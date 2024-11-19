High School

Pacific Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Pacific Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Pacific Conference boys soccer
Pacific Conference boys soccer / Photo by Ben Ludeman

Pacific Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

PACIFIC CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER 2024

Player of the year

Edwin Cuevas George, McMinnville

Coach of the year

Adam Howard, McMinnville

First team

F Chente Spindola, Glencoe, senior

F Danny Reynaga, McMinnville, senior

F Eddie Pazos, Forest Grove, senior

F Mohamed Osman, Sherwood, senior

M Edwin Cuevas George, McMinnville, sophomore

M Diego Alvarado Roldan, Glencoe, senior

M Abraham Cuevas George, McMinnville, junior

M Brandon Leyshock, Sherwood, junior

M Miguel Aguilar, Forest Grove, junior

D Adan Figueroa Lampke, McMinnville, senior

D Logan Furino, Sherwood, senior

D Cameron Barney, Liberty, junior

D Carter Dawes, Forest Grove, senior

GK Hipolito Ramirez Monje, McMinnville, junior

Second team

F Antonio Virrueta, McMinnville, junior

F Hasel De Leon, Glencoe, junior

F Jose Farias, McMinnville, junior

F Henry Murray, Newberg, senior

M Alejandro Peterson, Century, senior

M Alex Orozco, Liberty, senior

M Anthony Acosta, Forest Grove, senior

M Adan Magpantay, Glencoe, senior

M James Portillo, Sherwood, senior

D Sam Miller, Sherwood, junior

D David Olvera, Glencoe, junior

D Metolius Halloran-Steiner, McMinnville, senior

D Jackson Wilcox, Century, senior

GK David Downey, Glencoe, senior

Honorable mention

F Flavio Fernandez, Century, senior

F Ian Cantarina Cruz, Liberty, senior

F Ian Weisenfluh, Sherwood, sophomore

F Edgar Bastida, Liberty, senior

M Pedro Wollman, Sherwood, senior

M Santi Anaya, Newberg, freshman

M Fredy Martinez, Forest Grove, junior

M Josiah Hernandez, Glencoe, junior

M Davin Lawbaugh, Liberty, senior

M Anthony Loza, Century, sophomore

M Oscar Bernabe, Forest Grove, senior

D Alex Kubin, Newberg, senior

D AJ Palominos, Forest Grove, junior

D Nick Lozano, McMinnville, senior

D Ali Emam, Sherwood, senior

D Lester Rivas, Glencoe, sophomore

D Hector Madrigal, Century, senior

D Johnny Santana, Newberg, senior

GK Noah Engle, Sherwood, senior

GK Trevor Tallman, Liberty, senior

GK Owen Williams, Newberg, senior

GK Steven Gonzalez, Century, senior

GK Luis Gonzalez, Forest Grove, junior

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon