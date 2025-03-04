Oregon West Conference boys basketball 2024-25: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Oregon West Conference boys basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024-25 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
OREGON WEST CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL 2024-25
Player of the year
Landon Knox, Cascade
Defensive player of the year
Aaidyn Bokuro, Newport
Coach of the year
Blake Ecker, Philomath
First team
Landon Knox, Cascade, senior
Kaiden Ford, Cascade, senior
Cade Hartenstein, North Marion, junior
Aaidyn Bokuro, Newport, junior
Rory Barber, Newport, senior
Ethan Whieldon, Stayton, senior
Second team
Ean Dillingham, Stayton, senior
Caleb Russell, Philomath, senior
Reece Hartenstein, North Marion, senior
Logan Matthews, Philomath, senior
Zach Powers, Philomath, senior
Honorable mention
Easton Herrmann, Newport, junior
Elijah Kuenzi, Stayton, senior
Hunter Anundi, Cascade, senior
Bradyn McClure, Sweet Home, sophomore
Tanner Starbuck, Stayton, senior
Cruz Shank, Cascade, senior
Ruben Reyes, Stayton, junior
Ethan Bruns, Newport, senior
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App