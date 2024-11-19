High School

Pacific Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

PACIFIC CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER 2024

Players of the year

Gracie Hess, Newberg

Joy Long, Forest Grove

Coach of the year

John Martin, Glencoe

First team

F Gracie Hess, Newberg, senior

F Jillian Retzlaff, Glencoe, junior

F Esmeralda Arenas Ceja, McMinnville, senior

M Joy Long, Forest Grove, senior

M Zamara Peterson, Sherwood, senior

M Sophia Mapes, Century, junior

M Rachel Lee, Glencoe, senior

M Ella Harris, Newberg, junior

D Mia Phelps, Glencoe, junior

D Kailea Takahashi, Forest Grove, senior

D Kiyana Ellis, Century, junior

D Leylani Wilson, McMinnville, senior

GK Matea Vernon, Forest Grove, senior

Second team

F Tessa Ravia, McMinnville, sophomore

F Grace Coston, Sherwood, senior

F Briana Loza, Century, junior

M Madilyn Tilley, Century, junior

M Quinn Dolphin, Glencoe, freshman

M Bria Thronberry, Liberty, senior

M Dania Vivar, Forest Grove, junior

M Morgan Gill, Sherwood, junior

D Alyssa Tapia-Stockwell, Newberg, senior

D Caroline Fischer, Sherwood, junior

D Kailey Carcamo, Glencoe, senior

D Katelyn Stoffregen, Liberty, junior

GK Emma Cyr, Century, junior

Honorable mention

F Kennedy Suttner, Glencoe, senior

F Mari Phelps, Sherwood, freshman

F Abby Harris, Newberg, freshman

F Sophie Clouser, Sherwood, sophomore

M Anahi Canales, Century, junior

M Khloey Wright, Century, junior

M Marisol Perez, Century, senior

M Hailee Grismore, Forest Grove, junior

D Camila Botello, McMinnville, senior

D Marley Darling Peterson, McMinnville, junior

D Ridlee Derry, Sherwood, senior

D Aly Brown, Newberg, junior

D Alyssa Loza, Century, senior

D Carley Cunningham, Liberty, senior

D Baylie Thompson, Glencoe, senior

D Jozlyn Mack, Glencoe, junior

D Addison Furjanic, Liberty, senior

GK Taylor Williams, Newberg, senior

GK Noa Zielsdorff, Glencoe, junior

GK Samantha Flores, McMinnville, sophomore

GK Mallory Scritsmier, Liberty, sophomore

