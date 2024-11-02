Oregon (OSAA) high school football playoff matchups in 6A, 5A, 4A
The playoff fields were finalized Friday in 6A, 5A and 4A Oregon high school football.
Here are next week's first-round playoff matchups:
6A Championship Bracket
First round
No. 9 Tualatin (6-3) at No. 8 Mountainside (7-2)
Winner to play No. 1 Lake Oswego (9-0)
No. 10 Nelson (7-2) at No. 7 Sherwood (7-2)
Winner to play No. 2 West Linn (8-1)
No. 11 Clackamas (6-3) at No. 6 Sprague (8-1)
Winner to play No. 3 Sheldon (9-0)
No. 12 Wells (7-2) at No. 5 Central Catholic (9-0)
Winner to play No. 4 Lakeridge (7-2)
6A Playoff Bracket
First round
No. 28 Jefferson (4-5) at No. 13 South Medford (5-4)
No. 27 Roosevelt (4-5) at No. 14 North Medford (5-4)
No. 26 Liberty (4-5) at No. 15 Jesuit (7-2)
No. 25 Oregon City (1-8) at No. 16 Newberg (4-5)
No. 24 Sunset (3-6) at No. 17 Grants Pass (5-4)
No. 23 Westview (4-5) at No. 18 West Salem (5-4)
No. 22 Lincoln (6-3) at No. 19 Tigard (2-7)
No. 21 McMinnville (4-5) at No. 20 Sandy (5-4)
5A Championship Bracket
First round
No. 16 La Salle Prep (6-3) at No. 1 Silverton (8-1)
No. 15 Thurston (7-2) at No. 2 Mountain View (9-0)
No. 14 Hood River Valley (7-2) at No. 3 Dallas (8-1)
No. 13 Central (7-2) at No. 4 Churchill (8-1)
No. 12 Bend (6-3) at No. 5 Wilsonville (7-2)
No. 11 Hillsboro (7-2) at No. 6 West Albany (7-2)
No. 10 Lebanon (6-3) at No. 7 Glencoe (7-2)
No. 9 Willamette (8-1) at No. 8 Summit (5-4)
4A Championship Bracket
First round
No. 16 Gladstone (4-5) at No. 1 Marist Catholic (8-1)
No. 15 Molalla (4-5) at No. 2 Cascade (8-1)
No. 14 Seaside (5-4) at No. 3 Henley (8-1)
No. 13 Tillamook (5-4) at No. 4 Crook County (9-0)
No. 12 Hidden Valley (4-5) at No. 5 Scappoose (8-1)
No. 11 La Grande (5-4) at No. 6 Philomath (7-2)
No. 10 Mazama (5-4) at No. 7 Pendleton (6-3)
No. 9 Stayton (6-3) at No. 8 Estacada (5-4)
