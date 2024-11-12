Pacific Conference football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year
Pacific Conference football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
PACIFIC CONFERENCE FOOTBALL 2024
Offensive player of the year
Wilson Medina, Sherwood
Offensive lineman of the year
Suiliasi Laulaupeealu, Sherwood
Defensive player of the year
Austin Phillips, Newberg
Defensive lineman of the year
Austin Phillips, Newberg
Coach of the year
Mark Gribble, Sherwood
First team offense
QB Kane Sullivan, McMinnville, senior
RB Wilson Medina, Sherwood, senior
RB Mekhi Perry, Liberty, junior
RB Riley Donahue, McMinnville, senior
WR Maliq Smith, Liberty, senior
WR Ethan Hein, Newberg, junior
WR Bryce Wilson, McMinnville, senior
WR Wyatt Ferguson, Sherwood, senior
TE Levi Klostrich, Sherwood, sophomore
C Walter Dahme, Sherwood, junior
G Kyle Eaton, Sherwood, senior
G Zadek Bowlby, Newberg, junior
T Suiliasi Laulaupeealu, Sherwood, senior
T Ethan Hunt, Newberg, senior
K Ethan Johnson, Newberg, senior
KR James Aboagye, Liberty, senior
First team defense
DL Austin Phillips, Newberg, senior
DL Alex Keleher, McMinnville, senior
DL Walter Dahme, Sherwood, junior
DL Royal Beard, Liberty, senior
DL Levi Klostreich, Sherwood, junior
LB Ayaan Ali, Liberty, senior
LB Mason Justice, McMinnville, senior
LB Austin Wilhelm, Newberg, junior
LB Talen Gorretta, Sherwood, junior
LB Gus Amerson, Newberg, senior
C Trevonni McCoy, Liberty, senior
C Ethan Hein, Newberg, junior
C Wyatt Ferguson, Sherwood, senior
S Jack Wilson, Sherwood, junior
S Cole Thomas, Newberg, senior
P Cole Thomas, Newberg, senior
Second team offense
QB Parker Sellner, Newberg, junior
QB Jackson Bell, Sherwood, senior
RB Chace Macken, Newberg, junior
RB Aryel Garcia, Century, junior
RB Deaken Santrizos, Newberg, junior
WR Cole Thomas, Newberg, senior
WR Ben James, Liberty, junior
WR Michael Brandt, Sherwood, sophomore
TE Luke Greller, Newberg, junior
C Christian Pastrano, McMinnville, senior
G Landon Parker, Liberty, junior
G Austin Phillips, Newberg, senior
T Jacob Fairbank, McMinnville, senior
T Micah Doelger, Liberty, sophomore
K Cooper Zahlman, Sherwood, senior
KR Bastian Bowden, Sherwood, junior
Second team defense
DL Hussein Kamel, Century, junior
DL Mario Page, Liberty, senior
DL Landon Fay, McMinnville, senior
DL Zadek Bowlby, Newberg, junior
LB Wilson Medina, Sherwood, senior
LB Isaac Bean, Sherwood, junior
LB Julian Morales, Century, freshman
LB Madox Rekow, Liberty, junior
LB Chace Macken, Newberg, junior
C Andrew Waletich, Sherwood, senior
S Trevor Thielke, Liberty, senior
S Damian Elizarraras, Century, junior
S Luke Newport, Liberty, sophomore
S Leo Keelan, Newberg, senior
P Alex Keleher, McMinnville, senior
Honorable mention offense
QB Xzaiver Garcia, Century, senior
RB Taylor Carnahan, McMinnville, sophomore
RB Andrew Waletich, Sherwood, senior
WR Colton Seifert, Newberg, junior
WR Jace Matlack, McMinnville, sophomore
WR Benny Hurley, Century, junior
TE Collin Wujcik, Newberg, senior
C Tyler Clough, Liberty, senior
C Aidan Garvin, Century, senior
C Brody Kitchen, Newberg, senior
G Landon Fay, McMinnville, senior
G Isaac Bean, Sherwood, junior
T Jack Richardson, Sherwood, senior
T Denzel Thuo, Liberty, senior
KR Parker Sellner, Newberg, junior
Honorable mention defense
DL Neal Steger, Sherwood, senior
DL Ethan Hunt, Newberg, senior
DL Jack Richardson, Sherwood, senior
DL Tyler Clough, Liberty, senior
DL Collin Gadbois, Century, senior
LB Walter Layton, Sherwood, senior
LB Matt Jones, Liberty, senior
LB Xzavier Garcia, Century, senior
C Zeri Jansen, Century, senior
C Colton Seifert, Newberg, junior
C Bastian Bowden, Sherwood, junior
P Jackson Bell, Sherwood, senior
