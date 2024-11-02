High School

Oregon (OSAA) high school football playoff matchups in 6A, 5A, 4A

Lake Oswego, West Linn, Sheldon and Lakeridge earn first-round byes in the 6A Championship Bracket

Ethan Uecker had a five-yard touchdown catch for Lake Oswego late in the second quarter of the Lakers' rivalry win against Lakeridge on Friday at Lake Oswego High School.
The playoff fields were finalized Friday in 6A, 5A and 4A Oregon high school football.

Here are next week's first-round playoff matchups:

6A Championship Bracket

First round

No. 9 Tualatin (6-3) at No. 8 Mountainside (7-2)

Winner to play No. 1 Lake Oswego (9-0)

No. 10 Nelson (7-2) at No. 7 Sherwood (7-2)

Winner to play No. 2 West Linn (8-1)

No. 11 Clackamas (6-3) at No. 6 Sprague (8-1)

Winner to play No. 3 Sheldon (9-0)

No. 12 Wells (7-2) at No. 5 Central Catholic (9-0)

Winner to play No. 4 Lakeridge (7-2)

6A Playoff Bracket

First round

No. 28 Jefferson (4-5) at No. 13 South Medford (5-4)

No. 27 Roosevelt (4-5) at No. 14 North Medford (5-4)

No. 26 Liberty (4-5) at No. 15 Jesuit (7-2)

No. 25 Oregon City (1-8) at No. 16 Newberg (4-5)

No. 24 Sunset (3-6) at No. 17 Grants Pass (5-4)

No. 23 Westview (4-5) at No. 18 West Salem (5-4)

No. 22 Lincoln (6-3) at No. 19 Tigard (2-7)

No. 21 McMinnville (4-5) at No. 20 Sandy (5-4)

5A Championship Bracket

First round

No. 16 La Salle Prep (6-3) at No. 1 Silverton (8-1)

No. 15 Thurston (7-2) at No. 2 Mountain View (9-0)

No. 14 Hood River Valley (7-2) at No. 3 Dallas (8-1)

No. 13 Central (7-2) at No. 4 Churchill (8-1)

No. 12 Bend (6-3) at No. 5 Wilsonville (7-2)

No. 11 Hillsboro (7-2) at No. 6 West Albany (7-2)

No. 10 Lebanon (6-3) at No. 7 Glencoe (7-2)

No. 9 Willamette (8-1) at No. 8 Summit (5-4)

4A Championship Bracket

First round

No. 16 Gladstone (4-5) at No. 1 Marist Catholic (8-1)

No. 15 Molalla (4-5) at No. 2 Cascade (8-1)

No. 14 Seaside (5-4) at No. 3 Henley (8-1)

No. 13 Tillamook (5-4) at No. 4 Crook County (9-0)

No. 12 Hidden Valley (4-5) at No. 5 Scappoose (8-1)

No. 11 La Grande (5-4) at No. 6 Philomath (7-2)

No. 10 Mazama (5-4) at No. 7 Pendleton (6-3)

No. 9 Stayton (6-3) at No. 8 Estacada (5-4)

