Oregon high school girls basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your predictions
High school playoff basketball season has arrived in Oregon, and the big-school girls state tournaments will be tipping off soon.
Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge!
Here are the matchups in the first round of the Oregon high school girls basketball 6A state playoffs, with JD Humburg's predicted winners and link to make your picks.
First-round 6A matchups, predicted winners
Jefferson vs. Sprague: Jefferson
South Salem vs. Grant: South Salem
West Linn vs. Sheldon: West Linn
Benson vs. Central Catholic: Benson
Clackamas vs. North Medford: Clackamas
Beaverton vs. Lincoln: Beaverton
Forest Grove vs. Oregon City: Forest Grove
McMinnville vs. Cleveland: McMinnville
Tualatin vs. Liberty: Tualatin
Nelson vs. Wells: Nelson
Century vs. Mountainside: Mountainside
South Medford vs. Newberg: South Medford
Southridge vs. Lake Oswego: Southridge
Grants Pass vs. Barlow: Grants Pass
Jesuit vs. West Salem: Jesuit
Willamette vs. Sherwood: Willamette
Other classifications
To play the Pick 'Em Challenge for other classifications, follow the links from our Oregon brackets homepage.
SCHEDULE
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
(1) Union vs. (9) Echo
Wednesday, March 5
1:30 p.m.
Baker High School (Baker City)
(4) Country Christian vs. (5) Jordan Valley
Wednesday, March 5
3:15 p.m.
Baker High School (Baker City)
(3) Crane vs. (6) North Douglas
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Baker High School (Baker City)
(2) Imbler vs. (7) North Clackamas Christian
Wednesday, March 5
8:15 p.m.
Baker High School (Baker City)
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
(1) Stanfield vs. (8) Bandon
Thursday, March 6
1:30 p.m.
Pendleton High School
(4) Salem Academy vs. (5) East Linn Christian
Thursday, March 6
3:30 p.m.
Pendleton High School
(3) Western Christian vs. (6) Central Linn
Thursday, March 6
6:30 p.m.
Pendleton High School
(2) Weston-McEwen vs. (7) Knappa
Thursday, March 6
8:15 p.m.
Pendleton High School
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
(1) Amity vs. (8) Coquille
Thursday, March 6
1:30 p.m.
North Bend High School
(4) Cascade Christian vs. (5) Jefferson
Thursday, March 6
3:15 p.m.
North Bend High School
(3) Vale vs. (11) Burns
Thursday, March 6
6:30 p.m.
North Bend High School
(2) Banks vs. (10) Taft
Thursday, March 6
8:15 p.m.
North Bend High School
CLASS 4A
Round 1
(1) Philomath vs. (16) North Bend
Friday, March 7
7 p.m.
Philomath High School
(8) Crook County vs. (9) Astoria
Friday, March 7
5:30 p.m.
Crook County High School (Prineville)
(5) Cascade vs. (12) Junction City
Friday, March 7
7 p.m.
Cascade High School (Turner)
(4) La Grande vs. (13) The Dalles
Friday, March 7
6 p.m.
La Grande High School
(3) Henley vs. (14) St. Helens
Friday, March 7
7 p.m.
Henley High School (Klamath Falls)
(6) Marshfield vs. (11) Baker
Friday, March 7
8:30 p.m.
Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)
(7) Seaside vs. (10) Marist Catholic
Friday, March 7
6 p.m.
Seaside High School
(2) Stayton vs. (15) Phoenix
Friday, March 7
6 p.m.
Stayton High School
CLASS 6A
Round 1
(1) Jefferson vs. (32) Sprague
Tuesday, March 4
6:30 p.m.
Jefferson High School (North Portland)
(16) South Salem vs. (17) Grant
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
South Salem High School
(9) West Linn vs. (24) Sheldon
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
West Linn High School
(8) Benson vs. (25) Central Catholic
Tuesday, March 4
6:30 p.m.
Benson High School (Northeast Portland)
(5) Clackamas vs. (28) North Medford
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
Clackamas High School
(12) Beaverton vs. (21) Lincoln
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
Beaverton High School
(13) Forest Grove vs. (20) Oregon City
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
Forest Grove High School
(4) McMinnville vs. (29) Cleveland
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
McMinnville High School
(3) Tualatin vs. (30) Liberty
Tuesday, March 4
6:30 p.m.
Tualatin High School
(14) Nelson vs. (19) Wells
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
Nelson High School (Happy Valley)
(11) Century vs. (22) Mountainside
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
Century High School (Hillsboro)
(6) South Medford vs. (27) Newberg
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
South Medford High School
(7) Southridge vs. (26) Lake Oswego
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
Southridge High School (Beaverton)
(10) Grants Pass vs. (23) Barlow
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
Grants Pass High School
(15) Jesuit vs. (18) West Salem
Tuesday, March 4
6:30 p.m.
Jesuit High School (Southwest Portland)
(2) Willamette vs. (31) Sherwood
Tuesday, March 4
6:30 p.m.
Willamette High School (Eugene)
