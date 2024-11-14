Oregon West Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Oregon West Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
OREGON WEST CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER 2024
Player of the year
Addison Samuell, Stayton
Coach of the year
Chris Shields, Stayton
First team
Addison Samuell, Stayton, senior
Juruen Delgado, North Marion, sophomore
Josue Lomeli Marin, North Marion, senior
Johnny Garcia, Stayton, junior
Nick Pelayo, Stayton, junior
Damien Vallejo, North Marion, sophomore
Silas Pittman, Philomath, senior
Salvador Magana, Newport, senior
D Ruben Bell, Stayton, sophomore
D Jahir Delgado, North Marion, senior
GK Roman Gould, Stayton, senior
Second team
Juan Pablo Nieves, Newport, junior
Sam Hernandez, Philomath, freshman
Miguel Ceballos, Stayton, sophomore
Jack Simmons, Sweet Home, senior
Julian Cabrera, Cascade, freshman
Christian Delgado, North Marion, sophomore
Anthony Lopez Herrera, Cascade, sophomore
Edwyn Perez, Stayton, sophomore
D Diego Romero, Newport, junior
D Jacob Hernandez, Philomath, sophomore
GK Jake McGaughy, Philomath, junior
Honorable mention
Ivan Ogden, Sweet Home, senior
Becker Willis, Newport, junior
Isaiah Dixon, Stayton, junior
Norberto Navarro, Stayton, senior
Marcos Mejia, North Marion, junior
Lukas Hernandez, Philomath, junior
Lane Baker, Cascade, senior
D Jose Navarro, Stayton, sophomore
D Drew Baker, Cascade, senior
D Caleb Babcock, Philomath, junior
D Cash Bell, Newport, sophomore
D Luke Bomar, North Marion, junior
GK Jaiden Ortiz, North Marion, freshman
GK Jackson Recinos, Newport, freshman
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App