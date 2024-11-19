Pacific Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Pacific Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
PACIFIC CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER 2024
Players of the year
Gracie Hess, Newberg
Joy Long, Forest Grove
Coach of the year
John Martin, Glencoe
First team
F Gracie Hess, Newberg, senior
F Jillian Retzlaff, Glencoe, junior
F Esmeralda Arenas Ceja, McMinnville, senior
M Joy Long, Forest Grove, senior
M Zamara Peterson, Sherwood, senior
M Sophia Mapes, Century, junior
M Rachel Lee, Glencoe, senior
M Ella Harris, Newberg, junior
D Mia Phelps, Glencoe, junior
D Kailea Takahashi, Forest Grove, senior
D Kiyana Ellis, Century, junior
D Leylani Wilson, McMinnville, senior
GK Matea Vernon, Forest Grove, senior
Second team
F Tessa Ravia, McMinnville, sophomore
F Grace Coston, Sherwood, senior
F Briana Loza, Century, junior
M Madilyn Tilley, Century, junior
M Quinn Dolphin, Glencoe, freshman
M Bria Thronberry, Liberty, senior
M Dania Vivar, Forest Grove, junior
M Morgan Gill, Sherwood, junior
D Alyssa Tapia-Stockwell, Newberg, senior
D Caroline Fischer, Sherwood, junior
D Kailey Carcamo, Glencoe, senior
D Katelyn Stoffregen, Liberty, junior
GK Emma Cyr, Century, junior
Honorable mention
F Kennedy Suttner, Glencoe, senior
F Mari Phelps, Sherwood, freshman
F Abby Harris, Newberg, freshman
F Sophie Clouser, Sherwood, sophomore
M Anahi Canales, Century, junior
M Khloey Wright, Century, junior
M Marisol Perez, Century, senior
M Hailee Grismore, Forest Grove, junior
D Camila Botello, McMinnville, senior
D Marley Darling Peterson, McMinnville, junior
D Ridlee Derry, Sherwood, senior
D Aly Brown, Newberg, junior
D Alyssa Loza, Century, senior
D Carley Cunningham, Liberty, senior
D Baylie Thompson, Glencoe, senior
D Jozlyn Mack, Glencoe, junior
D Addison Furjanic, Liberty, senior
GK Taylor Williams, Newberg, senior
GK Noa Zielsdorff, Glencoe, junior
GK Samantha Flores, McMinnville, sophomore
GK Mallory Scritsmier, Liberty, sophomore
