Pacific Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Pacific Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

PACIFIC CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024

Player of the year: Paola Reyes Figueroa, Forest Grove

Coach of the year: Jeff Leo, Forest Grove

First team

OH Paola Reyes Figueroa, Forest Grove, senior

OH Finley Arzner, McMinnville, sophomore

L Lia Wagner, Sherwood, senior

OH Sydney Chrismer, Forest Grove, sophomore

L Brooklyn Rapp, McMinnville, senior

S Sofie Fox, Forest Grove, junior

S Callie Turner, Century, senior

OH Audrey Schmitt, Newberg, junior

Second team

OH Lola Mastrantonio, Century, junior

L Pressley Baska, Glencoe, sophomore

M Payton Daum, McMinnville, junior

M Izabelle Angus, Sherwood, senior

OPP Payton Schlenker, Liberty, junior

OH Molly Wilson, Glencoe, junior

S/OPP Adonia Mattson, Sherwood, senior

S Cassidy Watters, Glencoe, junior

Honorable mention

OH Viv Zuniga, Newberg, senior

OH Molly Tharp, McMinnville, sophomore

OH Skye Whitson, Sherwood, senior

OH Makena Petrick, Glencoe, junior

OPP Gracee Evans, Forest Grove, sophomore

OPP Molly Scout Weston, Sherwood, sophomore

M/OH Liz Reece, Liberty, sophomore

M/OH Abby Gibson, Sherwood, senior

L Bailey Henderson, Century, senior

L Madi Gaona, Liberty, junior

S Brooke Johnston, McMinnville, junior

M Kylee Alvarez, Forest Grove, senior

M Kaitlyn Henning, Glencoe, sophomore

M Emma Kriehn, Newberg, senior

OH Rileigh Petty, Sherwood, senior

Published
