pass
Ken Waz: Grants Pass
Woodburn at Canby
JD Humburg: Canby
Mike Swanson: Canby
René Ferrán: Canby
Dan Brood: Canby
Alex Tam: Canby
Bob Lundeberg: Woodburn
Mitchell Forde: Canby
Taylor Balkom: Canby
Michele Bunch: Canby
Leon Neuschwander: Canby
Ken Waz: Canby
Estacada at The Dalles
JD Humburg: Estacada
Mike Swanson: Estacada
René Ferrán: The Dalles
Dan Brood: Estacada
Alex Tam: Estacada
Bob Lundeberg: Estacada
Mitchell Forde: Estacada
Taylor Balkom: The Dalles
Michele Bunch: Estacada
Leon Neuschwander: Estacada
Ken Waz: The Dalles
Grant at Jefferson
JD Humburg: Grant
Mike Swanson: Grant
René Ferrán: Jefferson
Dan Brood: Grant
Alex Tam: Grant
Bob Lundeberg: Grant
Mitchell Forde: Grant
Taylor Balkom: Jefferson
Michele Bunch: Jefferson
Leon Neuschwander: Grant
Ken Waz: Jefferson
Lakeridge at Oregon City
JD Humburg: Lakeridge
Mike Swanson: Lakeridge
René Ferrán: Lakeridge
Dan Brood: Lakeridge
Alex Tam: Lakeridge
Bob Lundeberg: Lakeridge
Mitchell Forde: Lakeridge
Taylor Balkom: Lakeridge
Michele Bunch: Lakeridge
Leon Neuschwander: Lakeridge
Ken Waz: Oregon City
Dallas at South Albany
JD Humburg: South Albany
Mike Swanson: Dallas
René Ferrán: South Albany
Dan Brood: Dallas
Alex Tam: Dallas
Bob Lundeberg: South Albany
Mitchell Forde: South Albany
Taylor Balkom: Dallas
Michele Bunch: South Albany
Leon Neuschwander: Dallas
Ken Waz: Dallas
Astoria at Milwaukie
JD Humburg: Astoria
Mike Swanson: Astoria
René Ferrán: Milwaukie
Dan Brood: Astoria
Alex Tam: Milwaukie
Bob Lundeberg: Astoria
Mitchell Forde: Astoria
Taylor Balkom: Astoria
Michele Bunch: Milwaukie
Leon Neuschwander: Astoria
Ken Waz: Milwaukie
Beaverton at Southridge
JD Humburg: Beaverton
Mike Swanson: Beaverton
René Ferrán: Beaverton
Dan Brood: Beaverton
Alex Tam: Southridge
Bob Lundeberg: Beaverton
Mitchell Forde: Beaverton
Taylor Balkom: Beaverton
Michele Bunch: Beaverton
Leon Neuschwander: Beaverton
Ken Waz: Beaverton
Summit at Ridgeview
JD Humburg: Summit
Mike Swanson: Summit
René Ferrán: Summit
Dan Brood: Summit
Alex Tam: Summit
Bob Lundeberg: Ridgeview
Mitchell Forde: Summit
Taylor Balkom: Summit
Michele Bunch: Ridgeview
Leon Neuschwander: Summit
Ken Waz: Summit
Gladstone at Molalla
JD Humburg: Molalla
Mike Swanson: Gladstone
René Ferrán: Molalla
Dan Brood: Gladstone
Alex Tam: Molalla
Bob Lundeberg: Gladstone
Mitchell Forde: Gladstone
Taylor Balkom: Molalla
Michele Bunch: Molalla
Leon Neuschwander: Gladstone
Ken Waz: Molalla
Liberty at McMinnville
JD Humburg: Liberty
Mike Swanson: Liberty
René Ferrán: McMinnville
Dan Brood: McMinnville
Alex Tam: Liberty
Bob Lundeberg: Liberty
Mitchell Forde: Liberty
Taylor Balkom: Liberty
Michele Bunch: McMinnville
Leon Neuschwander: Liberty
Ken Waz: McMinnville
Ashland at North Bend
JD Humburg: Ashland
Mike Swanson: North Bend
René Ferrán: North Bend
Dan Brood: North Bend
Alex Tam: Ashland
Bob Lundeberg: North Bend
Mitchell Forde: Ashland
Taylor Balkom: Ashland
Michele Bunch: North Bend
Leon Neuschwander: Ashland
Ken Waz: Ashland
Barlow at David Douglas
JD Humburg: Barlow
Mike Swanson: Barlow
René Ferrán: Barlow
Dan Brood: Barlow
Alex Tam: Barlow
Bob Lundeberg: Barlow
Mitchell Forde: Barlow
Taylor Balkom: Barlow
Michele Bunch: Barlow
Leon Neuschwander: Barlow
Ken Waz: Barlow
Lebanon at Corvallis
JD Humburg: Lebanon
Mike Swanson: Lebanon
René Ferrán: Lebanon
Dan Brood: Lebanon
Alex Tam: Corvallis
Bob Lundeberg: Lebanon
Mitchell Forde: Lebanon
Taylor Balkom: Corvallis
Michele Bunch: Corvallis
Leon Neuschwander: Corvallis
Ken Waz: Lebanon
Scappoose at Seaside
JD Humburg: Scappoose
Mike Swanson: Scappoose
René Ferrán: Seaside
Dan Brood: Scappoose
Alex Tam: Seaside
Bob Lundeberg: Seaside
Mitchell Forde: Scappoose
Taylor Balkom: Seaside
Michele Bunch: Seaside
Leon Neuschwander: Seaside
Ken Waz: Scappoose
North Medford at Sherwood
JD Humburg: Sherwood
Mike Swanson: Sherwood
René Ferrán: North Medford
Dan Brood: Sherwood
Alex Tam: Sherwood
Bob Lundeberg: Sherwood
Mitchell Forde: Sherwood
Taylor Balkom: Sherwood
Michele Bunch: Sherwood
Leon Neuschwander: Sherwood
Ken Waz: North Medford
Hillsboro at Centennial
JD Humburg: Hillsboro
Mike Swanson: Hillsboro
René Ferrán: Hillsboro
Dan Brood: Hillsboro
Alex Tam: Hillsboro
Bob Lundeberg: Hillsboro
Mitchell Forde: Hillsboro
Taylor Balkom: Hillsboro
Michele Bunch: Hillsboro
Leon Neuschwander: Hillsboro
Ken Waz: Hillsboro
McDaniel at Cleveland
JD Humburg: McDaniel
Mike Swanson: Cleveland
René Ferrán: McDaniel
Dan Brood: McDaniel
Alex Tam: Cleveland
Bob Lundeberg: Cleveland
Mitchell Forde: Cleveland
Taylor Balkom: McDaniel
Michele Bunch: Cleveland
Leon Neuschwander: McDaniel
Ken Waz: Cleveland
La Grande at Ontario
JD Humburg: Ontario
Mike Swanson: La Grande
René Ferrán: Ontario
Dan Brood: Ontario
Alex Tam: La Grande
Bob Lundeberg: La Grande
Mitchell Forde: La Grande
Taylor Balkom: La Grande
Michele Bunch: Ontario
Leon Neuschwander: Ontario
Ken Waz: Ontario
Forest Grove at Hood River Valley
JD Humburg: Hood River Valley
Mike Swanson: Hood River Valley
René Ferrán: Hood River Valley
Dan Brood: Hood River Valley
Alex Tam: Forest Grove
Bob Lundeberg: Hood River Valley
Mitchell Forde: Hood River Valley
Taylor Balkom: Hood River Valley
Michele Bunch: Hood River Valley
Leon Neuschwander: Hood River Valley
Ken Waz: Forest Grove
Tigard at West Linn
JD Humburg: West Linn
Mike Swanson: West Linn
René Ferrán: West Linn
Dan Brood: West Linn
Alex Tam: West Linn
Bob Lundeberg: West Linn
Mitchell Forde: West Linn
Taylor Balkom: West Linn
Michele Bunch: West Linn
Leon Neuschwander: West Linn
Ken Waz: West Linn
Tualatin at Lake Oswego
JD Humburg: Tualatin
Mike Swanson: Tualatin
René Ferrán: Tualatin
Dan Brood: Tualatin
Alex Tam: Tualatin
Bob Lundeberg: Lake Oswego
Mitchell Forde: Tualatin
Taylor Balkom: Lake Oswego
Michele Bunch: Lake Oswego
Leon Neuschwander: Lake Oswego
Ken Waz: Tualatin
