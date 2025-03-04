High School

Oregon high school girls basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your predictions

The Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball state playoffs have arrived — it's time to fill out your bracket!

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Audrey Bayless and Jesuit will play host to West Salem in Round 1.
Audrey Bayless and Jesuit will play host to West Salem in Round 1. / Naji Saker

High school playoff basketball season has arrived in Oregon, and the big-school girls state tournaments will be tipping off soon.

Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge!

Here are the matchups in the first round of the Oregon high school girls basketball 6A state playoffs, with JD Humburg's predicted winners and link to make your picks.

First-round 6A matchups, predicted winners

Jefferson vs. Sprague: Jefferson

South Salem vs. Grant: South Salem

West Linn vs. Sheldon: West Linn

Benson vs. Central Catholic: Benson

Clackamas vs. North Medford: Clackamas

Beaverton vs. Lincoln: Beaverton

Forest Grove vs. Oregon City: Forest Grove

McMinnville vs. Cleveland: McMinnville

Tualatin vs. Liberty: Tualatin

Nelson vs. Wells: Nelson

Century vs. Mountainside: Mountainside

South Medford vs. Newberg: South Medford

Southridge vs. Lake Oswego: Southridge

Grants Pass vs. Barlow: Grants Pass

Jesuit vs. West Salem: Jesuit

Willamette vs. Sherwood: Willamette

Make your 6A predictions here!

Other classifications

To play the Pick 'Em Challenge for other classifications, follow the links from our Oregon brackets homepage.

Playoff Pick 'Em

Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free to play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School on SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

SCHEDULE

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

(1) Union vs. (9) Echo

Wednesday, March 5

1:30 p.m.

Baker High School (Baker City)

(4) Country Christian vs. (5) Jordan Valley

Wednesday, March 5

3:15 p.m.

Baker High School (Baker City)

(3) Crane vs. (6) North Douglas

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Baker High School (Baker City)

(2) Imbler vs. (7) North Clackamas Christian

Wednesday, March 5

8:15 p.m.

Baker High School (Baker City)

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

(1) Stanfield vs. (8) Bandon

Thursday, March 6

1:30 p.m.

Pendleton High School

(4) Salem Academy vs. (5) East Linn Christian

Thursday, March 6

3:30 p.m.

Pendleton High School

(3) Western Christian vs. (6) Central Linn

Thursday, March 6

6:30 p.m.

Pendleton High School

(2) Weston-McEwen vs. (7) Knappa

Thursday, March 6

8:15 p.m.

Pendleton High School

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

(1) Amity vs. (8) Coquille

Thursday, March 6

1:30 p.m.

North Bend High School

(4) Cascade Christian vs. (5) Jefferson

Thursday, March 6

3:15 p.m.

North Bend High School

(3) Vale vs. (11) Burns

Thursday, March 6

6:30 p.m.

North Bend High School

(2) Banks vs. (10) Taft

Thursday, March 6

8:15 p.m.

North Bend High School

CLASS 4A

Round 1

(1) Philomath vs. (16) North Bend

Friday, March 7

7 p.m.

Philomath High School

(8) Crook County vs. (9) Astoria

Friday, March 7

5:30 p.m.

Crook County High School (Prineville)

(5) Cascade vs. (12) Junction City

Friday, March 7

7 p.m.

Cascade High School (Turner)

(4) La Grande vs. (13) The Dalles

Friday, March 7

6 p.m.

La Grande High School

(3) Henley vs. (14) St. Helens

Friday, March 7

7 p.m.

Henley High School (Klamath Falls)

(6) Marshfield vs. (11) Baker

Friday, March 7

8:30 p.m.

Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)

(7) Seaside vs. (10) Marist Catholic

Friday, March 7

6 p.m.

Seaside High School

(2) Stayton vs. (15) Phoenix

Friday, March 7

6 p.m.

Stayton High School

CLASS 6A

Round 1

(1) Jefferson vs. (32) Sprague

Tuesday, March 4

6:30 p.m.

Jefferson High School (North Portland)

(16) South Salem vs. (17) Grant

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

South Salem High School

(9) West Linn vs. (24) Sheldon

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

West Linn High School

(8) Benson vs. (25) Central Catholic

Tuesday, March 4

6:30 p.m.

Benson High School (Northeast Portland)

(5) Clackamas vs. (28) North Medford

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

Clackamas High School

(12) Beaverton vs. (21) Lincoln

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

Beaverton High School

(13) Forest Grove vs. (20) Oregon City

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

Forest Grove High School

(4) McMinnville vs. (29) Cleveland

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

McMinnville High School

(3) Tualatin vs. (30) Liberty

Tuesday, March 4

6:30 p.m.

Tualatin High School

(14) Nelson vs. (19) Wells

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

Nelson High School (Happy Valley)

(11) Century vs. (22) Mountainside

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

Century High School (Hillsboro)

(6) South Medford vs. (27) Newberg

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

South Medford High School

(7) Southridge vs. (26) Lake Oswego

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

Southridge High School (Beaverton)

(10) Grants Pass vs. (23) Barlow

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

Grants Pass High School

(15) Jesuit vs. (18) West Salem

Tuesday, March 4

6:30 p.m.

Jesuit High School (Southwest Portland)

(2) Willamette vs. (31) Sherwood

Tuesday, March 4

6:30 p.m.

Willamette High School (Eugene)

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon