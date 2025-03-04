High School

Oregon West Conference boys basketball 2024-25: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Cascade senior Landon Knox is the Oregon West Conference boys basketball player of the year.
OREGON WEST CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL 2024-25

Player of the year

Landon Knox, Cascade

Defensive player of the year

Aaidyn Bokuro, Newport

Coach of the year

Blake Ecker, Philomath

First team

Landon Knox, Cascade, senior

Kaiden Ford, Cascade, senior

Cade Hartenstein, North Marion, junior

Aaidyn Bokuro, Newport, junior

Rory Barber, Newport, senior

Ethan Whieldon, Stayton, senior

Second team

Ean Dillingham, Stayton, senior

Caleb Russell, Philomath, senior

Reece Hartenstein, North Marion, senior

Logan Matthews, Philomath, senior

Zach Powers, Philomath, senior

Honorable mention

Easton Herrmann, Newport, junior

Elijah Kuenzi, Stayton, senior

Hunter Anundi, Cascade, senior

Bradyn McClure, Sweet Home, sophomore

Tanner Starbuck, Stayton, senior

Cruz Shank, Cascade, senior

Ruben Reyes, Stayton, junior

Ethan Bruns, Newport, senior

