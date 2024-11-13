High School

Oregon West Conference football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year

Bryce Kuenzi of Cascade
Bryce Kuenzi of Cascade / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Oregon West Conference football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

OREGON WEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL 2024

Offensive player of the year

Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic

Defensive player of the year

Jackson Christian, Marist Catholic

Coach of the year

Zach Loboy, Marist Catholic

First team offense

QB Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic, senior

RB Josh Berry, Junction City, senior

RB Bryce Kuenzi, Cascade, junior

RB Conner Harvey, Marist Catholic, sophomore

WR Aaron Bidwell, Marist Catholic, senior

WR C.D. Nuno, Philomath, junior

WR Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic, senior

SLOT Tanner Starbuck, Stayton, senior

TE Hudson Raab, Philomath, senior

C Tanner Fairfield, Cascade, senior

G Logan Phillips, Marist Catholic, senior

G Bryce May, Cascade, junior

T Jackson Christian, Marist Catholic, senior

T Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior

K Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic, senior

KR Staton Barnes, Junction City, junior

First team defense

DL Matthew Hinkle, Cascade, junior

DL Ean Dillingham, Stayton, senior

DL Jackson Christian, Marist Catholic, senior

DL Nick Lopez, Cascade, senior

OLB Josh Berry, Junction City, senior

OLB Jackson Skinner, Marist Catholic, junior

OLB Carter Condon, Cascade, senior

ILB Morrisen Craig, Cascade, junior

ILB Brody Buzzard, Marist Catholic, junior

ILB Kale Hubert, Stayton, senior

DB Josiah Hawkins, Cascade, sophomore

DB Joe Thornton, Marist Catholic, senior

DB Tanner Starbuck, Stayton, senior

DB Rocco De La Rosa, Philomath, junior

P Bode Nichols, Sweet Home, junior  

Second team offense

QB Caleb Russell, Philomath, senior

RB Hunter Mollerstrum, Stayton, sophomore

RB Kayo Ebbs, Sweet Home, senior

RB Matthew Hinkle, Cascade, junior

WR Kaden Arnold, Stayton, senior

WR Warwick Bushnell, Philomath, senior

WR Rocco De La Rosa, Philomath, junior

SLOT Cj Giustina, Marist Catholic, junior

TE Kale Hubert, Stayton, senior

C Roman Cherepanov, Stayton, senior

G Brady Russell, Philomath, senior

G Cash Butler, Cascade, senior

T Kaleb Moore, Junction City, junior

T Ean Dillingham, Stayton, senior

KR Tanner Starbuck, Stayton, senior

Second team defense

DL Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior

DL Connor Loyd, Junction City, junior

DL Bryce May, Cascade, junior

DL Brady Russell, Philomath, senior

OLB Logan Kast, Marist Catholic, senior

OLB Wyatt Fred, Stayton, junior

OLB Cade Erickson, Cascade, senior

ILB Ryan Lemley, Marist Catholic, senior

ILB Luke Rosa, Sweet Home, junior

ILB Lake Mulberry, Philomath, junior

DB Hunter Anundi, Cascade, senior

DB Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic, senior

DB Cash Andrus, Marist Catholic, junior

DB CJ Giustina, Philomath, junior

DB Dillan Davis, Sweet Home, junior

DB CD Nuno, Philomath, junior

P Morrisen Craig, Cascade, junior

Honorable mention offense

QB Cade Coreson, Cascade, sophomore

QB Hudson Hughes, Stayton, junior

RB Ryan Lemley, Marist Catholic, senior

RB Carter Condon, Cascade, senior

WR Ethan Whieldon, Stayton, senior

WR Hunter Anundi, Cascade, senior

WR Dillan Davis, Sweet Home, junior

WR Cash Andrus, Marist Catholic, senior

SLOT Staton Barnes, Junction City, junior

SLOT Josiah Hawkins, Cascade, sophomore

TE Charles McFerron, Cascade, senior

C Jonathan Hinson, Marist Catholic, senior

C Brody Woods, Junction City, sophomore

G Dylan Sharp, Sweet Home, senior

G Cooper Kempf, Marist Catholic, junior

T Jayden Mancilla, Sweet Home, senior

T Lynkin Royer, Sweet Home, junior

T Jamin Peters, Philomath, sophomore

T Jace Johnson, Cascade, junior

T Jack Webb, Cascade, senior

KR Dillan Davis, Sweet Home, junior

KR Josiah Hawkins, Cascade, sophomore

Honorable mention defense

DL Hudson Raab, Philomath, senior

DL Roman Cherepanov, Stayton, senior

DL Juan Pablo Nava Ramos, Marist Catholic, senior

DL Justin Peters, Philomath, sophomore

DL Dylan Sharp, Sweet Home, senior

DL Tanner Fairfield, Cascade, senior

OLB Grant Niemann, Philomath, senior

OLB Josiah Peters, Philomath, junior

ILB Conner Harvey, Marist Catholic, sophomore

ILB Kayo Ebbs, Sweet Home, senior

DB Kaden Arnold, Stayton, senior

DB Max Helfrich, Marist Catholic, senior

DB Warwick Bushnell, Philomath, senior

DB Kaden Howard, Philomath, junior

DB Kaiden Bernards, Cascade, junior

DB Landon Knox, Cascade, senior

P Ethan Whieldon, Stayton, senior

