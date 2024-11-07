Oregon high school girls soccer playoffs: Highlights from Day 2; vote for Wednesday's top star
The Oregon high school girls soccer playoffs continued Wednesday. Here are some of the highlights and top performers from the second day of matches.
CLASS 6A
David Douglas 3, St. Mary’s Academy 2
Before this season, the eighth-seeded Scots (12-2-2) had never hosted a playoff game nor won in the postseason. Now, they’ve earned a quarterfinal against No. 1 Jesuit after edging the Blues thanks to Mt. Hood defensive player of the year Evelyn Hollingsworth’s fingertip save in the final minute.
Sophomore Lucy Kimball scored her third goal of the playoffs and sixth of the season in the 45th minute off a corner kick from Grace Alderton. Four minutes later, Ariya Abudllah scored unassisted for her eighth goal of the year. It was Abdullah’s hat trick in the regular-season finale against Barlow that pushed David Douglas to the top eight of the rankings.
Alderton scored the winner on a penalty kick with eight minutes remaining, giving her 10 goals this season.
Jesuit 4, Barlow 0
The top-seeded Crusaders (16-1), ranked No. 6 in the West Region by United Soccer Coaches, got goals from four players in the second half to get past the Bruins at Cronin Field.
Aaliyah Johnson opened the scoring two minutes after halftime off an assist from Natalie Webber. Lane Lee scored seven minutes later off a cross from Jo Frischknecht, who assisted on Estelle Lee’s goal later in the half. Eva Stiles closed the scoring off a corner kick by Riley Weeks.
Lincoln 3, Mountainside 0
Juliet Azizi had a brace, and Chloe Horton added a goal and an assist as the seventh-seeded Cardinals (11-3-2) advanced to the quarterfinals for the third consecutive season.
They’ll face a familiar opponent in Grant, a 1-0 winner over Lake Oswego. The PIL rivals have met each of the past two postseasons, with Lincoln winning two years ago in the second round and the Generals (15-0-1) — ranked ninth in the nation by United Soccer Coaches — winning 3-1 in last year’s semifinals en route to the title.
Westview 1, West Salem 0 (SO)
The 11th-seeded Wildcats (11-2-2) ended No. 27 West Salem’s run by winning a shootout 4-1, with Bella Rodriguez, Ixchell Mendez, London Tsuma and Paige Carrier converting their penalties and Annika Null saving two spot kicks to complete the shutout.
Other second-round winners Wednesday were West Linn (1-0 over North Medford), Sheldon (3-0 over Oregon City) and Beaverton (2-1 over Central Catholic).
CLASS 5A
North Eugene 6, McKay 0
The second-seeded Highlanders (12-1-2), who reached the state final last year, opened their playoff run by romping past the Royal Scots, making their first appearance since 2021.
Payton Buschelman’s 22nd goal of the season gave North Eugene a 2-0 halftime lead. Kolby Priaulx scored twice and Lauren Efraimson had a goal and an assist during a three-minute stretch of the second half that blew the game open. Makennah Hobbs also had a goal and an assist, and Luci Tait scored in the 79th minute.
Wilsonville 3, Crescent Valley 2
Justin Sheets and Tegan Waters scored two minutes apart midway through the second half as the three-time defending champion Wildcats (11-5) continued their quest to become the first 5A team since Summit (2012-15) to win four titles in a row by rallying past the Raiders.
Camryn Schaan converted a penalty kick in the 19th minute and assisted on Sheets’ tying goal in the 62nd minute. Peighton Olson had the assist on Waters’ winner.
Silverton 2, Mountain View 1
Maddie Walter assisted on first-half goals by Marley Wertz and Allie Mansur that gave the sixth-seeded Foxes (14-0-1) a 2-0 halftime lead, and they held on after conceding with 14 minutes left to win in their first home playoff game since 1996.
Other first-round winners Wednesday were top seed Canby (4-0 over West Albany), Putnam (3-2 over Thurston), Summit (1-0 over Ashland), Caldera (6-0 over Hood River Valley) and Bend (3-2 over La Salle Prep in overtime).
CLASS 4A
Marist Catholic 3, Newport 1
The top-seeded Spartans (14-1-1), ranked 15th in the West Region, eased past the visiting Cubs, who kept the match scoreless for 60 minutes before Marist Catholic took control.
Sophomore Cruz Donawa broke the deadlock with a 25-yard blast assisted by Ella Braunger. Six minutes later, Donawa was the facilitator, assisting on Libby McLaughlin’s long-range goal, but Newport made things nervy by firing in a loose ball in the 6-yard box in the 68th minute.
Junior captain Piper Paslay headed home McLaughlin’s corner kick with three minutes left to secure the victory.
“This was the type of game we needed after league play to get us battle-ready for the quarterfinals,” said Marist Catholic coach Stefan Schroffner, whose team meets Philomath on Saturday.
Philomath 1, Klamath Union 0
Freshman Kya Bolton’s third-minute goal off an assist from Melea Lattin stood up for the eighth-seeded Warriors (10-3-2) in their first-round win over the Pelicans.
Bolton has 13 goals this season, and Heidi Bacho saw little action in notching her seventh shutout.
“We controlled the game throughout, with many scoring chances and strong defensive play,” Philomath coach Mat Phelps said.
North Marion 3, Gladstone 1
Doris Rios Valencia’s second goal in the 21st minute off an assist from Vanessa Valenzuela broke a 1-1 tie, and Eva Coulombe added an insurance goal 13 minutes later as the sixth-seeded Huskies (11-3-1) continued defense of their state title with a solid home win.
Ragan Brady’s 17th-minute goal off a free kick by Tori Vera gave the No. 11 Gladiators (6-6-3) a lifeline into the match, but North Marion held off Gladstone’s barrage in the second half during which it outshot the hosts 10-2.
The Huskies will travel to The Dalles for Saturday’s quarterfinals.
Henley 4, Molalla 1
Prestyn Schade, Briseyda Flores and Allison Janney scored first-half goals to give the fifth-seeded Hornets (12-3) a 3-0 halftime lead, and Bennett Clifford tacked on a goal with 11 minutes left to secure the first-round home win.
Addison Hayes had two assists, and Sarah Edwards assisted on Schade’s eighth-minute goal that opened the scoring.
Scappoose 1, Hidden Valley 0
No. 4 seed Scappoose (11-2-2) posted its seventh shutout in its past 11 games and escaped against the 13th-seeded Mustangs thanks to a 41st-minute own goal. Scappoose has allowed seven goals during its 13-game unbeaten streak.
La Grande 2, North Bend 0
The second-seeded Tigers (12-1-1) received goals from Rowan Evans in the second minute and Peyton Daggett in the 18th, and Lyndie Isaacson preserved the shutout with a big save in the final five minutes for her seventh shutout of the season.
Evans’ 25th goal of the season came off an assist from Paige Allen. Daggett’s goal was her first of the season.
La Grande will play host to Astoria in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
CLASS 3A/2A/1A
Catlin Gabel 8, Lakeview 0
The defending champion and No. 2-seeded Eagles (13-2-1) had all-state striker Addi Dauler score five goals, including the game-ender in the 62nd minute, and Alana Hill had four assists.
Annika Sirtori had two goals and an assist, Ella Bulkley added a goal and an assist, and Emma Palmer and Sydney Perlewitz combined on the shutout.
Four Rivers 1, Creswell 0 (OT)
Leah Benson’s goal midway through the second overtime period lifted the sixth-seeded Falcons (15-0) to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history. It was Four Rivers’ eighth shutout of the season.
St. Mary’s (Medford) 1, Pleasant Hill 0 (SO)
After 100 scoreless minutes, the fourth-seeded Crusaders (14-1) won 5-3 in penalties, with Bailey Strickler, Avery Gunn, Ainsley Javarone, Carys Chamberland and Emma Wheelock converting their spot kicks.
Bri Cooper recorded her 11th shutout for St. Mary’s.
Junior Kenna Caldwell-Copeland made 14 saves for the Billies (10-4-3), capping a season in which she posted 10 clean sheets and allowed nine goals in 17 games, making 123 saves.
Banks 1, Sisters 0
Nylah Vanthom scored a 35th-minute goal off an assist from Olivia Bunke, and it held up for fifth-seeded Banks (12-3) at Hillsboro Stadium.
Banks enjoyed a 20-3 shots on goal advantage, with Outlaws keeper Kennedy Davis making 19 saves. Teagan Henderson made three saves for her eighth clean sheet of the season.
Other second-round winners Wednesday were top seed Central Linn (2-0 over Salem Academy), Oregon Episcopal (4-3 over Amity), Valley Catholic (4-0 over Yamhill-Carlton) and Blanchet Catholic (2-1 over Brookings-Harbor).
