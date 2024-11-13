Oregon West Conference football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year
Oregon West Conference football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
OREGON WEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL 2024
Offensive player of the year
Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic
Defensive player of the year
Jackson Christian, Marist Catholic
Coach of the year
Zach Loboy, Marist Catholic
First team offense
QB Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic, senior
RB Josh Berry, Junction City, senior
RB Bryce Kuenzi, Cascade, junior
RB Conner Harvey, Marist Catholic, sophomore
WR Aaron Bidwell, Marist Catholic, senior
WR C.D. Nuno, Philomath, junior
WR Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic, senior
SLOT Tanner Starbuck, Stayton, senior
TE Hudson Raab, Philomath, senior
C Tanner Fairfield, Cascade, senior
G Logan Phillips, Marist Catholic, senior
G Bryce May, Cascade, junior
T Jackson Christian, Marist Catholic, senior
T Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior
K Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic, senior
KR Staton Barnes, Junction City, junior
First team defense
DL Matthew Hinkle, Cascade, junior
DL Ean Dillingham, Stayton, senior
DL Jackson Christian, Marist Catholic, senior
DL Nick Lopez, Cascade, senior
OLB Josh Berry, Junction City, senior
OLB Jackson Skinner, Marist Catholic, junior
OLB Carter Condon, Cascade, senior
ILB Morrisen Craig, Cascade, junior
ILB Brody Buzzard, Marist Catholic, junior
ILB Kale Hubert, Stayton, senior
DB Josiah Hawkins, Cascade, sophomore
DB Joe Thornton, Marist Catholic, senior
DB Tanner Starbuck, Stayton, senior
DB Rocco De La Rosa, Philomath, junior
P Bode Nichols, Sweet Home, junior
Second team offense
QB Caleb Russell, Philomath, senior
RB Hunter Mollerstrum, Stayton, sophomore
RB Kayo Ebbs, Sweet Home, senior
RB Matthew Hinkle, Cascade, junior
WR Kaden Arnold, Stayton, senior
WR Warwick Bushnell, Philomath, senior
WR Rocco De La Rosa, Philomath, junior
SLOT Cj Giustina, Marist Catholic, junior
TE Kale Hubert, Stayton, senior
C Roman Cherepanov, Stayton, senior
G Brady Russell, Philomath, senior
G Cash Butler, Cascade, senior
T Kaleb Moore, Junction City, junior
T Ean Dillingham, Stayton, senior
KR Tanner Starbuck, Stayton, senior
Second team defense
DL Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior
DL Connor Loyd, Junction City, junior
DL Bryce May, Cascade, junior
DL Brady Russell, Philomath, senior
OLB Logan Kast, Marist Catholic, senior
OLB Wyatt Fred, Stayton, junior
OLB Cade Erickson, Cascade, senior
ILB Ryan Lemley, Marist Catholic, senior
ILB Luke Rosa, Sweet Home, junior
ILB Lake Mulberry, Philomath, junior
DB Hunter Anundi, Cascade, senior
DB Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic, senior
DB Cash Andrus, Marist Catholic, junior
DB CJ Giustina, Philomath, junior
DB Dillan Davis, Sweet Home, junior
DB CD Nuno, Philomath, junior
P Morrisen Craig, Cascade, junior
Honorable mention offense
QB Cade Coreson, Cascade, sophomore
QB Hudson Hughes, Stayton, junior
RB Ryan Lemley, Marist Catholic, senior
RB Carter Condon, Cascade, senior
WR Ethan Whieldon, Stayton, senior
WR Hunter Anundi, Cascade, senior
WR Dillan Davis, Sweet Home, junior
WR Cash Andrus, Marist Catholic, senior
SLOT Staton Barnes, Junction City, junior
SLOT Josiah Hawkins, Cascade, sophomore
TE Charles McFerron, Cascade, senior
C Jonathan Hinson, Marist Catholic, senior
C Brody Woods, Junction City, sophomore
G Dylan Sharp, Sweet Home, senior
G Cooper Kempf, Marist Catholic, junior
T Jayden Mancilla, Sweet Home, senior
T Lynkin Royer, Sweet Home, junior
T Jamin Peters, Philomath, sophomore
T Jace Johnson, Cascade, junior
T Jack Webb, Cascade, senior
KR Dillan Davis, Sweet Home, junior
KR Josiah Hawkins, Cascade, sophomore
Honorable mention defense
DL Hudson Raab, Philomath, senior
DL Roman Cherepanov, Stayton, senior
DL Juan Pablo Nava Ramos, Marist Catholic, senior
DL Justin Peters, Philomath, sophomore
DL Dylan Sharp, Sweet Home, senior
DL Tanner Fairfield, Cascade, senior
OLB Grant Niemann, Philomath, senior
OLB Josiah Peters, Philomath, junior
ILB Conner Harvey, Marist Catholic, sophomore
ILB Kayo Ebbs, Sweet Home, senior
DB Kaden Arnold, Stayton, senior
DB Max Helfrich, Marist Catholic, senior
DB Warwick Bushnell, Philomath, senior
DB Kaden Howard, Philomath, junior
DB Kaiden Bernards, Cascade, junior
DB Landon Knox, Cascade, senior
P Ethan Whieldon, Stayton, senior
