Pacific Conference boys basketball 2024-25: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Pacific Conference boys basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024-25 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
PACIFIC CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL 2024-25
Player of the year
Brody Rygh, Sherwood
Defensive player of the year
Connor Parry, Sherwood
Coach of the year
Rahim Tufts, Sherwood
First team
Brody Rygh, Sherwood, junior
Jessley Bukeyeneza, Century, senior
Connor Parry, Sherwood, senior
Andwele Bridges, Forest Grove, junior
Islam Muzaffarov, Century, senior
Tavian Womack, Liberty, senior
Second team
Avery Johnson, Sherwood, sophomore
Brayden Mix, McMinnville, senior
Kasen Lariz, Forest Grove, junior
Terrence Townsend, Glencoe, junior
Ben Everhart, Sherwood, senior
Honorable mention
Brady Hix, Sherwood, senior
Greysen Castaneda, Newberg, freshman
Jayden Johnson, Liberty, junior
Dylan Ferrua, McMinnville, junior
Xzavier Garcia, Century, senior
Ayaan Ali, Liberty, senior
Dillon Moody, Glencoe, senior
Andrew Darrington, Glencoe, sophomore
Jacob Burke, Forest Grove, senior
Tyler Franks, McMinnville, senior
Jace Willett, Century, junior
Trey Thomas, Liberty, junior
Jacob Diaz, Glencoe, junior
Spencer Christensen, Sherwood, senior
ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE
(1) Barlow vs. (32) Forest Grove
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Barlow High School (Gresham)
(16) McNary vs. (17) Clackamas
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
McNary High School (Keizer)
(9) Oregon City vs. (24) Sunset
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Oregon City High School
(8) Sprague vs. (25) Century
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Sprague High School (Salem)
(5) Southridge vs. (28) Grants Pass
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Southridge High School (Beaverton)
(12) West Salem vs. (21) Benson
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
West Salem High School
(13) Sherwood vs. (20) South Eugene
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Sherwood High School
(4) West Linn vs. (29) Cleveland
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
West Linn High School
(3) Central Catholic vs. (30) Tigard
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Central Catholic High School (Southeast Portland)
(14) Grant vs. (19) Mountainside
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Grant High School (Northeast Portland)
(11) Jesuit vs. (22) Gresham
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Jesuit High School (Southwest Portland)
(6) Nelson vs. (27) Lake Oswego
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Nelson High School (Happy Valley)
(7) Westview vs. (26) Lakeridge
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Westview High School (Northwest Portland)
(10) Roosevelt vs. (23) North Medford
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Roosevelt High School (North Portland)
(15) Sheldon vs. (18) South Salem
Wednesday, March 5
6:45 p.m.
Sheldon High School (Eugene)
(2) Tualatin vs. (31) Sandy
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Tualatin High School
