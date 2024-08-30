Top tight ends in Oregon high school football
You recently read our list of 200 players we can’t wait to see in action during the 2024 Oregon high school football season.
But that list hardly scratched the surface of players to watch throughout the state. As the season prepares for kickoff, we’re taking a deeper, position-by-position look at Oregon’s top players.
In this list, we focus on the tight ends. Who are the top tight ends in Oregon high school football? After you read our list, let us know of any players you think should be added.
TOP TIGHT ENDS IN OREGON
AJ Reverman, Lincoln, senior
Reverman is a jack-of-all-trades for the Cardinals, playing tight end, running back, outside linebacker and free safety. As a junior, he made the all-PIL first team on defense and second team on offense.
Andreas Nicolaidis, Central Catholic, junior
Nicolaidis broke through as a sophomore, catching 16 passes in the Rams’ balanced passing attack for 230 yards and two touchdowns and receiving 6A all-state honorable mention. His ascendancy continued during the offseason, and he ranks No. 4 among the state’s class of 2026 recruits according to 247Sports, with offers from Colorado State, UNLV and Wake Forest.
Andrew Taufaasau, Central, senior
Taufaasau began last season as the Panthers quarterback, but he switched to tight end midway through their Week 2 game against Corvallis, and by season’s end, he was an all-Mid-Willamette Conference honorable mention selection with 21 catches for 369 yards and a touchdown.
Baron Naone, West Linn, senior
Naone has sat atop the state’s recruiting rankings since breaking through during the summer before his junior season, retaining that spot after a stellar campaign for which he received 6A all-state second-team recognition as an edge rusher. His future is at tight end, where he caught 10 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown last year as the No. 2 behind Gus Donnerberg (now at Idaho). Naone committed to Oregon State last summer, then had a change of heart and committed to the University of Washington in June.
Brody Kuenzi, Silverton, senior
Kuenzi, a 5A all-state honorable mention selection, finished the 2023 season with 26 catches for 413 yards. He had three touchdown catches in the playoffs during the Foxes’ run to the state semifinals.
Cal Robbins, Douglas, sophomore
Robbins is a fast-rising prospect in Southern Oregon and figures to make a big impact for the 3A Trojans this season.
Cody Siegner, Crane, senior
The 6-foot-7, 225-pounder is a two-way first-team 1A eight-man all-state selection who last year led the Mustangs to their first state final since 2016 and committed to Oregon State in June as one of the state’s top recruits (Rivals No. 2, On3 No. 4, 247Sports No. 13). He’s led the Mustangs to three consecutive boys basketball state titles.
Charlie Dexter, Churchill, junior
Dexter is another up-and-coming prospect. He made the all-Midwestern League honorable mention list as a sophomore, when he caught seven passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Cole Newton, Tualatin, junior
Newton spent most of his sophomore season shining on the JV squad, biding his time behind all-Three Rivers League tight end Tyson Hunt. Newton had one varsity catch, but with Hunt off to Montana Tech, expect Newton to break through in the Timberwolves’ fast-paced passing attack this year.
Connor Johnston, Grants Pass, senior
Johnston received all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention as a junior, catching 10 passes for 105 yards for the Cavemen.
Damick Eddy, Vale, senior
Eddy made the 3A all-state list on both sides of the ball for the Vikings last year, earning first-team honors on offense and second-team on defense after helping them reach the state quarterfinals.
Dasan Jackson, South Medford, senior
Jackson joined Johnston on the all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention list primarily for his blocking ability. He caught two passes for 32 yards in the run-heavy Panthers offense.
Derrick Johnson, Dallas, senior
Johnson, a second-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference selection, helped the Dragons reach the 5A state playoffs last season.
Drew Miller, Barlow, sophomore
With 21 Bruins having graduated, there are plenty of openings for players to take on bigger roles. First-year coach Steven Andreen called Miller “a kid who can stretch the field but also gets after it at the point of contact.”
Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, senior
Fee doesn’t get a lot of targets in the Wildcats’ deep receiving corps, but the second-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference selection caught 10 passes for 73 yards and three touchdowns last year for the 5A state champions.
Gabe Allise-Jester, Lebanon, senior
Allise-Jester last season played alongside 5A all-state second-team tight end Hayden George and earned all-Mid-Willamette Conference honorable mention.
Grady Keljo, Jesuit, senior
Keljo has missed the past two seasons because of a torn ACL suffered as a sophomore, but he’s 100% healthy now, and Crusaders coach Ken Potter expects big things from him.
Hudson Whipple, West Salem, senior
A second-team all-South Central Football Conference selection a year ago, the 6-5, 225-pounder should get more touches this season for the Titans.
Jace Sibernagel, Culver, senior
Silbernagel last year ranked among 2A leaders in receiving yards (1,020) and earned all-state honorable mention.
Kale Hubert, Stayton, senior
Hubert made the 4A all-state second team at linebacker last season, when he finished eighth in the state with 84 tackles for the Eagles, and he received honorable mention at tight end (eight catches for 92 yards as primarily a blocking threat).
Kye Fixter, Valley Catholic, sophomore
Fixter received limited action as a freshman, but Valiants coach Michael Snyder watched him hit the weight room over the summer and transform himself into one of the team’s most physical players. “He is really going to help our run game but also help us spread the ball around with the pass game,” Snyder said.
Langston Belding, Mountain View, senior
Belding played behind standouts on both sides of the ball for the 5A finalist Cougars last year, catching one pass and making four tackles in limited action. Mountain View coach Brian Crum called Belding someone “who the state needs to watch this year on both sides. Langston gets open all the time and can get after the quarterback.”
Max Walker, Banks, senior
As a junior, Walker was a second-team 3A all-state selection on defense for state runner-up Banks, recording 38 tackles (five for loss), six interceptions, eight pass breakups and six quarterback hurries. He caught 43 passes for 570 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Sam Hunt, Jesuit, senior
Hunt last season made the all-Metro League second team on both sides of the ball. He caught five passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Seager Milholen, Central Catholic, sophomore
Milholen, a 6-7, 235-pound transfer from GSHL 4A champion Camas, arrives in Southeast Portland with offers from UNLV and the University of California.
Sid Holmes, Wells, senior
Coming off a promising sophomore season, Holmes was poised for an even bigger junior year — until he tore his ACL on the opening kickoff of the season. “He has recovered, is healthy and confident, and will undoubtedly make up for lost time this season,” said Guardians assistant coach Robby Scharf.
Tristan Gomez, Ontario, senior
Gomez earned 4A all-state honorable mention on both sides of the ball as a junior, catching 10 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns and making 23 tackles (nine for loss) and three sacks and forcing two fumbles.
Vinny Arnold, West Salem, junior
Arnold is poised to have a breakthrough season for the Titans after being named one of the Northwest’s top 10 tight ends by Prep Redzone.
Will Johnson, Siuslaw, junior
Johnson was a 3A all-state honorable mention selection as a sophomore, catching a team-high 18 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 513 yards and seven scores.
Zev Reynolds, Glencoe, senior
Reynolds last season was a second-team all-Pacific Conference selection at tight end (seven catches for 49 yards) and made the honorable mention list at defensive end.
