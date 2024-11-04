Oregon West Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

High School

Oregon West Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Oregon West Conference volleyball / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

OREGON WEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024

Player of the year: Kamryn Sande, Cascade

Libero of the year: Madison Smallwood, Newport

Coach of the year: Ruth Daniels, Stayton

First team

Kamryn Sande, Cascade, senior

Madison Smallwood, Newport, junior

Irene Rocha Ibarra, Cascade, junior

Kathryn Samek, Stayton, sophomore

Kenzi Hollenbeck, Stayton, senior

Nora Stanley, Philomath, sophomore

Emma Kirschenmann, Cascade, junior

Laina Atiyeh, Stayton, senior

Second team

Ashleigh Brown, Philomath, senior

Natalie Paranto, Newport, senior

Hailey Abundiz, Cascade, junior

Karissa Jewell, Sweet Home, sophomore

Shaylee May, Philomath, junior

Tiara Reynolds, Sweet Home, senior

Honorable mention

Kayla Neal Welke, Stayton, senior

Amyah Miranda, Cascade, junior

Ali Garza, North Marion, sophomore

Georgia Boughal, North Marion, senior

Macie Thies, Cascade, sophomore

Aubrey Hall, Stayton, senior

Camille Keck, Newport, junior

Sheala Simmons, Newport, senior

Taylor Hudson, Philomath, junior

Keira Johnson, Sweet Home, junior

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

