High School

Pacific Conference football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year

Pacific Conference football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Sherwood running back Wilson Medina
Sherwood running back Wilson Medina / Photo by Dan Brood

Pacific Conference football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

PACIFIC CONFERENCE FOOTBALL 2024

Offensive player of the year

Wilson Medina, Sherwood

Offensive lineman of the year

Suiliasi Laulaupeealu, Sherwood

Defensive player of the year

Austin Phillips, Newberg

Defensive lineman of the year

Austin Phillips, Newberg

Coach of the year

Mark Gribble, Sherwood 

First team offense

QB Kane Sullivan, McMinnville, senior 

RB Wilson Medina, Sherwood, senior

RB Mekhi Perry, Liberty, junior

RB Riley Donahue, McMinnville, senior

WR Maliq Smith, Liberty, senior

WR Ethan Hein, Newberg, junior

WR Bryce Wilson, McMinnville, senior

WR Wyatt Ferguson, Sherwood, senior 

TE Levi Klostrich, Sherwood, sophomore

C Walter Dahme, Sherwood, junior

G Kyle Eaton, Sherwood, senior

G Zadek Bowlby, Newberg, junior 

T Suiliasi Laulaupeealu, Sherwood, senior

T Ethan Hunt, Newberg, senior 

K Ethan Johnson, Newberg, senior

KR James Aboagye, Liberty, senior

First team defense

DL Austin Phillips, Newberg, senior

DL Alex Keleher, McMinnville, senior

DL Walter Dahme, Sherwood, junior

DL Royal Beard, Liberty, senior

DL Levi Klostreich, Sherwood, junior 

LB Ayaan Ali, Liberty, senior

LB Mason Justice, McMinnville, senior

LB Austin Wilhelm, Newberg, junior

LB Talen Gorretta, Sherwood, junior

LB Gus Amerson, Newberg, senior 

C Trevonni McCoy, Liberty, senior

C Ethan Hein, Newberg, junior

C Wyatt Ferguson, Sherwood, senior 

S Jack Wilson, Sherwood, junior

S Cole Thomas, Newberg, senior 

P Cole Thomas, Newberg, senior

Second team offense

QB Parker Sellner, Newberg, junior

QB Jackson Bell, Sherwood, senior

RB Chace Macken, Newberg, junior

RB Aryel Garcia, Century, junior

RB Deaken Santrizos, Newberg, junior 

WR Cole Thomas, Newberg, senior

WR Ben James, Liberty, junior

WR Michael Brandt, Sherwood, sophomore 

TE Luke Greller, Newberg, junior 

C Christian Pastrano, McMinnville, senior 

G Landon Parker, Liberty, junior

G Austin Phillips, Newberg, senior 

T Jacob Fairbank, McMinnville, senior

T Micah Doelger, Liberty, sophomore 

K Cooper Zahlman, Sherwood, senior 

KR Bastian Bowden, Sherwood, junior

Second team defense

DL Hussein Kamel, Century, junior

DL Mario Page, Liberty, senior

DL Landon Fay, McMinnville, senior

DL Zadek Bowlby, Newberg, junior 

LB Wilson Medina, Sherwood, senior

LB Isaac Bean, Sherwood, junior

LB Julian Morales, Century, freshman

LB Madox Rekow, Liberty, junior

LB Chace Macken, Newberg, junior

C Andrew Waletich, Sherwood, senior

S Trevor Thielke, Liberty, senior

S Damian Elizarraras, Century, junior

S Luke Newport, Liberty, sophomore

S Leo Keelan, Newberg, senior 

P Alex Keleher, McMinnville, senior

Honorable mention offense

QB Xzaiver Garcia, Century, senior 

RB Taylor Carnahan, McMinnville, sophomore

RB Andrew Waletich, Sherwood, senior

WR Colton Seifert, Newberg, junior

WR Jace Matlack, McMinnville, sophomore

WR Benny Hurley, Century, junior 

TE Collin Wujcik, Newberg, senior

C Tyler Clough, Liberty, senior

C Aidan Garvin, Century, senior

C Brody Kitchen, Newberg, senior 

G Landon Fay, McMinnville, senior

G Isaac Bean, Sherwood, junior 

T Jack Richardson, Sherwood, senior

T Denzel Thuo, Liberty, senior

KR Parker Sellner, Newberg, junior

Honorable mention defense

DL Neal Steger, Sherwood, senior

DL Ethan Hunt, Newberg, senior

DL Jack Richardson, Sherwood, senior

DL Tyler Clough, Liberty, senior

DL Collin Gadbois, Century, senior 

LB Walter Layton, Sherwood, senior

LB Matt Jones, Liberty, senior

LB Xzavier Garcia, Century, senior

C Zeri Jansen, Century, senior

C Colton Seifert, Newberg, junior

C Bastian Bowden, Sherwood, junior 

P Jackson Bell, Sherwood, senior

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon