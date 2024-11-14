High School

Oregon West Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Player of the year

Addison Samuell, Stayton

Coach of the year

Chris Shields, Stayton

First team

Addison Samuell, Stayton, senior

Juruen Delgado, North Marion, sophomore

Josue Lomeli Marin, North Marion, senior

Johnny Garcia, Stayton, junior

Nick Pelayo, Stayton, junior

Damien Vallejo, North Marion, sophomore

Silas Pittman, Philomath, senior

Salvador Magana, Newport, senior

D Ruben Bell, Stayton, sophomore

D Jahir Delgado, North Marion, senior

GK Roman Gould, Stayton, senior

Second team

Juan Pablo Nieves, Newport, junior

Sam Hernandez, Philomath, freshman

Miguel Ceballos, Stayton, sophomore

Jack Simmons, Sweet Home, senior

Julian Cabrera, Cascade, freshman

Christian Delgado, North Marion, sophomore

Anthony Lopez Herrera, Cascade, sophomore

Edwyn Perez, Stayton, sophomore

D Diego Romero, Newport, junior

D Jacob Hernandez, Philomath, sophomore

GK Jake McGaughy, Philomath, junior

Honorable mention

Ivan Ogden, Sweet Home, senior

Becker Willis, Newport, junior

Isaiah Dixon, Stayton, junior

Norberto Navarro, Stayton, senior

Marcos Mejia, North Marion, junior

Lukas Hernandez, Philomath, junior

Lane Baker, Cascade, senior

D Jose Navarro, Stayton, sophomore

D Drew Baker, Cascade, senior

D Caleb Babcock, Philomath, junior

D Cash Bell, Newport, sophomore

D Luke Bomar, North Marion, junior

GK Jaiden Ortiz, North Marion, freshman

GK Jackson Recinos, Newport, freshman

