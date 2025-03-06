High School

Pacific Conference boys basketball 2024-25: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Pacific Conference boys basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024-25 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Sherwood junior Brody Rygh is the Pacific Conference boys basketball player of the year.
Sherwood junior Brody Rygh is the Pacific Conference boys basketball player of the year. / Dan Brood

Pacific Conference boys basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024-25 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

PACIFIC CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL 2024-25

Player of the year

Brody Rygh, Sherwood

Defensive player of the year

Connor Parry, Sherwood

Coach of the year

Rahim Tufts, Sherwood

First team

Brody Rygh, Sherwood, junior

Jessley Bukeyeneza, Century, senior

Connor Parry, Sherwood, senior

Andwele Bridges, Forest Grove, junior

Islam Muzaffarov, Century, senior

Tavian Womack, Liberty, senior

Second team

Avery Johnson, Sherwood, sophomore

Brayden Mix, McMinnville, senior

Kasen Lariz, Forest Grove, junior

Terrence Townsend, Glencoe, junior

Ben Everhart, Sherwood, senior

Honorable mention

Brady Hix, Sherwood, senior

Greysen Castaneda, Newberg, freshman

Jayden Johnson, Liberty, junior

Dylan Ferrua, McMinnville, junior

Xzavier Garcia, Century, senior

Ayaan Ali, Liberty, senior

Dillon Moody, Glencoe, senior

Andrew Darrington, Glencoe, sophomore

Jacob Burke, Forest Grove, senior

Tyler Franks, McMinnville, senior

Jace Willett, Century, junior

Trey Thomas, Liberty, junior

Jacob Diaz, Glencoe, junior

Spencer Christensen, Sherwood, senior

ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

(1) Barlow vs. (32) Forest Grove

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Barlow High School (Gresham)

(16) McNary vs. (17) Clackamas

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

McNary High School (Keizer)

(9) Oregon City vs. (24) Sunset

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Oregon City High School

(8) Sprague vs. (25) Century

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Sprague High School (Salem)

(5) Southridge vs. (28) Grants Pass

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Southridge High School (Beaverton)

(12) West Salem vs. (21) Benson

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

West Salem High School

(13) Sherwood vs. (20) South Eugene

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Sherwood High School

(4) West Linn vs. (29) Cleveland

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

West Linn High School

(3) Central Catholic vs. (30) Tigard

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Central Catholic High School (Southeast Portland)

(14) Grant vs. (19) Mountainside

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Grant High School (Northeast Portland)

(11) Jesuit vs. (22) Gresham

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Jesuit High School (Southwest Portland)

(6) Nelson vs. (27) Lake Oswego

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Nelson High School (Happy Valley)

(7) Westview vs. (26) Lakeridge

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Westview High School (Northwest Portland)

(10) Roosevelt vs. (23) North Medford

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Roosevelt High School (North Portland)

(15) Sheldon vs. (18) South Salem

Wednesday, March 5

6:45 p.m.

Sheldon High School (Eugene)

(2) Tualatin vs. (31) Sandy

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Tualatin High School

