Oregon high school girls soccer semifinals: Vote for Tuesday's top star

The Oregon high school girls soccer playoffs continued Tuesday with semifinals action in every classification. Here are some of the highlights and top performers.
CLASS 6A
Jesuit 1, West Linn 0
Marion Dunne converted a penalty kick in the 69th minute for her 20th goal of the season, lifting the top-seeded Crusaders (18-1) past the Lions (12-2-4) and to their 18th state championship game appearance since 1994.
Jesuit avenged its quarterfinal loss to West Linn from last season as it seeks a 16th state title. The Crusaders will face defending champion Grant, which is ranked No. 9 in the nation by United Soccer Coaches and handed Jesuit its only defeat, 5-1 in mid-September.
Grant 3, Beaverton 0
The defending champion Generals (17-0-1) will go for their third championship in the past four years thanks to a first-half brace from Tessa Matteri and a combined clean sheet from keepers Lucy Kapranos and Charlotte Wilson.
Matteri’s goals came in the 14th and 26th minutes, with both coming off crosses from Nailani Solomon. Marley Hunter added an insurance goal 15 minutes after halftime off a direct free kick.
The Beavers, who were looking to make their 10th final, finished 11-3-4.
CLASS 5A
Wilsonville 3, Putnam 0
The fifth-seeded Wildcats (13-5) moved within one win of joining Summit (2012-15) as the only programs to earn four consecutive 5A titles by getting past Northwest Oregon Conference rival Putnam (11-5-2) with a second-half barrage.
The teams played to a scoreless tie in the first half, but Kate Kleinke scored immediately after the second-half kickoff off a pass from Camryn Schaan. In the 55th minute, Justine Sheets made it 2-0 assisted by Tegan Waters, and Schaan added an unassisted goal 11 minutes later.
Kaia Hix earned the shutout for Wilsonville, which would become the fifth program to win four or more consecutive titles, joining Summit, Jesuit (1994-99), Catlin Gabel (1994-2004) and Oregon Episcopal (2014-2018).
“We’ve been through a lot this season, rebuilding and reshaping after graduating a large, talented senior class,” coach Alex Boehm said. “This squad has seen its share of challenges and never made excuses. We developed, we believed, and we are so excited to chase a four-peat on Saturday.”
Bend 2, Caldera 1
Junior Clara McDonald latched onto a cross from Alena Goodwill and found the back of the net from 10 yards with eight minutes remaining to send the Lava Bears (12-4-1) to their first state final since 2014 and sixth overall.
Shaelyn McCarl gave the Wolfpack (13-3-2) the lead with a 20-yard screamer midway through the first half. Ten minutes later, Charly Martin backheeled a loose ball through a scrum after a penalty kick to tie the score at 1-1.
CLASS 4A
Marist Catholic 4, Scappoose 0
The top-seeded Spartans (16-1-1) advanced to their third consecutive final and fourth in the past five seasons with a dominant performance against Scappoose (12-3-2), with sophomore Libby McLaughlin leading the way with two goals and an assist and the defense earning its 11th shutout.
Senior co-captain Ella Braunger opened the scoring in the second minute off a feed from McLaughlin, who scored off a 35-yard free kick 11 minutes later for a 2-0 lead. Ella Shepard gave Marist Catholic a 3-0 halftime lead with a 29th-minute goal, and she assisted on McLaughlin’s insurance goal with 15 minutes left.
McLaughlin has 21 goals and 28 assists this season. Braunger has 12 goals, and Shepard has 11.
La Grande 1, North Marion 0 (OT)
Rowan Evans scored her 26th goal of the season with six minutes remaining in the second overtime to lift the Tigers (14-1-1) past the defending champion Huskies (12-4-1) and to the second state final in program history.
La Grande’s only other appearance in the title match came in 2013, when it fell to Scappoose.
Lyndie Isaacson made six saves to record her ninth shutout. Tigers coach Chris Gianandrea credited the play of defenders Ava Musgrove, Peyton Daggett, Mattie Wolcott, Elle Edvalson and Nora Gisi, saying they “were phenomenal tonight.”
CLASS 3A/2A/1A
Central Linn/East Linn Christian 2, Banks 1 (SO)
The Cobras (16-0-1) advanced to their first state championship game in the program’s nine-year history, with freshman keeper Hazel Huxford stopping three penalties in the shootout to secure the victory over Banks (13-4).
Banks also was seeking its first trip to the final. Teagan Henderson made three saves in regulation and two in the shootout.
Freshman Maddie Duninger gave the Cobras the lead six minutes into the game with her fourth goal of the season. Olivia Bunke squared the match 10 minutes into the second half.
Catlin Gabel 1, Valley Catholic 0
The past two years, these teams squared off in the state final, but this time, they met in Southwest Portland, and the defending champion Eagles (15-2-1) advanced to their ninth consecutive title match and 25th overall thanks to an 11th-minute goal by Annika Sirtori and four saves by Sydney Perlewitz.
Coach Chris Dorough praised his back four of Sammy Wells, Lauren Kim, Elise Kim and Eleanor Hall for “putting in their best shift of the season to preserve the shutout.”
The Valiants, who won the title in 2022, finished 12-4-2.
