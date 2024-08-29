Oregon high school volleyball: 2024 preseason all-state team
The high school sports season is ready to kick off in Oregon, so SBLive Oregon is presenting our preseason picks for all-classification, all-state teams in various sports.
Here is the SBLive Oregon preseason all-state volleyball team.
First team
Outside hitters
Madi Andrews, Nelson, junior
Andrews finished with 506 kills and 111 aces last season. She made the 6A all-state second team and led the Hawks to a third-place finish at the state tournament.
Emma Brewer, Salem Academy, junior
The reigning 2A player of the year smashed 752 kills — most of any returning player in the state — and had 441 digs last year for the Crusaders, who will try to return to the top of the mountain after their bid for a three-peat ended in a five-set final last November.
Giana Elgarico, Marist Catholic, senior
Elgarico is a beach volleyball standout who shined indoors for the Spartans last season, sharing 4A player of the year honors and recording 28 kills and nine digs in the state final to lift the program to its first title since 1999.
Paige Thies, Oregon City, senior
The University of Arizona commit and Gatorade player of the year has had quite the impact on the Pioneers, powering them to within an eyelash of their first 6A state championship last fall and leading them with 404 kills (.396 hitting percentage), 125 digs and 35 aces.
Middle blockers
Cali Bitzer, Mazama, junior
Bitzer returned from a broken collarbone that derailed her freshman season to win Skyline Conference player of the year honors last year and lead the Vikings to a fifth-place finish at the 4A state tournament.
Alexa Gugliotta, Crater, senior
Gugliotta’s 89 blocks last season are the most of any returning player in the state. The 5A first-team all-state selection and Oregon Tech commit will try to help the Comets improve upon their fifth-place state finish of 2023.
Jada Johnson, Jesuit, junior
Johnson, a second-team 6A all-state selection, hit .301 with 88 kills, 46 blocks and 22 aces (.928 serving percentage) during the regular season and had four blocks in the Crusaders’ five-set victory over Oregon City in last year’s state championship match.
Right-side hitter
Addy Emerson, Valley Catholic, senior
Emerson went from a second-team all-Lewis and Clark League selection as a sophomore to earning league player of the year and first-team 3A all-state honors as a junior, finishing the regular season hitting .287 with 245 kills, 194 digs and 68 aces.
Setters
Lily Mae Buerkle, McDaniel, junior
This University of Washington commit should break through on the statewide scene this fall after making the all-PIL first team as a sophomore and having a tremendous club season with North Pacific Juniors.
Lexi Herber, Western Christian, senior
Herber, a first-team 2A all-state selection, finished with 804 assists in her first season after transferring from Salem Academy, teaming with sophomore twin sisters Avery and Addison to lead the Pioneers to a program-best third-place finish at the state tournament.
Kamden Mitchell, Crescent Valley, senior
Mitchell has been the guiding force behind the back-to-back 5A state champion Raiders. She had 535 assists (and just nine ball-handling errors in 1,310 attempts), 118 kills, 34 aces (.969 serving percentage), 159 digs and 41 blocks last year. She has committed to Oregon for indoor and beach volleyball.
Liberos / Defensive specialists
Addy Azavedo, Jesuit, senior
Azavedo has been the spine of the Crusaders defense the past two seasons, leading the team last year with 236 digs and 55 aces and dishing out 90 assists to help them win their first 6A state title since 2019.
Brooke Braude, Bend, senior
Braude, a 5A all-state honorable mention selection last season, is one of four starters returning for the Lava Bears as they seek to reach the state final for a third consecutive year in search of their first title since 2017.
All-around
Brooke Friesen, Sprague, sophomore
Friesen, the younger sister of two-time 6A all-state hitter Sidney Friesen (now at Western Oregon), kicked off her career by making the all-Central Valley Conference first team as a freshman, finishing with 354 kills and 63 blocks while splitting setting and right-side hitting duties with senior Evie Morrisette.
Second team
Outside hitters
Alyssa Baird, Portland Christian, senior
Reese Kincaid, Central Catholic, junior
Tatum Montiel, Marshfield, senior
Sadie Ross, Jesuit, junior
Middle blockers
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford, junior
Taelyn Bentley, Crescent Valley, senior
Audra Rose, St. Paul, senior
Right-side hitter
Danica Huntoon, Crater, senior
Setters
Ava Ainsworth, Marshfield, senior
Jackie Carle, Jesuit, senior
Kamree Orizotti, South Salem, senior
Liberos / Defensive specialists
Mady Lebeck, Westview, sophomore
Addy Witt, Tigard, junior
