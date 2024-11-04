Pacific Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Pacific Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
PACIFIC CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024
Player of the year: Paola Reyes Figueroa, Forest Grove
Coach of the year: Jeff Leo, Forest Grove
First team
OH Paola Reyes Figueroa, Forest Grove, senior
OH Finley Arzner, McMinnville, sophomore
L Lia Wagner, Sherwood, senior
OH Sydney Chrismer, Forest Grove, sophomore
L Brooklyn Rapp, McMinnville, senior
S Sofie Fox, Forest Grove, junior
S Callie Turner, Century, senior
OH Audrey Schmitt, Newberg, junior
Second team
OH Lola Mastrantonio, Century, junior
L Pressley Baska, Glencoe, sophomore
M Payton Daum, McMinnville, junior
M Izabelle Angus, Sherwood, senior
OPP Payton Schlenker, Liberty, junior
OH Molly Wilson, Glencoe, junior
S/OPP Adonia Mattson, Sherwood, senior
S Cassidy Watters, Glencoe, junior
Honorable mention
OH Viv Zuniga, Newberg, senior
OH Molly Tharp, McMinnville, sophomore
OH Skye Whitson, Sherwood, senior
OH Makena Petrick, Glencoe, junior
OPP Gracee Evans, Forest Grove, sophomore
OPP Molly Scout Weston, Sherwood, sophomore
M/OH Liz Reece, Liberty, sophomore
M/OH Abby Gibson, Sherwood, senior
L Bailey Henderson, Century, senior
L Madi Gaona, Liberty, junior
S Brooke Johnston, McMinnville, junior
M Kylee Alvarez, Forest Grove, senior
M Kaitlyn Henning, Glencoe, sophomore
M Emma Kriehn, Newberg, senior
OH Rileigh Petty, Sherwood, senior
