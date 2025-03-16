Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball state tournaments: Saturday's scores, stars in 6A, 5A, 4A trophy games
The final day of the high school basketball season took place Saturday at three sites in the 2025 Oregon (OSAA) boys basketball state tournaments.
Below are the top performers and final scores from Saturday’s trophy games.
Class 4A
Isaiah Jones, Baker
Did the Bulldogs senior cement 4A player of the year honors for the second consecutive season? His 25 points and 10 rebounds lifted Baker to back-to-back titles with a 64-46 victory over Marshfield.
Luke Jackson, Marshfield
The senior had 12 points and seven rebounds in his final high school game.
Rasean Jones, Baker
The junior finished with eight points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Steel Carpenter, Marshfield
The senior closed his final season with another strong performance, finishing with 18 points and four steals.
Gabriel Lopez, Crook County
The junior made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points to help the Cowboys win the fourth-place trophy by beating Phoenix 64-25.
Jace Jonas, Crook County
The junior scored a game-high 16 points, making three 3-pointers, and handed out three assists.
Kaiden Ford, Cascade
The senior guard scored a tournament-best 39 points with nine rebounds and five steals to lead the Cougars to the third-place trophy.
Jordan Beals, Mazama
The senior recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings, who placed fifth after a 67-57 loss to Cascade.
Landon Knox, Cascade
The senior made three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Ryan Hayden, Mazama
The senior led the Vikings with 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting.
Class 5A
Cole Hammack, Wilsonville
The senior guard had 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals as the Wildcats won the third-place trophy, beating Northwest Oregon Conference rival Canby 61-48.
Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville
The senior post led the Wildcats with 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go with seven rebounds and three assists.
Jaxon Lawson, Canby
The junior had a game-high 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Cougars.
Gavin Aguilar, West Albany
The senior led three Bulldogs in double figures with 14 points, adding six rebounds and three assists in their 58-47 win over Thurston to finish fourth.
Lucas LaBounty, Thurston
The junior scored a game-high 20 points, making four 3-pointers and going 7 for 10 from the field with eight rebounds.
Owen Hopkins, West Albany
The senior closed his career by scoring 13 points with four assists and four steals.
Paul Skoro, La Salle Prep
The senior guard finished with 11 points — none bigger than the free throw he made with 2 seconds left to break a 56-56 tie — and had five assists as the Falcons dethroned Summit 57-56.
Ryder Grieb, Summit
The senior had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Storm.
Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep
Sheffield didn’t score in the Falcons’ victory over Summit in the boys soccer state final, but he had a game-high 20 points with six rebounds and four steals in their victory in the boys basketball final.
Will Manfredi, Summit
The senior scored a game-high 17 points, including the tying free throw with 3 seconds left.
Class 6A
Anthony Best, Sprague
The senior closed out the Olympians’ best showing at the state tournament with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting and seven rebounds in their 67-61 win over Tualatin to place fourth.
Blake Hills, Barlow
The senior made four 3-pointers for all 12 of his points, helping the Bruins win the first state championship in program history by beating Jesuit 61-55.
Brayden Barron, Barlow
The Portland State signee led the Bruins with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, nine rebounds and three assists.
Jalen Atkins, Barlow
The senior guard made up for an off-night shooting by hitting 6 of 8 free throws in the final 1:13 to ice the Bruins’ victory, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Gavin Gross, West Linn
The senior scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and had three steals as the Lions wrapped up third place with a 60-53 win over Westview.
Jalen Snook, West Linn
The senior made 6 of 11 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 22 points in his final high school game.
James Kefgen, Westview
The senior led the Wildcats with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Jarod Stanley, Sprague
The senior scored 19 points as the Olympians posted their best finish at the state tournament.
Jemai Lake, Tualatin
The junior capped his season with a game-high 24 points and three assists before fouling out.
Joe Stimpson, Jesuit
The junior finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the Crusaders.
Nolan Keeney, Tualatin
In his final game before heading to BYU to play football, the senior had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Patrick Kilfoil, Jesuit
The senior closed his career with a game-high 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting to go with seven rebounds before fouling out.
Saturday’s scores
Class 4A
At Forest Grove High School
Fourth-sixth place game
Crook County 64, Phoenix 25
Third-fifth place game
Cascade 67, Mazama 57
Championship
Baker 64, Marshfield 46
Class 5A
At Linfield University, McMinnville
Fourth-sixth place game
West Albany 58, Thurston 47
Third-fifth place game
Wilsonville 61, Canby 48
Championship
La Salle Prep 57, Summit 56
Class 6A
At Chiles Center, Portland
Fourth-sixth place game
Sprague 67, Tualatin 61
Third-fifth place game
West Linn 60, Westview 53
Championship
Barlow 61, Jesuit 55
More boys basketball
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App