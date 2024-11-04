Oregon West Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Oregon West Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
OREGON WEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024
Player of the year: Kamryn Sande, Cascade
Libero of the year: Madison Smallwood, Newport
Coach of the year: Ruth Daniels, Stayton
First team
Kamryn Sande, Cascade, senior
Madison Smallwood, Newport, junior
Irene Rocha Ibarra, Cascade, junior
Kathryn Samek, Stayton, sophomore
Kenzi Hollenbeck, Stayton, senior
Nora Stanley, Philomath, sophomore
Emma Kirschenmann, Cascade, junior
Laina Atiyeh, Stayton, senior
Second team
Ashleigh Brown, Philomath, senior
Natalie Paranto, Newport, senior
Hailey Abundiz, Cascade, junior
Karissa Jewell, Sweet Home, sophomore
Shaylee May, Philomath, junior
Tiara Reynolds, Sweet Home, senior
Honorable mention
Kayla Neal Welke, Stayton, senior
Amyah Miranda, Cascade, junior
Ali Garza, North Marion, sophomore
Georgia Boughal, North Marion, senior
Macie Thies, Cascade, sophomore
Aubrey Hall, Stayton, senior
Camille Keck, Newport, junior
Sheala Simmons, Newport, senior
Taylor Hudson, Philomath, junior
Keira Johnson, Sweet Home, junior
