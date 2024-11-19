Pacific Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Pacific Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
PACIFIC CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER 2024
Player of the year
Edwin Cuevas George, McMinnville
Coach of the year
Adam Howard, McMinnville
First team
F Chente Spindola, Glencoe, senior
F Danny Reynaga, McMinnville, senior
F Eddie Pazos, Forest Grove, senior
F Mohamed Osman, Sherwood, senior
M Edwin Cuevas George, McMinnville, sophomore
M Diego Alvarado Roldan, Glencoe, senior
M Abraham Cuevas George, McMinnville, junior
M Brandon Leyshock, Sherwood, junior
M Miguel Aguilar, Forest Grove, junior
D Adan Figueroa Lampke, McMinnville, senior
D Logan Furino, Sherwood, senior
D Cameron Barney, Liberty, junior
D Carter Dawes, Forest Grove, senior
GK Hipolito Ramirez Monje, McMinnville, junior
Second team
F Antonio Virrueta, McMinnville, junior
F Hasel De Leon, Glencoe, junior
F Jose Farias, McMinnville, junior
F Henry Murray, Newberg, senior
M Alejandro Peterson, Century, senior
M Alex Orozco, Liberty, senior
M Anthony Acosta, Forest Grove, senior
M Adan Magpantay, Glencoe, senior
M James Portillo, Sherwood, senior
D Sam Miller, Sherwood, junior
D David Olvera, Glencoe, junior
D Metolius Halloran-Steiner, McMinnville, senior
D Jackson Wilcox, Century, senior
GK David Downey, Glencoe, senior
Honorable mention
F Flavio Fernandez, Century, senior
F Ian Cantarina Cruz, Liberty, senior
F Ian Weisenfluh, Sherwood, sophomore
F Edgar Bastida, Liberty, senior
M Pedro Wollman, Sherwood, senior
M Santi Anaya, Newberg, freshman
M Fredy Martinez, Forest Grove, junior
M Josiah Hernandez, Glencoe, junior
M Davin Lawbaugh, Liberty, senior
M Anthony Loza, Century, sophomore
M Oscar Bernabe, Forest Grove, senior
D Alex Kubin, Newberg, senior
D AJ Palominos, Forest Grove, junior
D Nick Lozano, McMinnville, senior
D Ali Emam, Sherwood, senior
D Lester Rivas, Glencoe, sophomore
D Hector Madrigal, Century, senior
D Johnny Santana, Newberg, senior
GK Noah Engle, Sherwood, senior
GK Trevor Tallman, Liberty, senior
GK Owen Williams, Newberg, senior
GK Steven Gonzalez, Century, senior
GK Luis Gonzalez, Forest Grove, junior
