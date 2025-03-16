High School

Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball state tournaments: Saturday's scores, stars in 6A, 5A, 4A trophy games

The top performers and final scores from Saturday’s trophy games at the Oregon 6A, 5A and 4A boys basketball state tournaments

René Ferrán

Barlow celebrates its first OSAA Class 6A boys basketball state championship Saturday night.
Barlow celebrates its first OSAA Class 6A boys basketball state championship Saturday night. / René Ferrán

The final day of the high school basketball season took place Saturday at three sites in the 2025 Oregon (OSAA) boys basketball state tournaments.

Below are the top performers and final scores from Saturday’s trophy games.

Class 4A

Isaiah Jones, Baker

Did the Bulldogs senior cement 4A player of the year honors for the second consecutive season? His 25 points and 10 rebounds lifted Baker to back-to-back titles with a 64-46 victory over Marshfield.

Luke Jackson, Marshfield

The senior had 12 points and seven rebounds in his final high school game.

Rasean Jones, Baker

The junior finished with eight points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Steel Carpenter, Marshfield

The senior closed his final season with another strong performance, finishing with 18 points and four steals.

Gabriel Lopez, Crook County

The junior made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points to help the Cowboys win the fourth-place trophy by beating Phoenix 64-25.

Jace Jonas, Crook County

The junior scored a game-high 16 points, making three 3-pointers, and handed out three assists. 

Kaiden Ford, Cascade

The senior guard scored a tournament-best 39 points with nine rebounds and five steals to lead the Cougars to the third-place trophy.

Jordan Beals, Mazama

The senior recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings, who placed fifth after a 67-57 loss to Cascade.

Landon Knox, Cascade

The senior made three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Ryan Hayden, Mazama

The senior led the Vikings with 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

Class 5A

Cole Hammack, Wilsonville

The senior guard had 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals as the Wildcats won the third-place trophy, beating Northwest Oregon Conference rival Canby 61-48.

Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville

The senior post led the Wildcats with 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go with seven rebounds and three assists.

Jaxon Lawson, Canby

The junior had a game-high 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Cougars.

Gavin Aguilar, West Albany

The senior led three Bulldogs in double figures with 14 points, adding six rebounds and three assists in their 58-47 win over Thurston to finish fourth.

Lucas LaBounty, Thurston

The junior scored a game-high 20 points, making four 3-pointers and going 7 for 10 from the field with eight rebounds.

Owen Hopkins, West Albany

The senior closed his career by scoring 13 points with four assists and four steals.

Paul Skoro, La Salle Prep

The senior guard finished with 11 points — none bigger than the free throw he made with 2 seconds left to break a 56-56 tie — and had five assists as the Falcons dethroned Summit 57-56.

Ryder Grieb, Summit

The senior had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Storm.

Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep

Sheffield didn’t score in the Falcons’ victory over Summit in the boys soccer state final, but he had a game-high 20 points with six rebounds and four steals in their victory in the boys basketball final.

Will Manfredi, Summit

The senior scored a game-high 17 points, including the tying free throw with 3 seconds left.

Class 6A

Anthony Best, Sprague

The senior closed out the Olympians’ best showing at the state tournament with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting and seven rebounds in their 67-61 win over Tualatin to place fourth.

Blake Hills, Barlow

The senior made four 3-pointers for all 12 of his points, helping the Bruins win the first state championship in program history by beating Jesuit 61-55.

Brayden Barron, Barlow

The Portland State signee led the Bruins with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, nine rebounds and three assists.

Jalen Atkins, Barlow

The senior guard made up for an off-night shooting by hitting 6 of 8 free throws in the final 1:13 to ice the Bruins’ victory, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Gavin Gross, West Linn

The senior scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and had three steals as the Lions wrapped up third place with a 60-53 win over Westview.

Jalen Snook, West Linn

The senior made 6 of 11 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 22 points in his final high school game.

James Kefgen, Westview

The senior led the Wildcats with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Jarod Stanley, Sprague

The senior scored 19 points as the Olympians posted their best finish at the state tournament.

Jemai Lake, Tualatin

The junior capped his season with a game-high 24 points and three assists before fouling out.

Joe Stimpson, Jesuit

The junior finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the Crusaders.

Nolan Keeney, Tualatin

In his final game before heading to BYU to play football, the senior had 12 points and 12 rebounds. 

Patrick Kilfoil, Jesuit

The senior closed his career with a game-high 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting to go with seven rebounds before fouling out.

Saturday’s scores

Class 4A

At Forest Grove High School

Fourth-sixth place game

Crook County 64, Phoenix 25

Third-fifth place game

Cascade 67, Mazama 57

Championship

Baker 64, Marshfield 46

Class 5A

At Linfield University, McMinnville

Fourth-sixth place game

West Albany 58, Thurston 47

Third-fifth place game

Wilsonville 61, Canby 48

Championship

La Salle Prep 57, Summit 56

Class 6A

At Chiles Center, Portland

Fourth-sixth place game

Sprague 67, Tualatin 61

Third-fifth place game

West Linn 60, Westview 53

Championship

Barlow 61, Jesuit 55

More boys basketball

feed

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published |Modified
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Oregon