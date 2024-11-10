Oregon high school girls soccer quarterfinals: Vote for Saturday's top star
The Oregon high school girls soccer playoffs continued Saturday with quarterfinals action in every classification. Here are some of the highlights and top performers.
CLASS 6A
Grant 3, Lincoln 1
The defending champion Generals (16-0-1) got two goals from Nailani Solomon and a third from Paige Nakada to build a 3-0 lead on their PIL rivals en route to defeating the Cardinals (11-4-2) for the second consecutive year in the playoffs.
Solomon’s first goal came 90 seconds into the match when Marley Hunter sprang her with a nifty feed to put her 1-v-1 with her defender. She added her second midway through the half, and Charlotte Wilson’s double save kept the score 2-0 going to halftime.
Beaverton 1, Westview 0
The No. 14 Beavers (11-2-4) became the lowest-seeded team to reach the semifinals since 2021, with Olivia Hays scoring off a free kick with 14 minutes left to carry them past their Metro League rivals.
Lyla Perry made nine saves to send Beaverton to a semifinal against Grant on Tuesday that is a rematch of their 2021 final, which the Generals won for their first state title.
Jesuit 4, David Douglas 0
The top-seeded Crusaders (17-1) ended the Scots’ best season in program history, with Sophia Stiles recording a goal and an assist among four Jesuit players to find the back of the net.
Marion Dunne opened the scoring in the 30th minute off an assist from Jo Frischknecht. Stiles scored six minutes later for a 2-0 halftime lead and assisted on Hanna Slama’s 65th-minute goal. Aaliyah Johnson added a late insurance goal, assisted by Riley Weeks.
David Douglas, which had never won a playoff game before this season, finished 12-3-2.
“I am so proud of my squad and wish Jesuit a solid run to the finals,” Scots coach Jon Dyer said.
West Linn 1, Sheldon 0
The fifth-seeded Lions (12-1-4) traveled to Eugene and knocked off the Irish (15-1-2) thanks to Cassidy Harding’s fifth-minute goal off an assist from Amira Mullen.
Nyamma Nelson earned her fourth consecutive shutout in net, stopping two 1-v-1s and clearing a potential tying goal off the line, to help her team earn a third playoff game against Jesuit in the past three years. The Crusaders won 1-0 in the 2022 state final, with the Lions getting their revenge in last year’s quarterfinals.
CLASS 5A
Bend 2, North Eugene 1 (SO)
Rylee Madison put the Highlanders (12-2-2) ahead in the 30th minute off an assist from Lauren Efraimson, but Charly Martin equalized off a free kick for the Lava Bears (11-4-1) with 10 minutes left, and the visitors made all five of their penalty kicks in the shootout to knock out last year’s runner-up.
Martin’s goal was her third of the playoffs and fifth of the season. She was the third of Bend’s five penalty takers in the shootout, with Meredith King, Jacqueline Flores, Clara McDonald and Shea Manfredi also converting.
Brooklyn Mettler, who had 10 saves during regulation and overtime, stopped North Eugene’s third shot in the shootout to provide the winning margin.
Bend, which is in the semifinals for the first time in the past five years, will play crosstown rival Caldera on Tuesday.
“A difficult way for us to end our season, but we will be back,” North Eugene coach Brandy Wormdahl said.
Wilsonville 2, Summit 0
The fifth-seeded Wildcats (12-5) kept their drive for a fourth consecutive title alive as Camryn Schaan led the way with a goal and an assist.
Schaan’s 30th-minute goal came off an assist from Justine Sheets. Schaan assisted on Lyla Johnson’s goal with 13 minutes remaining.
Putnam 2, Canby 1 (OT)
Ailynn Padilla’s goal in the second overtime period lifted the ninth-seeded Kingsmen (11-4-2) past the top-seeded Cougars (14-2-1) and to their first semifinal since 2014.
Keira Ensley sent the game to overtime with her second-half goal for Putnam, which faces NWOC rival Wilsonville in Tuesday’s semifinals. Ruby Senfner assisted on both goals.
CLASS 4A
North Marion 3, The Dalles 2 (OT)
The defending champion Huskies (12-3-1) erased a 2-0 deficit in the final 16 minutes, and Bethany Dunn’s goal with four minutes left in the second overtime lifted them to the road win over the third-seeded Riverhawks (12-2-2).
Ariana Gonzalez scored for The Dalles in the first and 21st minutes. Paige Comerford answered for North Marion five minutes apart, with Dunn assisting on her 64th-minute goal and Vanessa Valenzuela on the tying goal.
La Grande 2, Astoria 0
Lyndie Isaacson made seven saves to record the clean sheet, and goals from Peyton Daggett in the 29th minute and Paige Allen in the 67th off an assist from Rowan Evans lifted the second-seeded Tigers (13-1-1) past the Fishermen (10-5-1).
La Grande will play host to North Marion in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Marist Catholic 2, Philomath 1
Sophomores Tori Sherman and Libby McLaughlin scored nine minutes apart midway through the first half, and the top-seeded Spartans (15-1-1) survived a late tally from the Warriors (10-4-2) to reach the semifinals for the third consecutive year.
Emily Meigs made four saves for Marist Catholic, which plays host to Scappoose in Tuesday’s semifinals.
“Credit Philomath for packing the defense and trying to play physical, boot and counterattack,” Spartans coach Stefan Schroffner said. “Sometimes, you have to win messy, and a win is a win. I am proud of our team for battling for the full 80 minutes.”
Scappoose 1, Henley 0
Junior Anya Gula scored in the final minute of the first half off a feed from junior defender Emily Greiner, and freshman keeper Claire Steel made it stand as the winner as host Scappoose (12-2-2) eliminated the Hornets (12-4).
CLASS 3A/2A/1A
Banks 4, St. Mary’s (Medford) 2
Olivia Bunke had a hat trick, and Adelaide Wilson added a 70th-minute goal as fifth-seeded Banks (13-3) built a 4-0 lead and survived a couple of late goals by the Crusaders (14-2) to earn the program’s first semifinal appearance.
“We are happy but not satisfied,” Banks coach Oscar Munoz said. “We want more.”
Bunke’s first goal in the 20th minute gave Banks a 1-0 halftime lead. She added goals eight minutes apart early in the second half.
Bella Mussio and Emma Wheelock scored for St. Mary’s, with each getting her seventh goal of the season. Freshman Avery Gunn’s assist on Wheelock’s goal was her 14th of the year.
Valley Catholic 4, Four Rivers 0
The host Valiants (12-3-2) handed the Falcons (15-1) their first loss of the season behind goals from Skylar Fasana, Madi Groshong, Fabiola Quesada and Calista Everson.
Catlin Gabel 8, Blanchet Catholic 0
The second-seeded Eagles (14-2-1) made it three teams from Special District 1 in the semifinals by blasting the Cavaliers (14-3), with Addi Dauler finishing her hat trick five minutes from full time to end the match.
Annika Sirtori also had a hat trick, and Ella Bulkley and Elise Kim also scored first-half goals as Catlin Gabel led 6-0 at halftime. Alana Hill had three assists.
Central Linn 1, Oregon Episcopal 0
The top-seeded Cobras (15-0-1) reached the semifinals for the first time in the program’s nine-year history thanks to junior Addie Wolff’s 35-yard free kick with six minutes remaining — her second goal of the season.
Freshman Hazel Huxford made six saves to preserve the clean sheet, her 11th of the year.
