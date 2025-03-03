High School

Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, schedule, game times, scores

Trey Price and West Linn will take on Cleveland in a 6A first-round game Wednesday.
It's playoffs season in Oregon high school boys basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.

Here are the 2025 Oregon high school boys basketball playoff matchups and brackets entering Round 1 in 6A, 5A and 4A and the state quarterfinals in 3A, 2A and 1A.

OREGON (OSAA) HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

(1) Mannahouse Academy vs. (8) Dufur

Thursday, March 6

1:30 p.m.

Baker High School

(4) Sherman vs. (5) North Douglas

Thursday, March 6

3:15 p.m.

Baker High School

(3) Nixyaawii vs. (6) Country Christian

Thursday, March 6

6:30 p.m.

Baker High School

(2) Crane vs. (10) Days Creek

Thursday, March 6

8:15 p.m.

Baker High School

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

(1) Western Christian vs. (8) East Linn Christian

Thursday, March 6

1:30 p.m.

Pendleton Convention Center

(4) Trinity Lutheran vs. (5) Regis

Thursday, March 6

3:15 p.m.

Pendleton Convention Center

(3) Oakland vs. (6) Stanfield

Thursday, March 6

6:30 p.m.

Pendleton Convention Center

(2) Portland Christian vs. (10) Salem Academy

Thursday, March 6

8:15 p.m.

Pendleton Convention Center

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

(1) Westside Christian vs. (8) Banks

Thursday, March 6

1:30 p.m.

Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)

(5) Oregon Episcopal vs. (13) De La Salle North Catholic

Thursday, March 6

3:15 p.m.

Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)

(3) Valley Catholic vs. (6) Cascade Christian

Thursday, March 6

6:30 p.m.

Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)

(2) Pleasant Hill vs. (10) Creswell

Thursday, March 6

8:15 p.m.

Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)

CLASS 4A

Round 1

(1) Cascade vs. (16) St. Helens

Saturday, March 8

Time TBA

Cascade High School (Turner)

(8) Seaside vs. (9) Philomath

Saturday, March 8

6 p.m.

Seaside High School

(5) Baker vs. (12) The Dalles

Saturday, March 8

4 p.m.

Baker High School (Baker City)

(4) Crook County vs. (13) Hidden Valley

Saturday, March 8

Time TBA

Crook County High School (Prineville)

(3) Marist Catholic vs. (14) Mazama

Saturday, March 8

3 p.m.

Marist Catholic High School (Eugene)

(6) Madras vs. (11) Scappoose

Saturday, March 8

Time TBA

Madras High School

(7) Phoenix vs. (10) Newport

Saturday, March 8

3 p.m.

Phoenix High School

(2) Marshfield vs. (15) La Grande

Saturday, March 8

Time TBA

Marshfield High School (Coos Bay)

CLASS 6A

Round 1

(1) Barlow vs. (32) Forest Grove

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Barlow High School (Gresham)

(16) McNary vs. (17) Clackamas

Wednesday, March 5

Time TBA

McNary High School (Keizer)

(9) Oregon City vs. (24) Sunset

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Oregon City High School

(8) Sprague vs. (25) Century

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Sprague High School (Salem)

(5) Southridge vs. (28) Grants Pass

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Southridge High School (Beaverton)

(12) West Salem vs. (21) Benson

Wednesday, March 5

Time TBA

West Salem High School

(13) Sherwood vs. (20) South Eugene

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Sherwood High School

(4) West Linn vs. (29) Cleveland

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

West Linn High School

(3) Central Catholic vs. (30) Tigard

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Central Catholic High School (Southeast Portland)

(14) Grant vs. (19) Mountainside

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Grant High School (Northeast Portland)

(11) Jesuit vs. (22) Gresham

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Jesuit High School (Southwest Portland)

(6) Nelson vs. (27) Lake Oswego

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Nelson High School (Happy Valley)

(7) Westview vs. (26) Lakeridge

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Westview High School (Northwest Portland)

(10) Roosevelt vs. (23) North Medford

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Roosevelt High School (North Portland)

(15) Sheldon vs. (18) South Salem

Wednesday, March 5

6:45 p.m.

Sheldon High School (Eugene)

(2) Tualatin vs. (31) Sandy

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Tualatin High School

