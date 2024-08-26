Oregon high school girls soccer: 2024 preseason all-state team
The high school sports season is ready to kick off in Oregon, so SBLive Oregon is presenting our preseason picks for all-classification, all-state teams in various sports.
Here is the SBLive Oregon preseason all-state girls soccer team.
First team
Forwards
Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic, sophomore
In McLaughlin’s freshman season, she scored 27 goals with 28 assists — the third-most in a single season in state history — playing alongside state player of the year Cloe Chase. With Chase at the University of Oregon, McLaughlin will be counted upon even more to carry the load.
Frances Reuland, Lincoln, junior
The Portland Thorns Academy product led the Cardinals with 27 goals and 12 assists last season to help them reach the 6A semifinals for the first time since 2017. She recently earned ECNL Northwest All-Conference first-team honors for the U17 division.
Claudia Rose, Jesuit, senior
The Loyola Marymount commit finished with 11 goals and eight assists for the Crusaders last year and enters her final high school season fresh off earning first-team ECNL All-Northwest Conference honors.
Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville, junior
In her first two seasons, Schaan has established herself as the next superstar to come through the Wildcats program. She notched19 goals and 14 assists last year to help Wilsonville win a third consecutive 5A state title.
Midfielders
Payton Buschelman, North Eugene, sophomore
Buschelman had quite the debut season for the Highlanders, scoring 13 goals with 13 assists to help them reach the 5A final for the second time in program history. She made the all-state first team.
Alana Hill, Catlin Gabel, sophomore
The Eagles had several underclassmen shine last year as they reclaimed the 3A/2A/1A state title, and Hill was one of the brightest stars with 12 goals and 22 assists in earning first-team all-state honors.
Kylee Jerome, Caldera, senior
The reigning Intermountain Conference player of the year and first-team 5A all-state selection led the Wolfpack last season to their first appearance in the state semifinals.
Lola Pierce, Cleveland, senior
Older sister Rylee led the Warriors to their first 6A quarterfinal in 2017. They went even further last season led by their Gonzaga commit in the middle of the attack, who had a team-high 17 goals and 10 assists to help them play for the state title.
Defenders
Haley Bland, Crescent Valley, senior
Bland last season anchored the defense for a team that allowed just nine goals and posted nine clean sheets in 16 games, helping the Raiders reach the 5A quarterfinals and earning first-team all-state honors.
Calista Everson, Valley Catholic, junior
Everson is a standout in central defense for school and club, earning 3A/2A/1A all-state first-team recognition last season for the state runner-up Valiants and U16 ECNL first-team All-Northwest Conference honors for the Portland Thorns Academy this summer.
Paige Nakada, Grant, senior
Nakada was one of the leaders of a Generals defense that posted 11 shutouts last year during their 6A state championship season. The University of San Francisco commit was a U17 second-team ECNL All-Northwest Conference selection this summer.
Sophia Stiles, Jesuit, senior
The Rutgers commit has been a rock in the middle of the Crusaders defense since her freshman season, helping them post 13 shutouts last season and give up just six goals in 17 games. She made the 6A all-state second team.
Utility
Marian Dunne, Jesuit, junior
Dunne plays primarily striker but occasionally moves to the midfield for the Crusaders. She recorded 10 goals and nine assists last year after returning from injury. She was a U16 first-team ECNL All-Northwest Conference selection this summer.
Goalkeeper
Lucy Kapranos, Grant, junior
Last year’s 6A goalkeeper of the year posted three of her 11 shutouts during the playoffs and made eight saves in the Generals’ overtime win over PIL rival Cleveland in the state championship game.
Second team
Forwards
Addi Dauler, Catlin Gabel, junior
Kylee Schreck, West Linn, junior
Katya Tercek, Barlow, senior
Tori Vera, Gladstone, senior
Midfielders
Ella Braunger, Marist Catholic, senior
Natalie Kawaguchi, Mountainside, junior
Kaitlyn MacLennan, Jesuit, senior
Katia Pender, Tigard, senior
Defenders
Ellie Heslam, Roosevelt, senior
Julia Joseph, Lake Oswego, senior
Kiera Grant, Tigard, senior
Melea Lattin, Philomath, senior
Goalkeepers
Zoe Anderson, Jesuit, senior
Nyamma Nelson, West Linn, senior
