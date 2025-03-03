Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, schedule, game times, scores
It's playoffs season in Oregon high school boys basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.
Here are the 2025 Oregon high school boys basketball playoff matchups and brackets entering Round 1 in 6A, 5A and 4A and the state quarterfinals in 3A, 2A and 1A.
OREGON (OSAA) HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
(1) Mannahouse Academy vs. (8) Dufur
Thursday, March 6
1:30 p.m.
Baker High School
(4) Sherman vs. (5) North Douglas
Thursday, March 6
3:15 p.m.
Baker High School
(3) Nixyaawii vs. (6) Country Christian
Thursday, March 6
6:30 p.m.
Baker High School
(2) Crane vs. (10) Days Creek
Thursday, March 6
8:15 p.m.
Baker High School
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
(1) Western Christian vs. (8) East Linn Christian
Thursday, March 6
1:30 p.m.
Pendleton Convention Center
(4) Trinity Lutheran vs. (5) Regis
Thursday, March 6
3:15 p.m.
Pendleton Convention Center
(3) Oakland vs. (6) Stanfield
Thursday, March 6
6:30 p.m.
Pendleton Convention Center
(2) Portland Christian vs. (10) Salem Academy
Thursday, March 6
8:15 p.m.
Pendleton Convention Center
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
(1) Westside Christian vs. (8) Banks
Thursday, March 6
1:30 p.m.
Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)
(5) Oregon Episcopal vs. (13) De La Salle North Catholic
Thursday, March 6
3:15 p.m.
Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)
(3) Valley Catholic vs. (6) Cascade Christian
Thursday, March 6
6:30 p.m.
Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)
(2) Pleasant Hill vs. (10) Creswell
Thursday, March 6
8:15 p.m.
Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)
CLASS 4A
Round 1
(1) Cascade vs. (16) St. Helens
Saturday, March 8
Time TBA
Cascade High School (Turner)
(8) Seaside vs. (9) Philomath
Saturday, March 8
6 p.m.
Seaside High School
(5) Baker vs. (12) The Dalles
Saturday, March 8
4 p.m.
Baker High School (Baker City)
(4) Crook County vs. (13) Hidden Valley
Saturday, March 8
Time TBA
Crook County High School (Prineville)
(3) Marist Catholic vs. (14) Mazama
Saturday, March 8
3 p.m.
Marist Catholic High School (Eugene)
(6) Madras vs. (11) Scappoose
Saturday, March 8
Time TBA
Madras High School
(7) Phoenix vs. (10) Newport
Saturday, March 8
3 p.m.
Phoenix High School
(2) Marshfield vs. (15) La Grande
Saturday, March 8
Time TBA
Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)
CLASS 6A
Round 1
(1) Barlow vs. (32) Forest Grove
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Barlow High School (Gresham)
(16) McNary vs. (17) Clackamas
Wednesday, March 5
Time TBA
McNary High School (Keizer)
(9) Oregon City vs. (24) Sunset
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Oregon City High School
(8) Sprague vs. (25) Century
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Sprague High School (Salem)
(5) Southridge vs. (28) Grants Pass
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Southridge High School (Beaverton)
(12) West Salem vs. (21) Benson
Wednesday, March 5
Time TBA
West Salem High School
(13) Sherwood vs. (20) South Eugene
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Sherwood High School
(4) West Linn vs. (29) Cleveland
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
West Linn High School
(3) Central Catholic vs. (30) Tigard
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Central Catholic High School (Southeast Portland)
(14) Grant vs. (19) Mountainside
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Grant High School (Northeast Portland)
(11) Jesuit vs. (22) Gresham
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Jesuit High School (Southwest Portland)
(6) Nelson vs. (27) Lake Oswego
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Nelson High School (Happy Valley)
(7) Westview vs. (26) Lakeridge
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Westview High School (Northwest Portland)
(10) Roosevelt vs. (23) North Medford
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Roosevelt High School (North Portland)
(15) Sheldon vs. (18) South Salem
Wednesday, March 5
6:45 p.m.
Sheldon High School (Eugene)
(2) Tualatin vs. (31) Sandy
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Tualatin High School
